Leave Our Birds Alone

People are targeting zoos, and Houston was in the crosshairs this week.

Houston Zoo officials are reporting an act of vandalism at one of the zoo's enclosures.

On Tuesday, keepers discovered a four-inch gap in the mesh fence surrounding the brown pelican habitat in the Children's Zoo. The keepers made sure the birds in the exhibit were okay, and then notified the Zoo's security team, who called the police.

No similar damage was found at any of the zoo's other animal habitats. Recent thefts of animals from zoos in Dallas and Louisiana have zoo personnel on edge.

Davion Irvin is charged with stealing two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo on January 31 and taking the light rail to make his getaway. Joseph Randall is charged with taking 12 squirrel monkeys from a Lafayette-area zoo in Louisiana. Those monkeys are still missing.

