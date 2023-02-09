R U Ready for Some Football?

Houston can do this as well as anybody.

The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game is coming to Houston next year, and the city, as well as NRG Park, will sparkle. It takes a big city with a wide range of capabilities to shine under the pressure of an event comparable to a World Series or a Super Bowl, and Houston is prepared to offer another master class in hosting big events next January.

Businesses will benefit, charities will benefit, and the big-heart volunteerism of the Lone Star State will be evident for the world to see, again.

It takes a lot of volunteers to pull off something of this magnitude. If you want to be on the team, the city announced Wednesday, the website to register is up and running.

houston2024.com.

The road to the Final Four arrives in Houston in early April. The FIFA World Cup is coming in 2026.

We can so do this. You can sign up to volunteer for the championship game as soon as you're ready.

photo: Getty Images