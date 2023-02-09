We need more nurses, teachers, doctors and engineers, as well as skilled trades workers, among others, and thankfully we have seen a bit of an influx of new Vermonters. That said, nobody is moving to Vermont to pay more taxes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ali Jalili: We can't afford to make Vermont the high-tax leader in the U.S. .

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 7 HOURS AGO