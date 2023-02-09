Read full article on original website
How Many Major Cities are There in Michigan?
When it comes to land size, Michigan is decent compared to the rest of the states. According to statesymbolsusa.org, Michigan is 22 on the list of states from biggest to smallest. Making Michigan larger than more than half of the United States. However, we all know that size isn't everything....
lansingcitypulse.com
Doobie Tuesday and pizza deals: Cannabis biz turns to old-school promos
Demand is growing in Michigan’s cannabis market, with sales setting records. But prices are plummeting with too much product floods the market. Cannabis businesses are turning to traditional marketing methods to boost brand loyalty — and, they hope, profitability. Retailers know promotions can drive sales. So consumers in...
Missing Michigan Teen Who Was Found in Closet Likely Had Help From Her Mother Escaping Foster Care, Officials Say
A mother "helped facilitate" her 14-year-old daughter leaving foster care when the girl went missing for a year, officials said. The teen was found hiding and pregnant in Michigan this week, officials said Friday. A U.S. Marshals fugitive team discovered the teen, reported missing Sept. 3, 2021, in a closet about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Port Huron, Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson said.
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
This Michigan Mansion Is One Of The Most Terrifying Places In America
Call me a chicken if you want, but I hate being scared!. The ONLY THING I like about Halloween is the candy. People who actually enjoy being scared at haunted houses blow my mind. But If you're one of those people that likes to be scared this might be some...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Armed Robbery suspects have been arrested in Michigan
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says two suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery of Gunderson’s Jewelers in Fargo, have been arrested in Michigan. Police say on the morning of Wednesday, February 8th, they were called to the jewelry store in the 5600 block...
lansingcitypulse.com
Cocaine Bear? In Michigan, it's melatonin bear
Michigan wildlife regulators want to ban placing melatonin in bait piles after allegations that a bear hunter was doing so. Drugs are already banned in bait piles but melatonin is considered a supplement, not a drug. Hunting groups support the ban, saying that allowing sedatives runs counter to the ethical...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents
ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
WNEM
Michigan State Police warn of scam calls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
'Mother Nature unfortunately didn’t cooperate': Deteriorating ice, warm weather may prompt early shanty removal
Anglers heading out to ice fish in the Lower Peninsula need to be cautious as unseasonable weather may prompt officials to call for shanty removal prior to the seasonal dates, officials warned.
Michigan Democrats stick with Lavora Barnes as party leader following midterm victories
While Michigan Democrats secured historic victories in the 2022 midterm, in part, by prevailing in competitive races, their own election to select the next Michigan Democratic Party (MDP) leader passed without a fight. In an uncontested race, MDP chair Lavora Barnes secured another two-year term. She finds herself at the...
southarkansassun.com
$180 Inflation Relief Checks in Michigan, Who are Qualified?
An amount of $180 inflation relief checks might be sent to the qualified residents in Michigan if it will pass the legislation process. The inflation relief checks were sent to qualified residents in some states in the country to combat the effect of the increasing inflation rate. On the other hand, a state like Michigan is still in the stage of proposing to send $180 inflation relief checks.
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is the second letter on this license plate always N?
Listener Anil Arakkal lives in the Kalamazoo area. Last year he noticed a new license plate on the road. “It caught my attention not only because it’s a dark color with a light letter,” he said. Bearing the slogan “WATER-WINTER WONDERLAND” at the bottom. “It’s also...
Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?
A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
AG warns about SNAP EBT Card text scam
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents about a text scam involving the SNAP EBT Card.
These Were the Only Two Women to be Executed in Michigan
Since the 1700s, only two women were executed in our state. Others were sentenced to death and executed in other states, but these were the only two where their fates took place in Michigan. The first was in April 1763 when a female Native American slave, owned by a Mr....
abc12.com
Variety helps Oakland County man win $500,000 Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - They say variety is the spice of life and it helped an Oakland County man win a $500,000 prize from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 25-year-old man likes to buy tickets for different scratch-off games when he's at the store. He bought a Cashword Times 10 ticket from Busatti Party Store in Southgate recently and won the $500,000 jackpot.
Is Ford Motor Company Going To Build A Factory in West Michigan?
Anytime a major factory comes into an area, that community flourishes. So is the Ford Motor Company going to build a new Factory in West Michigan?. I grew up in an automotive family and have some understanding of what a major factory can do for a community. I have also seen what happens when a factory leaves a community.
