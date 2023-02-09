ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
Edy Zoo

Vermont introduces bill to end tipped minimum wage and ensure fair pay for all

MONTPELIER, VT. - Vermont legislators have introduced a new bill, H.225, to eliminate the tipped minimum wage and ensure that all employees, including those in the hospitality industry, receive the standard minimum wage by 2024. The bill was introduced by Representatives Troiano of Stannard, Arrison of Weathersfield, Campbell of St. Johnsbury, and 13 other legislators and has been referred to the Committee on Labor.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’

“It is irresponsible. It is reckless and it is reprehensible to put retirees in fear that they will lose their health care and be forced into risky, controversial Medicare Advantage plans,” said former Secretary of State Jim Condos, just four weeks into his retirement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont House advances abortion and gender-affirming care ‘shield law’ in preliminary vote

“Given the very aggressive attacks on reproductive rights and reproductive health care across the country, I think it was really important for us to pass this legislation to protect providers and patients,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, told VTDigger after the vote. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont House advances abortion and gender-affirming care ‘shield law’ in preliminary vote.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’

Over the past five years, schools and agencies have faced a two-pronged challenge: increased mental health needs from children, and a lack of resources to provide treatment. Like an egg caught between the jaws of the vise, the system is showing cracks, officials said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers

Monsanto asks court to dismiss Burlington School District lawsuit over PCB contamination. Monsanto is asking Vermont’s federal court to throw out the Burlington School District’s lawsuit against the company over PCB contamination. Vermont lawmakers eye statewide zoning laws to encourage multifamily dwellings. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Letter to the editor: H.106 must be defeated

Vermont House Progressives have introduced a bill, H.106, “An act relating to the academic freedom of public educators,” that violates every student and family in Vermont.  A question to the sponsors of this bill: What happened to parents’ rights? Do parents and guardians not matter to you? This proposal is crazy and completely out of […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Letter to the editor: H.106 must be defeated.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Adaptive presents volunteer, leadership awards for 2022

Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports(link is external), a nationally recognized advocacy organization for athletes with disabilities, has named Alexander “Sandy” Kish, Dave Morse and Ellen Riley as its 2022 Volunteers of the Year and Kaitlyn Fowle (pictured) as winner of the group's 2022 Kellen Sans Memorial Leadership Award.
VERMONT STATE
Field & Stream

Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping

On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Filming in Vermont: New report says state could do more to reel in films

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report says to attract more filmmakers to Vermont, we need more resources. It found that while Vermont has some factors going for it, studios are reluctant to come here because of infrastructure gaps and no incentives. Now, some in the film industry with ties to Vermont hope lawmakers will act on the information.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New research raises concerns about Vermont moose population

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new research collaboration between Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the University of Vermont is raising concerns about the state’s moose population. Researchers say the mortality rate for young moose under the age of 1 is high, and female moose appear to be having fewer offspring annually.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Climate activists demand clean energy solutions at Statehouse

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters gathered at the statehouse to voice their concerns about climate change. The rally was hosted by 350-vermont and was joined by thirty other groups with similar worries and demands. Renewable energy and equitable distribution of that energy to all Vermonters was the top priority of...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy