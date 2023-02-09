Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Smart Financial Habits of Wealthy People That Wise Investors Emulate
High-net-worth individuals who grew their wealth strategically from a small nest egg often did so by developing smart financial habits that are wise to be emulated by everybody, no matter their starting level of wealth, writes Forbes Finance Council for Forbes.
VISTA Careers – Penn State Great Valley is Looking to Hire for These Following Positions.
Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership.
Leading Humanely Through Change: 3 Keys to Transition and Thrive
Processing change can be difficult in the best of times, but the last few years have presented enormous challenges and substantial change in many aspects of our personal and professional lives. With so much change happening outside of people’s control, what can leaders do to help their teams, organizations, and...
How to Find Professional Happiness
In the age of quiet quitting, it can be hard to find a job that reflects your passions. The term “professional happiness” is subjective, writes John Peitzman for Entrepreneur. The way to find satisfaction in your 9-to-5 is to ask yourself the following questions, according to Peitzman:. What...
Conestoga Grad Drops Out of Harvard to Pursue a Startup. Here Are 400 Million Reasons Why It Was a Good Choice
Conestoga High School graduate Eva Shang dropped out of Harvard University to create Legalist Inc., a technology-powered investment firm that raised about $400 million over the past six months, writes Matt Wirz for the Wall Street Journal. Shang, 26, who grew up in Paoli after emigrating from China when she...
Tips on How to Deal with LinkedIn as In-person Networking Returns
When you are invited to present LinkedIn at an in-person networking event, and it’s your day to babysit your grandson, you pack an iPad and dinosaurs!. Yep! The little 2-year-old dude front and center is JJ, and he was a delightful companion at the Next Level Networking (for women) event this week. Thank goodness french fries were on the menu! It’s a vegetable, right?
Lawyer at Fox Rothschild’s Exton-Based Office Named Next Firmwide Managing Partner
Fox Rothschild LLP will implement several changes in its senior firm management team effective April 1. Todd A. Rodriguez has been elected as Firmwide Managing Partner. Mark L. Morris, who has served as Firmwide Managing Partner since 2017, will transition to Chair of the Firm.
Five Low Stress and (Mostly) High Paying Jobs
It’s no question that our full-time jobs can cause a great deal of stress. Here are the best low-stress (and some high-paying) jobs according to the website Career Sherpa. Massage therapists help alleviate tension in your body, but the job itself is also in a low stress environment. Typically, spas or other venues that offer massage therapy services try to maintain a zen ambiance.
