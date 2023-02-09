ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Wanted Man Arrested Months After Accident Charges

NORRISTOWN PA – A 24-year-old Maryland man, wanted in Montgomery County for nearly four months on homicide by vehicle and other charges related to an August 2022 crash in Lower Providence Township, has been arrested in Virginia, county District Attorney Kevin Steele said Friday (Feb. 10, 2023). Patrick Doran...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man, 20, Killed In Allentown Police Shootout ID'd

The alleged assailant shot and killed by police in Allentown over the weekend was identified by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office as a 20-year-old Coplay man. Xavier Arnold was being pursued by officers following an assault near Eighth and Maple streets in Center City, when he fired a gun at them around 8:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, the Lehigh County DA's Office and Allentown police said in news releases.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Update: 4 suspects identified in Appo HS gun incident; 3 arrested

A man and a 15-year-old boy are facing charges in connection with Monday's incident at Appoquinimink High School, where a gun went off in a hallway during a basketball game. Delaware State Police said Friday that an investigation identified four suspects. 20-year-old Demetrius Lyn-Brown of Bear and a Middletown juvenile were taken into custody without incident Thursday.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Daily Voice

Chesco Man Sought On Attempted Murder Charges, Say Cops

An armed and dangerous man is sought in Chester County, authorities say. Police in Coatesville are looking for 25-year-old Matthew C. Rodgers, a Downingtown resident who is accused of attempted murder, the department said in a statement. Officers were called to the 500 block of East Harmony Street at 3...
COATESVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Perkasie Police investigate report of sedan hitting teen

PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County say they are investigating the report of a red BMW sedan that struck a teenage girl Tuesday. The sedan reportedly hit the girl between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Ridge Road and Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Perkasie Borough Police Department.
PERKASIE, PA
WBRE

20-year-old dead after officer-involved shooting

COPLAY, LEIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lehigh County man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Allentown. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin tells Eyewitness News the Allentown Police Department fatally shot 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, from Coplay, in a Friday night shootout. The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Maple Street, […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$200 in counterfeit cash used at Dollar General

SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating counterfeit cash used at two separate Dollar Generals on the same day by the same suspect. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers were informed that a fake $100 bill was used at a Dollar General store in Penn Township, Snyder County. Police say the suspect […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Man’s Wallet, Lost on Casino Floor, Returned by Finder

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – What Pennsylvania State Police reportedly consider a valid mistake, which occurred at the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, has prompted troopers to decline filing charges against an unidentified suspect, the agency said Thursday (Feb. 9, 2023). Skippack-based troopers, on duty at the...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Daily Voice

Stolen, Modified Gun Found After Delco Police Chase: Cops

A police chase through Delaware County and Philadelphia ended with a weapons charge, according to authorities. An officer in Darby Township was patrolling Hook Road near the Philadelphia city limits when he spotted a 2012 Dodge Caravan with a fake out-of-state temporary license plate, the department said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bensalem man sentenced to 20-51 years in prison for sextortion

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – A Bensalem man found guilty of sexually extorting and harassing 15 victims over the course of several years learned his fate Thursday. Ian Pisarchuk, 27, will serve 20 years to 51 years in state prison. At his sentencing, victims and their families described the emotional damage...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Forks Twp. Police investigating catalytic converter thefts

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County say they are investigating several catalytic converter thefts. The Forks Township Police Department said catalytic converters were stolen from multiple locations within the township. If you see any suspicious people or vehicles in your neighborhood or around your business, you...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Body found in home in Lancaster County ﻿

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy