Commerce, TX

Lady Demons drop third straight in similar fashion

COMMERCE, Texas – The story unfortunately remained the same for Northwestern State on Thursday night as another lusterless start led to a big halftime deficit that it was unable to recover from in a 67-47 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce. The Lady Demons (9-13, 5-7) shot 24 percent from the...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Sharp’s career night lifts Demons past Texas A&M-Commerce

COMMERCE, Texas – DeMarcus Sharp has three Southland Conference Player of the Week awards already this season. He may have topped those lofty standards Thursday night. Sharp, Northwestern State’s 6-foot-3 senior point guard, again filled the stat sheet and played a critical role in extending the Demons’ win streak to seven with an 88-82 Southland Conference victory at Texas A&M-Commerce in The Field House.
COMMERCE, TX
Pair of players from Frisco, McKinney high school now on football’s biggest stage

The Kansas City Chiefs have several ties to Dallas, dating back to their days as the AFL's Dallas Texans in the 1960s and, of course, the city's longstanding connection with the Hunt family — Lamar Hunt is the franchise's founder and owner, and his sons, Clark and Dan, are continuing the family’s legacy as the helm of the Chiefs and FC Dallas.
FRISCO, TX
NSU calendar for Feb. 12-18

Jan. 17 – Feb. 21 – Michael Yankowski retrospective exhibition. Orville Hanchey Gallery, Hours are Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. Feb. 15 – NSU Wind Ensemble and Magale Concert Band, Magale Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m. #
NATCHITOCHES, LA
One motorcyclist killed, another injured in Lawson Road shooting

MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Lawson Road after one motorcyclist was shot and killed and another was injured Saturday morning. At approximately 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 11, 2023, the Mesquite Police Department responded to Lawson Road, just north of Interstate...
MESQUITE, TX
Notice of Death – February 9, 2023

May 1, 1960 – February 9, 2023. Service: Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm at Hickory Grove Methodist Church, located at 8673 LA-6 in Robeline. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 1 pm in the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, located at 318 North St. in Natchitoches. Charles Andrew LaCaze...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Jefferson Street sinkhole update

The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that work is continuing at the Intersection of Jefferson St. and Amulet St., to replace two manholes and a 16’ gravity sewer line. Because of poor soil conditions and excessive groundwater, dewatering well points are being installed. These well...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Sherman emergency hospital shuts down

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — An emergency center that has served Sherman since 2018 abruptly announced its shutdown on Friday. In a statement posted on Facebook, Red River ER & Hospital said it is "closing indefinitely." "We've loved serving this community and are incredibly thankful for all our loyal patients....
SHERMAN, TX
Feds Make Major Drug Bust Near Louisiana-Texas Border

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) - 40-year-old Archie Louis Carter of Alexandria, Louisiana, and 34-year-old Isaiah Charles Jones of Houston, Texas, have each been sentenced to double digit years behind bars after a drug bust near the state line took a huge haul of various deadly drugs off the streets. The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Former Plano ISD teacher Michael Lloyd under investigation after criminal allegation

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD is addressing a recent criminal allegation from a former student about an incident with a teacher.The alleged incident happened between 2005 and 2009, when the former student was attending Williams High School and Plano East High School. Michael Lloyd was teaching at Williams High School during that time period, Plano ISD said.The school district said when they were first made aware of the incident, an investigation began and Lloyd was placed on administrative leave. Lloyd is no longer employed by the school district. More recently, Lloyd was employed at McMillen High School from 2011 to 2023. "Plano ISD does not condone nor will tolerate any employee who engages in the type of inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior alleged in this instance," the district said in an email to families. Plano ISD said they believe the incident was isolated.If you or someone you know has knowledge related to this investigation or allegation, contact the following authorities for assistance or additional reporting:  Plano ISD Chief of Safety & Security Operations, Kevin Keating – kevin.keating@pisd.eduTexas Department of Family and Protective Services Plano Police Department For anyone wishing to share information anonymously, Plano ISD has a tip line here. 
PLANO, TX
Clerk of Court: School of Instruction to be held

Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court David Stamey announces that the Clerk of Court’s office will be holding a School of Instruction for new election commissioners. It will be held at the main courtroom of the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse, 200 Second Street, on Tuesday February 28, 2023 at 5:30 pm.
DA announces jury trial conviction in homicide case

District Attorney, Billy Joe Harrington announced this week of the jury trial conviction in a Natchitoches homicide case in the 10th Judicial District Court. Onterio Pier, 29 of Natchitoches, was convicted by a jury of negligent homicide. The guilty verdict relates to a shooting that occurred in 2020 in Natchitoches. Pier was charged with the shooting of his domestic partner during an argument.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE
Richard Acosta, Jr. Found Guilty in Murder of Three Garland Teens

(WBAP/KLIF) — Jurors have found a Garland man guilty of capital murder in connection with the murder of three teenagers over a year ago. 34-year old Richard Acosta, Jr. testified this week that he had no idea that his then 14-year-old son Abel had a gun, or that he allegedly fired shots into a Garland convenience store.
GARLAND, TX

