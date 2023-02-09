Read full article on original website
Related
Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town
An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas believed to be in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police in a small town outside Houston believe a woman accused of abandoning her two children in September could be in the Mobile area. Raven Forest Police said in a Facebook post that they are working with Mobile Police on the case. RFPD said a warrant has been issued for Raven […]
Alabama witness describes disc-shaped object projecting lights
An Alabama witness at Chickasaw reported watching a disc-shaped object projecting lights at 10:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Cops: Man steals car in Decatur at knifepoint, arrested in Alabama after chase
A man accused of robbing a woman at knifepoint and stealing her car in Decatur on Thursday afternoon was arrested less than 24 hours later after crossing state lines, authorities said.
wbrc.com
Local sheriff’s department pushing law makers to strengthen Alabama’s “good time” laws
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With less than a month until state lawmakers head to Montgomery, and with the new release of nearly 400 state prisoners, local sheriffs are pushing to change Alabama’s “good time” laws. A new bill headed to Montgomery is aimed at making it harder...
southerntorch.com
Calhoun Man Charged with Interference of Custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.—Corvarius Raynell White (21 of Oxford, Al) was charged with Interference With Custody. White is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center and also faces additional charges in Calhoun County. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “We are so very thankful to...
wtva.com
Alabama prisons remain critically understaffed
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - Alabama prisons still remain critically understaffed, despite a federal court order to increase its numbers. The number of officers working into state lockups dropped to it's lowest point in years, according to U.S. District Court Judge Myron Thompson. Court filings show that the prison system has...
Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
Alabama mail carrier sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing mail
A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in northern Alabama was sentenced to 18 months in prison by a federal judge on Friday.
2 Alabama men sentenced in scheme to ‘straw purchase’ firearms
Two Alabama men were sentenced Tuesday in a scheme to "straw purchase" firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Alabama man’s murder and drug convictions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions of 55-year-old Reginald Dejuan Coley of Eufaula, Alabama, on Thursday. Coley was convicted in the Barbour County Circuit Court on Feb. 11, 2022, for unlawful possession of marijuana, assault (second-degree), and unlawful possession with the intent […]
Alabama city councilman accused of shoplifting from Walmart — again and again
An Alabama city councilman is accused of shoplifting from Walmart — multiple times. Devyn Keith, a Huntsville, Alabama, city councilman, was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple thefts, police said. He was arrested and released within an after after he posted bond. Keith is accused of shoplifting multiple times...
Fire school is in session: Control burn trainees in Alabama learn to use fire as a tool
Sometimes it can be productive to burn. Sometimes it can even be a career. For those who do want to earn a living using a drip torch, The Nature Conservancy in Alabama offers yearly training in prescribed fire work that includes hands-on field experience at controlled burn sites across the state.
Alabama suspect apparently kills self as deputies attempt traffic stop, sheriff says
An Alabama man suspected of being involved in a case of a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children apparently killed himself as police attempted to pull him over in a traffic stop Thursday night. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies tried to pull over the suspect on Highway...
wvtm13.com
Calhoun County Sheriff disappointed with ALDOC's early inmate release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local sheriff is voicing his frustration about the 400 inmates released from prison last month. The inmates’ release was due to a law passed back in 2021, and several concerned officials and families expressed their concerns about how this was handled too. Calhoun County...
If approved, in Alabama, failure to disclose concealed weapon to police could result in criminal charge
MONTGOMERY, AL. -The state of Alabama is considering a new bill to regulate concealed weapons. Under existing law, a person must inform law enforcement when they are in possession of a concealed weapon, but there is no penalty for failing to do so. The new bill, however, seeks to change this by making it a Class A misdemeanor for a person not to tell a police officer about a concealed weapon if asked.
Man convicted in Alabama in infant daughter’s death allegedly claimed to be CIA agent in Georgia
Columbus, Georgia authorities once again have arrested a man who has a history of impersonating federal law enforcement agents. Robert Allen Earhart Jr. was arrested at the federal courthouse in downtown Columbus around 2 p.m. Wednesday after he allegedly called the U.S. attorney’s office claiming to be a CIA agent and requesting a meeting. The FBI set up the meeting, and agents swarmed Earhart when he came to the courthouse, authorities said.
apr.org
Governor Kay Ivey tries to make up for lost revenue from concealed weapons permit law
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is funneling money into Alabama sheriffs' offices. The new funding will help make up for lost pistol permit fees. The Sheriffs’ Grant covers all of Alabama’s sixty seven counties. Ivey says each office will receive funds quarterly. The roll out begins in the first quarter of 2023. The amount of money each county receives is based on money the sheriff’s departments each collected on pistol permit fees in 2022. Pistol permits have historically made up a significant portion of sheriff’s office funding in Alabama. But a new state law that went into effect in January allows for anyone 18 or older, who is not prohibited by state or federal law, to carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The Alabama Sheriffs Association says the program will help replenish funding lost by the permitless carry bill. Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. AL.com reported last month how counties started losing money shortly after the measure went into effect. The Alabama Legislature reportedly set up a grant program to compensate counties for the expected loss of money. But sheriffs and county officials have doubts about whether the grants will be adequate or sustained. To receive a grant, sheriffs must show a loss in revenue from permit fees, and the law sets 2022 as the baseline year. County officials say using last year as the baseline will understate the losses. Another concern, at that time, was that the grant program was scheduled to go away in four years, according to the bill lawmakers approved.
Huntsville councilman shoplifted $491 in groceries, other items over 2½ months, warrants state
City Councilman Devyn Keith is accused of shoplifting groceries and other merchandise, valued at $491.13, from three Walmart stores in Huntsville, according to court records made public today. The warrants charging Keith with four misdemeanor counts of theft allege the following shoplifting incidents:. $129.28 worth of groceries and sundry items...
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance to locate a missing woman.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
216K+
Followers
69K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0