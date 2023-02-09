ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Home hunting below $200,000? These Miami-Dade areas have cheapest prices

By Rebecca San Juan
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4DCe_0khXeclx00

It might feel like mission impossible to buy a home on a budget in Miami-Dade County, given the community’s hot real estate market over the past three years.

The Miami Herald identified five areas with the lowest median sales prices in Miami-Dade for 2022, based on data gathered by Analytics Miami founder and real estate market analyst Ana Bozovic and the Multiple Listing Service. Bozovic compiled all sale closings for single-family houses and condominiums between January 2022 and December 2022 and determined the sales price for each ZIP code in the county.

Miami-Dade’s condo market offers the best deals in North Miami, North Miami Beach, Little River, Miami Gardens and Ives Estates. North Miami’s condo inventory had the lowest sales price of $146,000. The prices in these neighborhoods for condos fell between 52% and 61% below the county’s December median sales price of $374,500 for condos .

“D emand is still there,” said Liz Hogan, a real estate agent with Compass. “ I don’t see a slowdown in those neighborhoods at all, because it goes back to affordability. Those neighborhoods are affordable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0le8vj_0khXeclx00
The city of North Miami borders Miami Shores. It is home to the Museum of Contemporary Art (pictured), Barry University and the elite private school Miami Country Day School. City of North Miami

The frenzy of homebuying calmed by the end of last year compared to 2021, but demand remains strong. Real estate experts predict prices will stay steady in the coming months for the overall Miami-Dade housing market.

Still, middle-class buyers on a budget might want to move fast. Similar to areas with the lowest rents , availability remains the tightest for places with the cheapest home prices. As a whole, Miami-Dade only has 321 listings for condos below $200,000 as of January, an 89% drop from the 2,792 listings below $200,000 in January 2019 prior to the pandemic.

“It is going to be a real scramble for (homes at) these prices,” Bozovic said. “Inventory at lower price points have really plummeted.”

Here’s the rundown where residents can find the cheapest houses or condos in Miami-Dade; they are listed from areas with the least costliest condo prices to most expensive:

▪ 1. North Miami

Median sales price condo: $146,000 (ZIP code 33161)

Median sales price single-family house: $601,800 (ZIP code 33161)

North Miami has 59,229 residents and a median household income of $44,283, according to census data. The city is a 15-minute drive from North Miami Beach and borders Miami Shores. Tourists and locals flood into the neighborhood for the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami.

▪ 2. North Miami Beach

Median sales price: $149,950 (ZIP code 33162)

Median sales price single-family house: $465,000 (ZIP code 33162)

North Miami Beach has a population of 42,507 and a median household income of $52,223, according to Census figures. The city is adjacent to Interstate 95 and across from the oceanfront Sunny Isles Beach. The star attractions include The Ancient Spanish Monastery, Greynolds Park and Oleta River State Park, where visitors can canoe, fish or bike.

▪ 3. Little River

Median sales price: $158,000 (ZIP code 33150)

Median sales price single-family house: $413,500 (ZIP code 33150)

Just beyond Little Haiti sitting along the riverbank, one of Miami’s oldest neighborhoods is experiencing a commercial revival. Little River is loosely bordered by Northwest 86th Street in El Portal to the north, Biscayne Boulevard to the east, Northwest 74th Street in Little Haiti to the south and Interstate 95 to the west. The Census Bureau has yet to report the neighborhood’s population and median household income. The blossoming retail scene has boosted interest in the neighborhood’s residential options.

▪ 4. Miami Gardens

Median sales price: $175,000 (ZIP code 33169)

Median sales price single-family house: $425,000 (ZIP code 33169)

Miami Gardens has 110,867 residents and a median household income of $51,067. The Sunshine State Arch welcomes visitors into the area when they arrive off of Florida State Road 826. The Hard Rock Stadium is the neighborhood’s most popular attraction. Home to the Miami Dolphins, the stadium also hosts a variety of concerts and events throughout the year.

▪ 5. Ives Estates

Median sales price: $180,000 (ZIP code 33179)

Median sales price single-family house: $590,000 (ZIP code 33179)

Ives Estates sits on the border of Miami-Dade and Broward, right on the edge of Hallandale Beach and Interstate 95. In addition to easy access to the highway, the community has its own park called Ives Estates Park.

Comments / 5

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Nowhere to go’? High-rises help South Florida grow up

Jason Amato, a former Chicago resident, says he and his wife always liked what they saw when they visited South Florida on vacations. But it was their daughter, a University of Miami student, who helped clinch their decision to move to the region. “My company was very open to allowing me to relocate,” said Amato, an executive with a wealth management firm. “We said, ‘let’s look at Fort ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Crumbling seawalls, rising seas: Fort Lauderdale crackdown on way

Own waterfront property with a failing seawall out back? This story’s for you. Maybe your seawall is cracked or crumbling. Or maybe it’s just so low that water floods your property — and your neighbors’ — at high tide. If you’ve been putting off getting a new one because of the hassle and cost, you’ll soon have good reason to escalate it to the top of your to-do list. Here’s the scoop: Fort ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
islandernews.com

Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 in assessment

File this story in the misery loves company section for Key Biscayne condo owners who are facing special assessments on their units. This week, a condominium in Miami Beach - Palm Bay Yacht Club – a 27 stories, 235-unit complex located in the Upper Eastside neighborhood – were outraged over a $175,000 assessment for each unit due to repairs needed as part of the building’s recertification process.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

SUV crashes into SW Miami-Dade Target, causes store damage

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came crashing into a Target store in Southwest Miami-Dade. The motorist’s SUV slammed through a wall of the store, located on Southwest 104th Street, near 79th Place, Saturday afternoon. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Florida Stadium Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

Abandoned Florida. Some of the best hidden gem locations throughout The Sunshine State sit abandoned, being slowly reclaimed by nature. These once-thriving attractions are now left to decay but still holding onto the history that once was. The Miami Marine Stadium was built in 1963 and was a premier place in the popular city. But today, the stadium sits in near-ruins, washed in graffiti, with nature slowly creeping in.
FLORIDA STATE
The Flept

South Florida Date Night Ideas for Couples 💋

Since Valentines Day is coming up we thought it would be a fun idea to go through our top 10 favorite spots in Miami for a romantic Date night! ❤️. Whether you are celebrating an anniversary or Honeymoon or Valentines day or any special occasion, this list is perfect for both tourists and locals.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
58K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy