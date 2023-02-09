ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

kalb.com

Alexandria man arrested following drive-by shooting in Pineville

Pineville's Night of Lights Mardi Gras parade rolls down Main Street. It was a bright night in Pineville as the Night of Lights parade rolled down Main Street on Feb. 10. Lieutenant Colonel Diedre Williams - Golden Apple Winner. Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST. |. Meet this...
PINEVILLE, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches man dies in apartment fire

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- An apartment fire turned deadly Thursday in Natchitoches. The body of a 71-year-old man was found inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue. Natchitoches firefighters were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls. Only one apartment was affected. State...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Unrestrained Choudrant man killed in Bossier Parish crash

HAUGHTON, La. - A man is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Bossier Parish. It happened on I-20, west of LA Hwy 157 near Haughton just before 3:30 p.m. According to Louisiana State Police, the one-vehicle crash killed Danny Ambrose, 62, who was not wearing a seat belt. The...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Winn Parish woman accused of stealing items from Dillard’s in Monroe; also arrested for drug offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winn Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and attempting to steal items from the Dillard’s shopping store in Monroe, La. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:53 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed 34-year-old Katie M. […]
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches jury convicts man in 2020 homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches Parish jury this week convicted a man in the May 2020 shooting death of his domestic partner, District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington said. Ontario Pier, 29, of Natchitoches, was convicted of negligent homicide. He was initially charged with second-degree-murder. He'll return to District Judge Lala Sylvester's courtroom on May 30 for sentencing.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

City’s first family gives interview with new member

Tiffany and Ronnie Williams celebrated the newest addition to their family recently with the birth of their fourth child, Maggie Elise Williams. She ends a drought of births among sitting Natchitoches mayors that stretches at least half a century. Tiffany reveals her daughter’s highly anticipated arrival still came as something...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Voting for the Best of Natchitoches Awards is currently open

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce has recently announced its 2023 Best of Natchitoches Awards Nominees. Public voting will determine the top three finalists in each category and multiple submissions are allowed. Voting is currently open at BestofNatchitoches.com and will close on Sunday, February 19. The BON...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

TORN DOWN: Abandoned N. MacArthur Dr. hotel finally demolished, two other buildings awaiting same result

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What once stood as an abandoned hotel for years on North MacArthur Drive is now nothing more than a pile of rubbish. The old Select 10 Motel and Suites is one of three buildings located on the property expected to be torn down in the coming months after sitting vacant and being a central location for homeless populations and crime. That same building also caught on fire in 2022. Back in January, the Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to tear down the buildings after multiple stories were done with residents calling for them to be condemned.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

DA announces jury trial conviction in homicide case

District Attorney, Billy Joe Harrington announced this week of the jury trial conviction in a Natchitoches homicide case in the 10th Judicial District Court. Onterio Pier, 29 of Natchitoches, was convicted by a jury of negligent homicide. The guilty verdict relates to a shooting that occurred in 2020 in Natchitoches. Pier was charged with the shooting of his domestic partner during an argument.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NSU calendar for Feb. 12-18

Jan. 17 – Feb. 21 – Michael Yankowski retrospective exhibition. Orville Hanchey Gallery, Hours are Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. Feb. 15 – NSU Wind Ensemble and Magale Concert Band, Magale Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m. #
NATCHITOCHES, LA
cenlanow.com

Unidentified pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – **On February 6, 2023, Troopers identified the driver of the hit and run vehicle as 44-year-old Melissa A. Jernigan of Anacoco. Jernigan was arrested and charged with hit and run (felony) and careless operation (misdemeanor). Also, 48-year-old Larry P. Jernigan of Anacoco was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice (felony). Both were booked at the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
VERNON PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Community help sought to identify vehicles

There were several cars near the soccer fields at Parc Natchitoches doing burnouts all over the parking lot while several middle school and high school games being played on Feb. 8 around 6:40 pm. If anyone has any information on who these people were, please call us at 318-357-3891. We are currently reviewing cameras to read tag numbers. Please help us locate these individuals.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Detention center lawsuit in early stages

Legal proceedings related to the death of Demerious Jones while in custody at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center are scheduled to continue today. A lawsuit filed alleging LPDC staff allowed Jones to die from diabetic ketoacidosis without providing sufficient medical treatment remains in its early stages and is likely to take some time to litigate.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches man wanted for thefts in Sabine Parish

Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two recent felony theft cases were solved by Detectives at the Criminal Investigations Division. In mid-January, a 31′ travel trailer and a 10’x12′ portable building were stolen from two victims who live near the Sabine-Natchitoches Parish line, close to Marthaville. The travel trailer contained two firearms.
SABINE PARISH, LA

