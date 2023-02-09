Read full article on original website
Five Tips for Job Seekers in 2023
It’s the second month of the new year, and now’s the time to work on your career resolutions if you haven’t already. That can mean asking for a promotion, honing your skills, or pursuing a new position entirely. If you’re of the latter group, here are some tips for landing a job according to the website The Motley Fool.
Conestoga Grad Drops Out of Harvard to Pursue a Startup. Here Are 400 Million Reasons Why It Was a Good Choice
Conestoga High School graduate Eva Shang dropped out of Harvard University to create Legalist Inc., a technology-powered investment firm that raised about $400 million over the past six months, writes Matt Wirz for the Wall Street Journal. Shang, 26, who grew up in Paoli after emigrating from China when she...
VISTA Careers – Penn State Great Valley is Looking to Hire for These Following Positions.
Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership.
Smart Financial Habits of Wealthy People That Wise Investors Emulate
High-net-worth individuals who grew their wealth strategically from a small nest egg often did so by developing smart financial habits that are wise to be emulated by everybody, no matter their starting level of wealth, writes Forbes Finance Council for Forbes. Not Keeping Money Lying Dormant. Building true wealth requires...
Former CEO Shares Thoughts on How Gov. Shapiro Can Boost PA’s Innovation Economy
Jeff Marrazzo, the former CEO of Philadelphia-based Spark Therapeutics and a member of the innovation subcommittee of Gov. Josh Shapiro’stransition team, has several ideas on how Pennsylvania’s new governor can support the state’s innovation economy, particularly companies in biotechnology and life sciences, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
