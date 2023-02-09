Open in App
Arkansas State
HuffPost

Sean Hannity Ducks Geraldo Rivera's Question About ‘Crazy Or Normal’ Marjorie Taylor Greene

By Lee Moran,

12 days ago

Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday pivoted to attacking Democrats instead of answering colleague Geraldo Rivera’s simple question about far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who Hannity had just interviewed.

Rivera repeated Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ (R) widely mocked claim during the GOP rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech that the choice in America is “no longer between right or left” but “ normal or crazy .”

“Which side of that divide, normal-crazy, is Marjorie Taylor Greene?” Rivera asked Hannity. “Is she the new normal? Because if she is, the Republicans are not gonna win any more elections.”

“I’ll answer, you asked the question,” responded Hannity in a video posted online by Mediaite .

But Hannity instead ducked, and swerved into attacking “radical socialists” as “absolutely insane.” He claimed there is “no such thing as a moderate Democrat that exists in Washington or seemingly around the country.”

