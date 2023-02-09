Houston Auto Insurance Rates Up More than 5%

It’s punishment enough to have to drive on Richmond Avenue in SW Houston but insuring the car that makes the possible is going up.

Bankrate.com looked at Metro rates for auto insurance across the country.

If you’re driving in Houston budget for an additional 5.2% for premiums, averaging $2,098 a year.

That’s about 3.19% of an average Houston household income.

What you pay is dependent on driving habits, age, kind of car and any number of other variables, but expect to pay more.

If you’re adding a teenage driver to your policy, oh boy. That’s going to kick you up to $4,611 a year.

photo: Getty Images