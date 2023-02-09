ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

How Many Major Cities are There in Michigan?

When it comes to land size, Michigan is decent compared to the rest of the states. According to statesymbolsusa.org, Michigan is 22 on the list of states from biggest to smallest. Making Michigan larger than more than half of the United States. However, we all know that size isn't everything....
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Doobie Tuesday and pizza deals: Cannabis biz turns to old-school promos

Demand is growing in Michigan’s cannabis market, with sales setting records. But prices are plummeting with too much product floods the market. Cannabis businesses are turning to traditional marketing methods to boost brand loyalty — and, they hope, profitability. Retailers know promotions can drive sales. So consumers in...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Chicago

Missing Michigan Teen Who Was Found in Closet Likely Had Help From Her Mother Escaping Foster Care, Officials Say

A mother "helped facilitate" her 14-year-old daughter leaving foster care when the girl went missing for a year, officials said. The teen was found hiding and pregnant in Michigan this week, officials said Friday. A U.S. Marshals fugitive team discovered the teen, reported missing Sept. 3, 2021, in a closet about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Port Huron, Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson said.
MICHIGAN STATE
valleynewslive.com

Fargo Armed Robbery suspects have been arrested in Michigan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says two suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery of Gunderson’s Jewelers in Fargo, have been arrested in Michigan. Police say on the morning of Wednesday, February 8th, they were called to the jewelry store in the 5600 block...
FARGO, ND
lansingcitypulse.com

Cocaine Bear? In Michigan, it's melatonin bear

Michigan wildlife regulators want to ban placing melatonin in bait piles after allegations that a bear hunter was doing so. Drugs are already banned in bait piles but melatonin is considered a supplement, not a drug. Hunting groups support the ban, saying that allowing sedatives runs counter to the ethical...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents

ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
ROCKWOOD, MI
WNEM

Michigan State Police warn of scam calls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
MICHIGAN STATE
southarkansassun.com

$180 Inflation Relief Checks in Michigan, Who are Qualified?

An amount of $180 inflation relief checks might be sent to the qualified residents in Michigan if it will pass the legislation process. The inflation relief checks were sent to qualified residents in some states in the country to combat the effect of the increasing inflation rate. On the other hand, a state like Michigan is still in the stage of proposing to send $180 inflation relief checks.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?

A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Variety helps Oakland County man win $500,000 Michigan Lottery prize

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - They say variety is the spice of life and it helped an Oakland County man win a $500,000 prize from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 25-year-old man likes to buy tickets for different scratch-off games when he's at the store. He bought a Cashword Times 10 ticket from Busatti Party Store in Southgate recently and won the $500,000 jackpot.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
