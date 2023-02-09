ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Phillymag.com

Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?

Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

WCU Welcomes Executive Director of Philadelphia’s Lest We Forget Museum of Slavery

On Monday, Feb. 13, at 3:30 PM, Gwen Ragsdale will present a free lecture in person and virtually in West Chester University’s Philips Autograph Library, located at the corner of High Street and University Avenue. Ragsdale is the founder and executive director of Philadelphia’s Lest We Forget Museum of Slavery, which is the only slavery museum in Philadelphia and the only museum with legitimate artifacts from the Transatlantic slave trade. An exhibition tour and reception will follow in the University’s Museum of Anthropology and Archeology, located in the Old Library at the corner of South Church Street and Rosedale Avenue.
WEST CHESTER, PA
aroundambler.com

For Sale | 1274 Skippack Pike | Blue Bell | Dan Caparo of EXP Realty

Dan Caparo of Exp Realty added a new listing for sale at 1274 Skippack Pike in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday February 12th from 11:00am to 2:00pm . For additional details, click here. Colonial with old world charm featuring front porch with tall tree providing shading...
BLUE BELL, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers–Dunwoody Village

Dunwoody Village at 3500 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is a five-star ranked not-for-profit continuing care retirement community in Newtown Square located in a picturesque wooded setting, combining comfort with award-winning high-quality healthcare and rehabilitation. Dunwoody Village is always looking for people who want a “decidedly different career,” who...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County

Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Town Square LIVE News

Will foam cups, containers be banned like plastic bags?

A bill that would ban restaurant use of foam takeout containers, plastic straws and beverage stirrers, is being shopped around for co-sponsors in Dover. It’s the second time that Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, has moved to ban the containers and straws. A similar bill introduced in 2021 passed the Senate but didn’t make it to the House floor. The bill ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
DELCO.Today

These Divas in Havertown Dance Their Way to Fitness

A group of senior citizens are part of a special fitness class “Dancing Divas” at the Haverford Township Community Recreational Environmental Center that’s teaching them some new dance steps, reports Dave Edwards for 6abc. The class is geared toward older women who like to move, said Elizabeth...
HAVERTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

