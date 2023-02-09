ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Leave Our Birds Alone

By Nikki Courtney
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16X5gL_0khXehBa00

People are targeting zoos, and Houston was in the crosshairs this week.

Houston Zoo officials are reporting an act of vandalism at one of the zoo's enclosures.

On Tuesday, keepers discovered a four-inch gap in the mesh fence surrounding the brown pelican habitat in the Children's Zoo. The keepers made sure the birds in the exhibit were okay, and then notified the Zoo's security team, who called the police.

No similar damage was found at any of the zoo's other animal habitats. Recent thefts of animals from zoos in Dallas and Louisiana have zoo personnel on edge.

Davion Irvin is charged with stealing two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo on January 31 and taking the light rail to make his getaway. Joseph Randall is charged with taking 12 squirrel monkeys from a Lafayette-area zoo in Louisiana. Those monkeys are still missing.

photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy