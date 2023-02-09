Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested following drive-by shooting in Pineville
Pineville's Night of Lights Mardi Gras parade rolls down Main Street. It was a bright night in Pineville as the Night of Lights parade rolled down Main Street on Feb. 10. Lieutenant Colonel Diedre Williams - Golden Apple Winner. Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST. |. Meet this...
KTBS
Natchitoches man dies in apartment fire
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- An apartment fire turned deadly Thursday in Natchitoches. The body of a 71-year-old man was found inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue. Natchitoches firefighters were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls. Only one apartment was affected. State...
Documents: 4 children of Shelby County woman told neighbor their stepfather killed their mother
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Arrest documents show the four young children of the Shelby County woman who was shot to death Wednesday ran to their neighbor's house saying their stepfather killed their mother. Carlos Caporali Manuels, 32, of Joaquin, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death...
KTBS
Unrestrained Choudrant man killed in Bossier Parish crash
HAUGHTON, La. - A man is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Bossier Parish. It happened on I-20, west of LA Hwy 157 near Haughton just before 3:30 p.m. According to Louisiana State Police, the one-vehicle crash killed Danny Ambrose, 62, who was not wearing a seat belt. The...
Winn Parish woman accused of stealing items from Dillard’s in Monroe; also arrested for drug offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winn Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and attempting to steal items from the Dillard’s shopping store in Monroe, La. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:53 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed 34-year-old Katie M. […]
KTBS
Natchitoches jury convicts man in 2020 homicide
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches Parish jury this week convicted a man in the May 2020 shooting death of his domestic partner, District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington said. Ontario Pier, 29, of Natchitoches, was convicted of negligent homicide. He was initially charged with second-degree-murder. He'll return to District Judge Lala Sylvester's courtroom on May 30 for sentencing.
Natchitoches Times
City’s first family gives interview with new member
Tiffany and Ronnie Williams celebrated the newest addition to their family recently with the birth of their fourth child, Maggie Elise Williams. She ends a drought of births among sitting Natchitoches mayors that stretches at least half a century. Tiffany reveals her daughter’s highly anticipated arrival still came as something...
KNOE TV8
Two Ruston men sentenced to combined 25 years, 2 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - Two Ruston men have been sentenced to a combined 25 years and two months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a press release from United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. Law enforcement agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began an investigation into the...
theadvocate.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
kalb.com
Voting for the Best of Natchitoches Awards is currently open
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce has recently announced its 2023 Best of Natchitoches Awards Nominees. Public voting will determine the top three finalists in each category and multiple submissions are allowed. Voting is currently open at BestofNatchitoches.com and will close on Sunday, February 19. The BON...
kalb.com
TORN DOWN: Abandoned N. MacArthur Dr. hotel finally demolished, two other buildings awaiting same result
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What once stood as an abandoned hotel for years on North MacArthur Drive is now nothing more than a pile of rubbish. The old Select 10 Motel and Suites is one of three buildings located on the property expected to be torn down in the coming months after sitting vacant and being a central location for homeless populations and crime. That same building also caught on fire in 2022. Back in January, the Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to tear down the buildings after multiple stories were done with residents calling for them to be condemned.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
DA announces jury trial conviction in homicide case
District Attorney, Billy Joe Harrington announced this week of the jury trial conviction in a Natchitoches homicide case in the 10th Judicial District Court. Onterio Pier, 29 of Natchitoches, was convicted by a jury of negligent homicide. The guilty verdict relates to a shooting that occurred in 2020 in Natchitoches. Pier was charged with the shooting of his domestic partner during an argument.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU calendar for Feb. 12-18
Jan. 17 – Feb. 21 – Michael Yankowski retrospective exhibition. Orville Hanchey Gallery, Hours are Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. Feb. 15 – NSU Wind Ensemble and Magale Concert Band, Magale Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m. #
Sheriff: Possible homicide in Joaquin, seeking person of interest
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a possible homicide case in Joquin, Sheriff Kevin Windham reported on Wednesday. Carlos Caporali (Carlos Caporali Manuels) was named by officials as a person of interest in this case, and is believed to be driving a white 1998 Chevrolet S-10 with […]
cenlanow.com
Unidentified pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – **On February 6, 2023, Troopers identified the driver of the hit and run vehicle as 44-year-old Melissa A. Jernigan of Anacoco. Jernigan was arrested and charged with hit and run (felony) and careless operation (misdemeanor). Also, 48-year-old Larry P. Jernigan of Anacoco was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice (felony). Both were booked at the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Community help sought to identify vehicles
There were several cars near the soccer fields at Parc Natchitoches doing burnouts all over the parking lot while several middle school and high school games being played on Feb. 8 around 6:40 pm. If anyone has any information on who these people were, please call us at 318-357-3891. We are currently reviewing cameras to read tag numbers. Please help us locate these individuals.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Detention center lawsuit in early stages
Legal proceedings related to the death of Demerious Jones while in custody at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center are scheduled to continue today. A lawsuit filed alleging LPDC staff allowed Jones to die from diabetic ketoacidosis without providing sufficient medical treatment remains in its early stages and is likely to take some time to litigate.
Meth traffickers sentenced to more than a decade each
According to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown, James Pittman, 41, and Jeffery Southern, 51, were sentenced yesterday to more than a combined 24 years in federal prision,
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man wanted for thefts in Sabine Parish
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two recent felony theft cases were solved by Detectives at the Criminal Investigations Division. In mid-January, a 31′ travel trailer and a 10’x12′ portable building were stolen from two victims who live near the Sabine-Natchitoches Parish line, close to Marthaville. The travel trailer contained two firearms.
Feds Make Major Drug Bust Near Louisiana-Texas Border
Archie Carter of Alexandria & Isaiah Jones of Houston have each been sentenced to 10+ years behind bars after getting caught with a huge haul of various drugs.
Comments / 0