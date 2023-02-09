ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Phillymag.com

Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?

Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

MontCo, ChesCo Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Construction that will result in traffic changes on four highways in parts of Montgomery and Chester counties are scheduled for the coming week by the King of Prussia-based District 6 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Planned in Montgomery County are:. A lane...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
LITITZ, PA
sanatogapost.com

Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

P.J. Whelihan’s seeking to open location at the Plymouth Square Shopping Center in Conshohocken

During the February 6th meeting of Plymouth Township’s council, Township Manager Karen Weiss informed the members of the council that P.J. Whelihan’s had submitted an application with the township for a hearing involving an inter-municipal liquor license transfer. The property involved is space within the Plymouth Square Shopping Center at the intersection of Ridge and Butler pikes in Conshohocken (Plymouth Township).
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
OnlyInYourState

You Can Order Anything You Want Off The Menu At This Pennsylvania Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price

What comes to mind when you hear all you can eat? Chances are you immediately think of a buffet, filled with delicious dishes and multiple trips to pile plates high with our favorite foods. Well, there’s another way you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience that doesn’t involve a buffet but still promises a scrumptious, one-of-a-kind dining experience. Dig into an all-you-can-eat hot pot or Korean BBQ meal at this unique Pennsylvania restaurant.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Area Pizzerias Named Among Best In America

Thin-crust or deep-dish, Yelp's latest rundown of the 100 best pizzerias in US and Canada has something for everyone. Including three Pennsylvania pizzerias. The user-review site identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. Here...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County

Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Pick up slams into house on Duncan Road

The driver of a pick up truck suffered minor injuries after his vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a house. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, February 9, 2023, on Duncan Road at Wordsworth Drive in the Hyde Park community. The driver was checked at the scene by New...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day

DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
