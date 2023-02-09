ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

R U Ready for Some Football?

By Nikki Courtney
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tykLc_0khXejx200

Houston can do this as well as anybody.

The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game is coming to Houston next year, and the city, as well as NRG Park, will sparkle. It takes a big city with a wide range of capabilities to shine under the pressure of an event comparable to a World Series or a Super Bowl, and Houston is prepared to offer another master class in hosting big events next January.

Businesses will benefit, charities will benefit, and the big-heart volunteerism of the Lone Star State will be evident for the world to see, again.

It takes a lot of volunteers to pull off something of this magnitude. If you want to be on the team, the city announced Wednesday, the website to register is up and running.

houston2024.com.

The road to the Final Four arrives in Houston in early April. The FIFA World Cup is coming in 2026.

We can so do this. You can sign up to volunteer for the championship game as soon as you're ready.

photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy