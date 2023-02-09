ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

19 years since UMass Amherst student Maura Murray disappeared

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcYhS_0khXcdRQ00

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday marks the 19th anniversary of the disappearance of UMass Amherst student Maura Murray.

Murray was last seen on February 9, 2004. She left the UMass Amherst campus to drive to New Hampshire in her four-door Saturn sedan. Her vehicle was found around 7:30 p.m. that same day, crashed into a tree on Route 112 in Haverhill.

Maura Murray Case: ‘First crime mystery of the social media age’ still unsolved

911 transcripts show a call from a man driving by minutes later. He said she was shaken up and the airbags had deployed with heavy damage, but Murray refused help. By the time an officer arrived, the car was locked and there was no sign of Murray.

Surveillance cameras showed Murray earlier in the day at an ATM wearing a dark jacket and jeans. She was 21 years old and is described as 5’7″ in height and weighing 120-125 pounds with green/blue eyes and light brown hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2llnx8_0khXcdRQ00
(FBI)
(FBI)

Police have been searching for Murray ever since her disappearance, the most recent search was in July last year when state police searched an area off Route 112 near the towns of Landaff and Easton, New Hampshire.

Erinn Lakin hosts the “107 Degrees” podcast about the case. She and Maura Murray were on the UMass track team when Murray suddenly left campus, “She told her professors that there was a family emergency or death in the family, and she was going to be away for a few days,” but there was no death in the family. Her parents did not know anything about her plans.

One year ago, the FBI issued a nationwide alert on the case. The FBI’s alert was part of their Violent Criminal Apprehension Program, which allows multiple agencies and different jurisdictions to share information.

Recently, a billboard has been placed on the Mass. Pike near the Springfield exit in hopes more people will call the police with any information they have on the case. If you have any information about Maura Murray you are asked to call the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at 603-223-3648 or email at Coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee breaks ground on long-awaited memorial park

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is celebrating a big milestone for a project years in the making to honor a new generation of veterans and their service dogs. Ground has officially been broken on the Western Massachusetts Post 9/11 and Service Dog Memorial Park. The vacant space on Westover Road will soon be a place for those who sacrificed to relax and reflect. Stephanie Shaw served in Afghanistan, and as Chicopee's director of veterans services, the mission of turning the park from concept to reality has been a personal one.
CHICOPEE, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason announces retirement

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced his plans to retire after nearly 40 years in law enforcement. Mason began as a natural resource officer in Barnstable in 1985 and graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 1993. Prior to becoming superintendent...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lexington man who tossed banana peels on his neighbors’ property pleads guilty to racial harassment

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to repeatedly tossing banana peels onto his neighbors’ property in what prosecutors said was a case of racial harassment, and to having more than 70 guns in his home that he was not legally allowed to possess. Robert Ivarson, 55, of Lexington was sentenced to up to nine years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to criminal harassment, a criminal civil rights violation and more than 100 weapons charges, District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement Thursday. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims and undergo a mental health evaluation and any recommended treatment. A message seeking comment was left with Ivarson’s attorney. Ivarson was arrested in December 2016 after a Black family from Haiti in his neighborhood reported finding banana peels on their property on 30 to 40 occasions over several months, authorities said. Police even saw him throw the peels in the days prior to his arrest.
LEXINGTON, MA
WWLP

Domestic violence resources available in Springfield

One in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. The Springfield YWCA is a local resource for victims of domestic violence and they say it's a crime that can be hard to detect and even harder to escape from.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

“Significant” Massachusetts fentanyl trafficker sentenced to prison after 11 guns, over 1 kilo of fentanyl, pill press, 15+ pounds of marijuana, $36,000 in cash seized

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in connection with his involvement in a violent gang. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Samael Mathieu, a/k/a “Hamma” or “Hamma Thang,” 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 114 months in prison and four years of supervised release. In April 2022, Mathieu pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

North Andover Woman Injured on I-93 in NH

A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
BOW, NH
millburysutton.com

DA: Tank top found in 1993 tied to Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD — Investigators are hoping a tank top will provide answers into the unsolved disappearance and death of Grafton native Holly Piirainen three decades ago. The tank top — with what Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni described as a “blue, purple, and pink colored Boston motif on the exterior front” — was found in the area where Holly’s remains were discovered Oct. 23, 1993, off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield.
GRAFTON, MA
iheart.com

Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Body pulled from Charles River identified as Cambridge man

It is unclear whether police suspect foul play. State Police recovered a dead body from the Charles River Thursday. He was later identified as 55-year-old Cambridge man Tale Assalif. Assalif was reported missing to Cambridge police Wednesday after he did not show up for work, State Police said in a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

41K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy