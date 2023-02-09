Read full article on original website
Related
Vermont introduces bill to end tipped minimum wage and ensure fair pay for all
MONTPELIER, VT. - Vermont legislators have introduced a new bill, H.225, to eliminate the tipped minimum wage and ensure that all employees, including those in the hospitality industry, receive the standard minimum wage by 2024. The bill was introduced by Representatives Troiano of Stannard, Arrison of Weathersfield, Campbell of St. Johnsbury, and 13 other legislators and has been referred to the Committee on Labor.
Ali Jalili: We can't afford to make Vermont the high-tax leader in the U.S.
We need more nurses, teachers, doctors and engineers, as well as skilled trades workers, among others, and thankfully we have seen a bit of an influx of new Vermonters. That said, nobody is moving to Vermont to pay more taxes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ali Jalili: We can't afford to make Vermont the high-tax leader in the U.S. .
WCAX
Attack in the ER: Vt. lawmakers look to protect health care workers
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Health care workers say they are being assaulted by the people they care for at an alarming rate. But some say a proposed law aimed at protecting those workers might not be the answer. Violence in the emergency department is now in the spotlight at the...
John Perry: Deeply disappointed by proposed state shift in retiree insurance
Switching our retiree health insurance to a controversial company currently being sued for Medicare Advantage payment fraud by the U.S. Department of Justice is not the way to go about saving money. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Perry: Deeply disappointed by proposed state shift in retiree insurance.
Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’
“It is irresponsible. It is reckless and it is reprehensible to put retirees in fear that they will lose their health care and be forced into risky, controversial Medicare Advantage plans,” said former Secretary of State Jim Condos, just four weeks into his retirement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’.
mychamplainvalley.com
Nonbinary gender identifier now an option for newborn birth certificates in Vermont
Members of Vermont’s LGBTQ+ community are celebrating a victory this week, as new parents in the state now have a third gender option on their child’s initial birth certificates. Along with ‘M’ for male and ‘F’ for female, parents in Vermont can now select gender marker ‘X’ to...
Vermont House advances abortion and gender-affirming care ‘shield law’ in preliminary vote
“Given the very aggressive attacks on reproductive rights and reproductive health care across the country, I think it was really important for us to pass this legislation to protect providers and patients,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, told VTDigger after the vote. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont House advances abortion and gender-affirming care ‘shield law’ in preliminary vote.
Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’
Over the past five years, schools and agencies have faced a two-pronged challenge: increased mental health needs from children, and a lack of resources to provide treatment. Like an egg caught between the jaws of the vise, the system is showing cracks, officials said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’.
mynbc5.com
Vermont lawmakers reintroduce bill for ranked choice voting in presidential primaries
MONTPELIER, Vt. — After failing to pass a similar bill last legislative session, state senators are once again looking to pass a bill that would require ranked choice voting for presidential primary elections. Friday afternoon, lawmakers heard testimony on how a different system could benefit Vermonters. "In presidential primaries...
WCAX
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
Monsanto asks court to dismiss Burlington School District lawsuit over PCB contamination. Monsanto is asking Vermont’s federal court to throw out the Burlington School District’s lawsuit against the company over PCB contamination. Vermont lawmakers eye statewide zoning laws to encourage multifamily dwellings. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers...
Letter to the editor: H.106 must be defeated
Vermont House Progressives have introduced a bill, H.106, “An act relating to the academic freedom of public educators,” that violates every student and family in Vermont. A question to the sponsors of this bill: What happened to parents’ rights? Do parents and guardians not matter to you? This proposal is crazy and completely out of […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Letter to the editor: H.106 must be defeated.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Adaptive presents volunteer, leadership awards for 2022
Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports(link is external), a nationally recognized advocacy organization for athletes with disabilities, has named Alexander “Sandy” Kish, Dave Morse and Ellen Riley as its 2022 Volunteers of the Year and Kaitlyn Fowle (pictured) as winner of the group's 2022 Kellen Sans Memorial Leadership Award.
Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping
On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
WCAX
Filming in Vermont: New report says state could do more to reel in films
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report says to attract more filmmakers to Vermont, we need more resources. It found that while Vermont has some factors going for it, studios are reluctant to come here because of infrastructure gaps and no incentives. Now, some in the film industry with ties to Vermont hope lawmakers will act on the information.
After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate
Efforts by the South Royalton Legal Clinic at Vermont Law and Graduate School allowed parents to abstain from giving their child a binary gender at birth. The clinic hopes others will now be able to follow suit. Read the story on VTDigger here: After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate.
WCAX
Vermont parents can now use gender X marker on child’s birth certificate
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont parents will now be able to select a nonbinary gender marker for their newborns. Last year, lawmakers gave the greenlight to allow Vermonters to amend their birth certificates to match their gender identities, including the nonbinary marker X. But some parents wanted to be able...
WCAX
New research raises concerns about Vermont moose population
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new research collaboration between Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the University of Vermont is raising concerns about the state’s moose population. Researchers say the mortality rate for young moose under the age of 1 is high, and female moose appear to be having fewer offspring annually.
WCAX
Climate activists demand clean energy solutions at Statehouse
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters gathered at the statehouse to voice their concerns about climate change. The rally was hosted by 350-vermont and was joined by thirty other groups with similar worries and demands. Renewable energy and equitable distribution of that energy to all Vermonters was the top priority of...
3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has been driving opioid deaths in Vermont for close to a decade. Studies have also shown that, nationwide, the number of child deaths linked to fentanyl is growing exponentially. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021.
Vermont’s rates of homelessness are (almost) the worst in the country
But for the time being, Vermont is doing a better job than any other state at providing some kind of shelter to those who are unhoused. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s rates of homelessness are (almost) the worst in the country.
Comments / 0