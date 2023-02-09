Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU calendar for Feb. 12-18
Jan. 17 – Feb. 21 – Michael Yankowski retrospective exhibition. Orville Hanchey Gallery, Hours are Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. Feb. 15 – NSU Wind Ensemble and Magale Concert Band, Magale Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m. #
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Twice the Citizen – NSU’s Army ROTC Builds Young Men and Women
“The reservist is twice the citizen.” – Winston Churchill. The large field between Turpin Stadium and University Columns Apartments was transformed into a battlefield Thursday, February 9 as NSU’s Army ROTC units conducted a Platoon Attack Lab. Senior cadets conducted and evaluated the exercise as younger cadets formed squads and a command element in order to drive the enemy away from and seize an objective. Drills like these form the basic skills that the cadets will build upon as they progress through the ROTC program and into the Army as young officers.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Superintendent addresses cyber bullying
The NPJ reached out to Natchitoches Parish School Superintendent Dr. Grant Eloi for a statement regarding a recent Facebook post that was brought to the Journal’s attention. The post discussed the creation of an Instagram account titled “lhs.rumors.la,” which made salacious posts regarding students at Lakeview High School.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU is bringing Alumni After Hours to a city near you
Northwestern State University’s Office of Alumni and Development will be hosting Alumni After Hours events at cities throughout Louisiana and Texas this spring. “This is our way of connecting with the NSU family by hosting fun, casual events in areas where a large percentage of our alumni are located,” said Danielle Cobb, director of Alumni Affairs. “We hope you’ll join us and catch up on everything happening at NSU.”
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Clerk of Court: School of Instruction to be held
Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court David Stamey announces that the Clerk of Court’s office will be holding a School of Instruction for new election commissioners. It will be held at the main courtroom of the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse, 200 Second Street, on Tuesday February 28, 2023 at 5:30 pm.
Mansfield, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Red River High School basketball team will have a game with Mansfield High School on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lady Demons bring talent, experience into 2023 season
HUNTSVILLE, Texas – Talent and experience make for a dangerous combination and Northwestern State softball is carrying plenty of both, along with a fair amount of excitement, into the 2023 season. The Lady Demons open the season at the Bearkat Classic, making their first trip back to former Southland...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Detention center lawsuit in early stages
Legal proceedings related to the death of Demerious Jones while in custody at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center are scheduled to continue today. A lawsuit filed alleging LPDC staff allowed Jones to die from diabetic ketoacidosis without providing sufficient medical treatment remains in its early stages and is likely to take some time to litigate.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Sharp’s career night lifts Demons past Texas A&M-Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas – DeMarcus Sharp has three Southland Conference Player of the Week awards already this season. He may have topped those lofty standards Thursday night. Sharp, Northwestern State’s 6-foot-3 senior point guard, again filled the stat sheet and played a critical role in extending the Demons’ win streak to seven with an 88-82 Southland Conference victory at Texas A&M-Commerce in The Field House.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
JOHN BERNARD REALTY
Look around Natchitoches, new business everywhere. Real Estate is also getting a new look. I have been a successful realtor for 16 years. I have learned the ins and outs of the business thoroughly during this time. We have opened a new office and we’re bringing what I believe to be a much-needed change that will assist those thinking about buying or selling a home. My grandson Colby Session is working with me as a licensed LA. Realtor. Together our mission is to make the process of buying or selling more affordable. We will accomplish this by listing and selling your house for as low as 2.5%. Both Colby and I are lifelong residents of Natchitoches. Our future is here and we believe in Natchitoches. We hope to be an asset to everyone we come in contact with. Our thoughts will always center around “whatever it takes”. Call John at 318-332-9850, Colby at 318-652-4878, or come see us at the corner of Highway 1 South and Lateral Lane. We can help you save money.
Natchitoches Times
City’s first family gives interview with new member
Tiffany and Ronnie Williams celebrated the newest addition to their family recently with the birth of their fourth child, Maggie Elise Williams. She ends a drought of births among sitting Natchitoches mayors that stretches at least half a century. Tiffany reveals her daughter’s highly anticipated arrival still came as something...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – February 7, 2023
Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at First Baptist Church in Natchitoches. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Parkway completes another perfect run through District 1-5A; Airline wins as regular season ends
The Parkway Lady Panthers and the Airline Lady Vikings closed the regular season with victories Friday night. Parkway completed its second straight 14-0 run through District 1-5A with a 70-29 rout of Haughton at Parkway. The Lady Panthers (25-5) will be the No. 2 seed in the non-select Division I playoffs when pairings are announced Monday.
KNOE TV8
Two Ruston men sentenced to combined 25 years, 2 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - Two Ruston men have been sentenced to a combined 25 years and two months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a press release from United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. Law enforcement agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began an investigation into the...
Feds Make Major Drug Bust Near Louisiana-Texas Border
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) - 40-year-old Archie Louis Carter of Alexandria, Louisiana, and 34-year-old Isaiah Charles Jones of Houston, Texas, have each been sentenced to double digit years behind bars after a drug bust near the state line took a huge haul of various deadly drugs off the streets. The...
kalb.com
Natchitoches man killed in apartment fire on Washington St.
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man died in a fire that happened at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Washington Street on Feb. 9. The Natchitoches Fire Department responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. They found a man’s body in bed in an affected unit. The identity of this man is still unknown, but the coroner’s office believes him to be 71 years old.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
DA announces jury trial conviction in homicide case
District Attorney, Billy Joe Harrington announced this week of the jury trial conviction in a Natchitoches homicide case in the 10th Judicial District Court. Onterio Pier, 29 of Natchitoches, was convicted by a jury of negligent homicide. The guilty verdict relates to a shooting that occurred in 2020 in Natchitoches. Pier was charged with the shooting of his domestic partner during an argument.
KTBS
Unrestrained Choudrant man killed in Bossier Parish crash
HAUGHTON, La. - A man is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Bossier Parish. It happened on I-20, west of LA Hwy 157 near Haughton just before 3:30 p.m. According to Louisiana State Police, the one-vehicle crash killed Danny Ambrose, 62, who was not wearing a seat belt. The...
kalb.com
4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address. Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked...
Comments / 0