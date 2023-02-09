ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

See How Much Childcare Costs in Chester County

Childcare in Chester County is among the most expensive in Pennsylvania, according to the National Database of Childcare Prices created by the Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau. This database is the most comprehensive federal source of childcare prices at the county level.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
thecentersquare.com

Delaware County home health care agency owes $2.3M in back wages

(The Center Square) – A provider of home health care services in Delaware County owes $2.3 million in back wages to its workers after purposely shortchanging them on overtime hours they worked over a three-year period. Federal investigators said that Affectionate Home Health Care Services, in Lansdowne, violated bookkeeping...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Body found in home in Lancaster County ﻿

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Controlled detonation held at University of Delaware after safety incident

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- State Police conducted a controlled detonation on a building at the University of Delaware after an environmental safety incident at a lab on Wednesday afternoon.The detonation happened on Center Green after the incident at the Lammot Dupont Lab at 175 The Green Lane in Newark just after 4 p.m.The Lammot Dupont Lab, Memorial Hall, Allison Hall, Hugh Morris Library, the Brown Lab and Drake Lab were all evacuated for the detonation.Police are still asking people to avoid the area. 
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

Cows Safe, Workshop Destroyed By Two-Alarm Fire At Kilby Farm In Colora

A fast-moving two-alarm fire tore through a hay storage workshop at Kilby Farms in Cecil County on Thursday morning that sent some scared cows scurrying across a field. First responders from multiple agencies were called shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 to the farm on Firetower Road in Colora, when an employee reported that a blaze had broken out inside the building.
COLORA, MD
nccpdnews.com

COLONEL JOSEPH BLOCH PROMOTES MULTIPLE OFFICERS

(New Castle, DE 19720) Today (February 10), Colonel Joseph Bloch made multiple promotions to the ranks of Lieutenant and Sergeant. Senior Sergeant Brian Burke was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Burke joined the New Castle County Division of Police in 2002 and has been assigned to the Patrol Division, Drug Control Squad, Safe Streets, and the Mobile Enforcement Team.
NEW CASTLE, DE
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – CCRES

Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

