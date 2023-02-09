Read full article on original website
Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America
Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country.
Despite Closing Chester County Hospitals and Others, Tower Health’s Cash Reserves Remain Low
Tower Health’s credit rating is slipping due to a small financial cushion from having a low cash reserve. While the healthcare nonprofit will continue operating Phoenixville Hospital, it was forced to close three of its others that it purchased in 2017, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. A...
West Chester University and YMCA of Greater Brandywine Encourage Healthy Habits
Local families using the wellness amenities at the West Chester Area YMCA. As new year’s resolutions become old news, faculty from West Chester University and instructors from the YMCA encourage families to keep fitness at the forefront through a series of weekly health lessons and challenges that begin on Feb. 22.
Local Woman Honored by CDC as Public Health Trailblazer
Betsy Walls of Lansdowne who served as the director of personal health at the Chester County Health Department for 18 years was honored this week by the CDC, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. Betsy Walls was honored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a...
West Chester-Raised Educator Wants to Make Gifted Programs More Accessible
West Chester-raised educator Anthony Vargas is being recognized for education leadership in his district’s gifted and talented program, writes Elizabeth Huebeck for Education Week. As the rect supervisor for the gifted and talented program at Manassas City Public Schools in Virginia, Vargas has worked diligently to diversify and make...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
See How Much Childcare Costs in Chester County
Childcare in Chester County is among the most expensive in Pennsylvania, according to the National Database of Childcare Prices created by the Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau. This database is the most comprehensive federal source of childcare prices at the county level.
thecentersquare.com
Delaware County home health care agency owes $2.3M in back wages
(The Center Square) – A provider of home health care services in Delaware County owes $2.3 million in back wages to its workers after purposely shortchanging them on overtime hours they worked over a three-year period. Federal investigators said that Affectionate Home Health Care Services, in Lansdowne, violated bookkeeping...
Yeadon’s internal police study finds death of woman in police custody was ‘preventable’
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A recent study of the Yeadon Borough Police Department found that outdated policies and improper holding cell structure might have contributed to the death of one person in police custody in July 2022.
There’s Still Time to ‘Decorate for a Mission’ for Home of the Sparrow
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, time to cherish those we love. As we appreciate those we cherish, Home of the Sparrow is encouraging members of the community to cherish the roofs over their heads and “Decorate for a Mission.”. This event, running through Feb. 17, raises awareness for...
West Norriton Resident Has No Problem Admitting That His Moonlighting Job Is a Drag
By day, West Norriton resident Derek Lightcap is a counselor at the Valley Forge Memorial Garden cemetery in King of Prussia. He balances the weight of that career with a polar-opposite moonlighting job: Lightcap is a drag performer, sassily entertaining crowds with the persona he’s created, Fanci Dismount. “I’ve...
WGAL
Body found in home in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
Family in Philadelphia welcomes 6-year-old back home after hit-and-run crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A family welcomed home 6-year-old Divinity McFarland from the hospital in West Philadelphia Sunday.She was struck by a pickup truck at 56th and Vine streets back on September 2.McFarland is recovering from a brain injury resulting from the incident.The driver was found by police and is facing charges.
Controlled detonation held at University of Delaware after safety incident
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- State Police conducted a controlled detonation on a building at the University of Delaware after an environmental safety incident at a lab on Wednesday afternoon.The detonation happened on Center Green after the incident at the Lammot Dupont Lab at 175 The Green Lane in Newark just after 4 p.m.The Lammot Dupont Lab, Memorial Hall, Allison Hall, Hugh Morris Library, the Brown Lab and Drake Lab were all evacuated for the detonation.Police are still asking people to avoid the area.
Former Inquirer Chairman, Director of Upper Merion Printing Plant, Passes Away at 77
The former chairman and longtime publisher for The Philadelphia Inquirer, Robert J. Hall, has passed away at 77. His loss was chronicled by Gary Miles, correspondent at the paper to which he contributed so much.
Cows Safe, Workshop Destroyed By Two-Alarm Fire At Kilby Farm In Colora
A fast-moving two-alarm fire tore through a hay storage workshop at Kilby Farms in Cecil County on Thursday morning that sent some scared cows scurrying across a field. First responders from multiple agencies were called shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 to the farm on Firetower Road in Colora, when an employee reported that a blaze had broken out inside the building.
Business associate accused of murdering Pennsylvania mother found in shallow grave
Investigators said that Blair Watts killed Jennifer Brown on Jan. 3 before reporting her missing one day later. Brown's body was found in a shallow grave on Jan. 18.
nccpdnews.com
COLONEL JOSEPH BLOCH PROMOTES MULTIPLE OFFICERS
(New Castle, DE 19720) Today (February 10), Colonel Joseph Bloch made multiple promotions to the ranks of Lieutenant and Sergeant. Senior Sergeant Brian Burke was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Burke joined the New Castle County Division of Police in 2002 and has been assigned to the Patrol Division, Drug Control Squad, Safe Streets, and the Mobile Enforcement Team.
VISTA Careers – CCRES
Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities.
