Emergency Management Team Receives Certifications, Set to Serve at Higher Level Following FEPA Conference

flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County History Academy Completes First Session with Success
PALM COAST, Fla. (February 11, 2023) – Closing out the inaugural Flagler County History Academy on January 31, instructors and guest speakers sat for an impromptu recap of the course. The round table discussion offered feedback on what worked, where the opportunities exist and if there will be an expansion of the program.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Limited In-Person Transactions Available on February 17, 2023
Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast is implementing a software upgrade on Friday, February 17, which will require the Financial Services Department, Business Tax, and Human Resources to be unable to process in-person transactions during the workday. All online services will remain operational throughout the upgrade. Customers...
WESH
Majority of Flagler County school employees' votes on survey were against staff being armed on campus
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An overwhelming number of Flagler County school employees don't want to be armed on campus, according to a recent survey conducted by the school district. The district is considering two different guardian program models to supplement school resource deputies. One of the models, arming teachers...
ocala-news.com
More residents discuss quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding this topic. “I also have an issue with dental services in the area. I went to a well-known chain here in Ocala....
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler News Weekly Announces 2022 Lady and Gentleman of the Year
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (February 12, 2023) – In a community where so many people stand out for good works and kind gestures, it wasn’t difficult to decide on the inaugural recipients of the Lady of the Year and Gentleman of the Year awards. A little background. While some...
Florida schools removing classroom books to meet ‘Stop WOKE’ law; Clay County seeks to meet guidelines
Some Florida schools are covering up or removing books in their classrooms that have not been approved under a law restricting instruction and books on race and diversity, making it a felony for teachers to share certain materials with students.
Why you (maybe) shouldn't camp at this terrifying site in Astor, Florida
I’m not sure why my friend and I have been on this weird Florida camping kick ever since I arrived in Orlando, but we’ve had an obsession with finding the perfect place to go on a camping trip for almost two years now.
‘Real smoky and scary’: Volusia County residents voice concerns over recent brush fires
There is growing concern about fires that keep popping up in a wooded area between Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach.
villages-news.com
Moldy home of deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed
The moldy home of a deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed. The home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of another public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors. The home was purchased for...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Schools District Spelling Bee Champ Crowned
16 spellers. 16 rounds. 105 words. In the end, Buddy Taylor Middle School 8th-grader Mitchell Spencer Edelstein had the stamina to survive the challenge and emerged as the Flagler Schools Spelling Bee Champion for the second consecutive year. The championship word? S-t-a-m-i-n-a. When did he know he won?. “Right when...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach ready for expected crowds in coming weeks ahead of popular events
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach is ready and excited for expected crowds in the coming weeks and months. The city has a lot to look forward to, with Daytona 500, Bike Week, and spring break around the corner the city is welcoming people to visit, even with the area recovering from the Hurricane season.
WESH
Boil water notice issued in Flagler Beach, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Flagler Beach said a precautionary boil water notice is taking effect Monday due to a water service interruption. Tie-in testing is beginning Monday, so residents are advised to boil water until the notice is lifted. The notice will start Monday morning at...
mynews13.com
DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel set to be demolished after a century on West New York Avenue
VOLUSIA, Fla -- DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel will be coming down in less than a week after the city issued a permit to demolish the structure a month after engineers recommended it because of the failing structural integrity of the century-old building. What You Need To Know. Last month, engineers...
fox35orlando.com
Lake Mary pharmacist convicted in $1M prescription drug fraud: DOJ
A man who worked at a Lake Mary pharmacy has been convicted for his role in an attempt to defraud Medicare of over $1 million in prescription drug benefits. Ronald Beasley II, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was the pharmacist in charge at NH Pharma, according to the Department of Justice. Beasley and his co-conspirators billed Medicare for expensive compound drug creams that they never actually purchased or dispensed.
Bottle full of messages washes ashore on a Florida beach
A Florida resident was out on a morning walk with his dog when he came across the bottle on a Flagler County beach.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
villages-news.com
Standing-room-only crowd demands action on Morse Boulevard
The Villages fire chief was standing at the door counting heads as a standing-room-only crowd flooded Savannah Center, demanding action on Morse Boulevard. Dozens of people were turned away Friday morning from the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors meeting when the Ashley Wilkes Room quickly filled to capacity.
espnswfl.com
Florida Bride Gets Pooped On By A Bird While Giving Her Vows
“This is good luck, right?” Truly, the most serious part of a wedding is when the couple exchange vows. So when this couple decided to hold their wedding at a seaside setting on Daytona Beach, Florida, they didn’t think of one thing. There’s birds. According to the Daily Star, the Florida Bride started off her speech “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the deadliest counties for car crashes in Central Florida
The Florida Highway Patrol has released its crash data for 2022, revealing just how deadly the year was for car crashes in Central Florida. Among the data, troopers included information on the number of crashes involving fatalities, bicycles, pedestrians, hit-and-runs and more. [Click on the tabs in the chart below...
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents could experience smoke from 1,600-acre prescribed burns
The Florida Forest Service is conducting several prescribed burns to the east of Ocala in Marion County, and motorists in the area are being urged to use caution. The prescribed burns totaling approximately 1,600 acres are expected to be completed by the end of the day on Tuesday, according to the Florida Forest Service.
