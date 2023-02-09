ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester Springs, PA

Leading Humanely Through Change: 3 Keys to Transition and Thrive

Processing change can be difficult in the best of times, but the last few years have presented enormous challenges and substantial change in many aspects of our personal and professional lives. With so much change happening outside of people’s control, what can leaders do to help their teams, organizations, and...
How to Find Professional Happiness

In the age of quiet quitting, it can be hard to find a job that reflects your passions. The term “professional happiness” is subjective, writes John Peitzman for Entrepreneur. The way to find satisfaction in your 9-to-5 is to ask yourself the following questions, according to Peitzman:. What...
Tips on How to Deal with LinkedIn as In-person Networking Returns

When you are invited to present LinkedIn at an in-person networking event, and it’s your day to babysit your grandson, you pack an iPad and dinosaurs!. Yep! The little 2-year-old dude front and center is JJ, and he was a delightful companion at the Next Level Networking (for women) event this week. Thank goodness french fries were on the menu! It’s a vegetable, right?
Five Low Stress and (Mostly) High Paying Jobs

It’s no question that our full-time jobs can cause a great deal of stress. Here are the best low-stress (and some high-paying) jobs according to the website Career Sherpa. Massage therapists help alleviate tension in your body, but the job itself is also in a low stress environment. Typically, spas or other venues that offer massage therapy services try to maintain a zen ambiance.
