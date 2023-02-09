Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?
Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel.
West Norriton Resident Has No Problem Admitting That His Moonlighting Job Is a Drag
By day, West Norriton resident Derek Lightcap is a counselor at the Valley Forge Memorial Garden cemetery in King of Prussia. He balances the weight of that career with a polar-opposite moonlighting job: Lightcap is a drag performer, sassily entertaining crowds with the persona he’s created, Fanci Dismount. “I’ve...
WCU Welcomes Executive Director of Philadelphia’s Lest We Forget Museum of Slavery
On Monday, Feb. 13, at 3:30 PM, Gwen Ragsdale will present a free lecture in person and virtually in West Chester University’s Philips Autograph Library, located at the corner of High Street and University Avenue. Ragsdale is the founder and executive director of Philadelphia’s Lest We Forget Museum of Slavery, which is the only slavery museum in Philadelphia and the only museum with legitimate artifacts from the Transatlantic slave trade. An exhibition tour and reception will follow in the University’s Museum of Anthropology and Archeology, located in the Old Library at the corner of South Church Street and Rosedale Avenue.
For Sale | 1274 Skippack Pike | Blue Bell | Dan Caparo of EXP Realty
Dan Caparo of Exp Realty added a new listing for sale at 1274 Skippack Pike in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday February 12th from 11:00am to 2:00pm . For additional details, click here. Colonial with old world charm featuring front porch with tall tree providing shading...
VISTA Careers–Dunwoody Village
Dunwoody Village at 3500 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is a five-star ranked not-for-profit continuing care retirement community in Newtown Square located in a picturesque wooded setting, combining comfort with award-winning high-quality healthcare and rehabilitation. Dunwoody Village is always looking for people who want a “decidedly different career,” who...
West Chester University and YMCA of Greater Brandywine Encourage Healthy Habits
Local families using the wellness amenities at the West Chester Area YMCA. As new year’s resolutions become old news, faculty from West Chester University and instructors from the YMCA encourage families to keep fitness at the forefront through a series of weekly health lessons and challenges that begin on Feb. 22.
Philly Folk Festival organizers to cancel for summer 2023
Philadelphia Folk Fest organizers say they’re planning to cancel this year’s festival, in hopes of “rebuilding” for a return in 2024. This year’s festival was originally scheduled for August 17th to the 20th.
West Chester-Raised Educator Wants to Make Gifted Programs More Accessible
West Chester-raised educator Anthony Vargas is being recognized for education leadership in his district’s gifted and talented program, writes Elizabeth Huebeck for Education Week. As the rect supervisor for the gifted and talented program at Manassas City Public Schools in Virginia, Vargas has worked diligently to diversify and make...
More than 36K people applied for a slot on Philly’s waitlist for a housing voucher. Roughly a quarter of them will make it
That’s the number of people who applied for a chance to be on the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s waitlist to receive a housing choice voucher. The federal subsidy enables individuals and families with very low-income to afford rent on the private market. “We were surprised that the number was...
2 Delco ZIP Codes Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in Region
Even with the housing market cooling in the Philadelphiaregion there are still two ZIP codes in Delaware County where home sales were quick and demand high as of January, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Chester Springs Celebrity Craftsman to Give Presentations at Philly Home + Garden Show
Carpenter and celebrity craftsman Jeff Devlin will be one of the guests who will be presenting at this year’s Philly Home + Garden Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, writes Timothy Walton for 6ABC. The show will feature over 250 home improvement experts. Devlin, who will also have...
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County
Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard
A look at the commonwealth's history reveals a long and troubling past. The post When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Will foam cups, containers be banned like plastic bags?
A bill that would ban restaurant use of foam takeout containers, plastic straws and beverage stirrers, is being shopped around for co-sponsors in Dover. It’s the second time that Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, has moved to ban the containers and straws. A similar bill introduced in 2021 passed the Senate but didn’t make it to the House floor. The bill ... Read More
CEO of Chester Springs-Based Creative Capital Featured in Local ESPN, NFL Ads
Frederick Hubler, CEO and Chief Wealth Strategist of Creative Capital Wealth Management Group in Chester Springs, will be featured in two advertisements leading up to the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl commercials are a great way to market businesses as well as enjoy some entertainment. Hubler will be featured in...
These Divas in Havertown Dance Their Way to Fitness
A group of senior citizens are part of a special fitness class “Dancing Divas” at the Haverford Township Community Recreational Environmental Center that’s teaching them some new dance steps, reports Dave Edwards for 6abc. The class is geared toward older women who like to move, said Elizabeth...
Lynnewood Hall, vacant for 30 years, to be purchased and restored by preservationists
A small group of preservationists have committed to buying and restoring Elkins Park’s Lynnewood Hall, the 110-room Gilded Age mansion that has been vacant and deteriorating for more than 30 years. Edward Thome, 24, his friend and partner Angie Van Scyoc, who created the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation in...
15 Best Cheap Philadelphia Hotels: Charming Boutique Hotels & Hostels from Downtown to Fishtown!
Philadelphia is annually named one of the greatest US cities to visit for its incredible culture and historic landmarks. With all of its iconic attractions and tourist destinations, lodging in the city can be expensive. This list highlights the top 15 cheap hotels in Philly, all conveniently located in safe neighborhoods!
