natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lady Demons drop third straight in similar fashion
COMMERCE, Texas – The story unfortunately remained the same for Northwestern State on Thursday night as another lusterless start led to a big halftime deficit that it was unable to recover from in a 67-47 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce. The Lady Demons (9-13, 5-7) shot 24 percent from the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Sharp’s career night lifts Demons past Texas A&M-Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas – DeMarcus Sharp has three Southland Conference Player of the Week awards already this season. He may have topped those lofty standards Thursday night. Sharp, Northwestern State’s 6-foot-3 senior point guard, again filled the stat sheet and played a critical role in extending the Demons’ win streak to seven with an 88-82 Southland Conference victory at Texas A&M-Commerce in The Field House.
starlocalmedia.com
Pair of players from Frisco, McKinney high school now on football’s biggest stage
The Kansas City Chiefs have several ties to Dallas, dating back to their days as the AFL's Dallas Texans in the 1960s and, of course, the city's longstanding connection with the Hunt family — Lamar Hunt is the franchise's founder and owner, and his sons, Clark and Dan, are continuing the family’s legacy as the helm of the Chiefs and FC Dallas.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU calendar for Feb. 12-18
Jan. 17 – Feb. 21 – Michael Yankowski retrospective exhibition. Orville Hanchey Gallery, Hours are Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. Feb. 15 – NSU Wind Ensemble and Magale Concert Band, Magale Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m. #
fox4news.com
Richardson golfer, ranked No. 1 in country, looks to do something that hasn't happened since Jordan Spieth
RICHARDSON, Texas - North Texas has a new up-and-coming golfer, who was recently ranked number the one junior golfer in the country, according to Golf Week. Preston Stout is a senior at JJ Pearce High School. He started out playing football before realizing it's his golf swing that's truly special.
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
One motorcyclist killed, another injured in Lawson Road shooting
MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Lawson Road after one motorcyclist was shot and killed and another was injured Saturday morning. At approximately 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 11, 2023, the Mesquite Police Department responded to Lawson Road, just north of Interstate...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – February 9, 2023
May 1, 1960 – February 9, 2023. Service: Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm at Hickory Grove Methodist Church, located at 8673 LA-6 in Robeline. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 1 pm in the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, located at 318 North St. in Natchitoches. Charles Andrew LaCaze...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Jefferson Street sinkhole update
The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that work is continuing at the Intersection of Jefferson St. and Amulet St., to replace two manholes and a 16’ gravity sewer line. Because of poor soil conditions and excessive groundwater, dewatering well points are being installed. These well...
2nd inmate who escaped from Mississippi jail on Christmas Eve found dead in East Texas park bathroom
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was produced Jan. 10, 2023, when the first of the missing inmates was captured in the Dallas area. The last of two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi detention center has been found dead in East Texas. According to the...
6 East Texas students, school bus driver hospitalized after head-on collision with car
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Six Alba-Golden ISD students and their bus driver have been hospitalized following a head-on collision with a car. According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck occurred Saturday morning on Farm-to-Market Road 17, close to the Van Zandt County line, which runs between Grand Saline and Canton.
KTEN.com
Sherman emergency hospital shuts down
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — An emergency center that has served Sherman since 2018 abruptly announced its shutdown on Friday. In a statement posted on Facebook, Red River ER & Hospital said it is "closing indefinitely." "We've loved serving this community and are incredibly thankful for all our loyal patients....
Feds Make Major Drug Bust Near Louisiana-Texas Border
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) - 40-year-old Archie Louis Carter of Alexandria, Louisiana, and 34-year-old Isaiah Charles Jones of Houston, Texas, have each been sentenced to double digit years behind bars after a drug bust near the state line took a huge haul of various deadly drugs off the streets. The...
Former Plano ISD teacher Michael Lloyd under investigation after criminal allegation
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD is addressing a recent criminal allegation from a former student about an incident with a teacher.The alleged incident happened between 2005 and 2009, when the former student was attending Williams High School and Plano East High School. Michael Lloyd was teaching at Williams High School during that time period, Plano ISD said.The school district said when they were first made aware of the incident, an investigation began and Lloyd was placed on administrative leave. Lloyd is no longer employed by the school district. More recently, Lloyd was employed at McMillen High School from 2011 to 2023. "Plano ISD does not condone nor will tolerate any employee who engages in the type of inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior alleged in this instance," the district said in an email to families. Plano ISD said they believe the incident was isolated.If you or someone you know has knowledge related to this investigation or allegation, contact the following authorities for assistance or additional reporting: Plano ISD Chief of Safety & Security Operations, Kevin Keating – kevin.keating@pisd.eduTexas Department of Family and Protective Services Plano Police Department For anyone wishing to share information anonymously, Plano ISD has a tip line here.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Clerk of Court: School of Instruction to be held
Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court David Stamey announces that the Clerk of Court’s office will be holding a School of Instruction for new election commissioners. It will be held at the main courtroom of the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse, 200 Second Street, on Tuesday February 28, 2023 at 5:30 pm.
fox4news.com
Driver dies after being swept off flooded I-30 service road in Royse City
ROYSE CITY, Texas - An elderly man was killed when his vehicle got stuck in high water on the Interstate 30 service road in Royse City. Royse City police said it happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a time when the area was extremely flooded and the water was dangerously swift.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
DA announces jury trial conviction in homicide case
District Attorney, Billy Joe Harrington announced this week of the jury trial conviction in a Natchitoches homicide case in the 10th Judicial District Court. Onterio Pier, 29 of Natchitoches, was convicted by a jury of negligent homicide. The guilty verdict relates to a shooting that occurred in 2020 in Natchitoches. Pier was charged with the shooting of his domestic partner during an argument.
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
Man wounded in Crandall home invasion shooting
Crandall police are looking for the home intruders who shot a man last night while pistol-whipping another. Three men burst into a home on West Vanston Street and at least one opened fire, wounding one man in the leg.
wbap.com
Richard Acosta, Jr. Found Guilty in Murder of Three Garland Teens
(WBAP/KLIF) — Jurors have found a Garland man guilty of capital murder in connection with the murder of three teenagers over a year ago. 34-year old Richard Acosta, Jr. testified this week that he had no idea that his then 14-year-old son Abel had a gun, or that he allegedly fired shots into a Garland convenience store.
