One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
Phillymag.com
Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?
Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
South Philly students romp on new playground — on the school’s roof
Recess is much different now at one School District of Philadelphia elementary school in South Philly. Second-graders at Childs Elementary at South 16th and Wharton streets played on the school’s new rooftop play area.
sanatogapost.com
MontCo, ChesCo Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Construction that will result in traffic changes on four highways in parts of Montgomery and Chester counties are scheduled for the coming week by the King of Prussia-based District 6 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Planned in Montgomery County are:. A lane...
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel.
Lynnewood Estate Bought; Owners to Restore a ‘Living, Breathing Part of Cheltenham’
Lynnewood Hall, now on its way to preservation and protection. The 34-acre Lynnewood Estate in Elkins Park has been purchased. Better news is the intentions of its new owners, a foundation run by Edward Thome and Angie Van Scyoc. Carla Robinson carried their story in the Chestnut Hill Local. The...
West Norriton Resident Has No Problem Admitting That His Moonlighting Job Is a Drag
By day, West Norriton resident Derek Lightcap is a counselor at the Valley Forge Memorial Garden cemetery in King of Prussia. He balances the weight of that career with a polar-opposite moonlighting job: Lightcap is a drag performer, sassily entertaining crowds with the persona he’s created, Fanci Dismount. “I’ve...
Chester Springs Celebrity Craftsman to Give Presentations at Philly Home + Garden Show
Carpenter and celebrity craftsman Jeff Devlin will be one of the guests who will be presenting at this year’s Philly Home + Garden Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, writes Timothy Walton for 6ABC. The show will feature over 250 home improvement experts. Devlin, who will also have...
Across the River from Bucks County, this Restaurant Offers Great Food in a Historic Area
A restaurant just outside of Bucks County is being acknowledged as a great place to dine and enjoy the small town’s unique atmosphere. Staff writers for Luxury Service Realtors wrote about the nearby restaurant.
abc27.com
New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
sanatogapost.com
Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend
PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
morethanthecurve.com
P.J. Whelihan’s seeking to open location at the Plymouth Square Shopping Center in Conshohocken
During the February 6th meeting of Plymouth Township’s council, Township Manager Karen Weiss informed the members of the council that P.J. Whelihan’s had submitted an application with the township for a hearing involving an inter-municipal liquor license transfer. The property involved is space within the Plymouth Square Shopping Center at the intersection of Ridge and Butler pikes in Conshohocken (Plymouth Township).
Gov. Shapiro Includes Montco Favorite in Super Bowl Bet with Kansas City Counterpart
Gov. Shapiro has wagered some local food favorites, including a standout from Montgomery County, as part of a lighthearted Super Bowl bet. A friendly — but passionate — Super Bowl LVII bet has Gov. Josh Shapiro risking a Montgomery County delicacy. Pat Loeb and Jim Melwert of KYW Newsradio reported the local delights up for grabs.
OnlyInYourState
You Can Order Anything You Want Off The Menu At This Pennsylvania Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price
What comes to mind when you hear all you can eat? Chances are you immediately think of a buffet, filled with delicious dishes and multiple trips to pile plates high with our favorite foods. Well, there’s another way you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience that doesn’t involve a buffet but still promises a scrumptious, one-of-a-kind dining experience. Dig into an all-you-can-eat hot pot or Korean BBQ meal at this unique Pennsylvania restaurant.
Philly Area Pizzerias Named Among Best In America
Thin-crust or deep-dish, Yelp's latest rundown of the 100 best pizzerias in US and Canada has something for everyone. Including three Pennsylvania pizzerias. The user-review site identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. Here...
buckscountyherald.com
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County
Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Pick up slams into house on Duncan Road
The driver of a pick up truck suffered minor injuries after his vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a house. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, February 9, 2023, on Duncan Road at Wordsworth Drive in the Hyde Park community. The driver was checked at the scene by New...
Major Discount Retailer to Open Location in Bucks County. Read to Learn When and Where
A popular retail chain will be opening their latest location in Bucks County, and local shoppers are looking forward to the new site. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new store for WFMZ-69.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day
DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America
Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country.
VISTA.Today
