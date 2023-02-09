Read full article on original website
sanatogapost.com
Wanted Man Arrested Months After Accident Charges
NORRISTOWN PA – A 24-year-old Maryland man, wanted in Montgomery County for nearly four months on homicide by vehicle and other charges related to an August 2022 crash in Lower Providence Township, has been arrested in Virginia, county District Attorney Kevin Steele said Friday (Feb. 10, 2023). Patrick Doran...
Man, 20, Killed In Allentown Police Shootout ID'd
The alleged assailant shot and killed by police in Allentown over the weekend was identified by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office as a 20-year-old Coplay man. Xavier Arnold was being pursued by officers following an assault near Eighth and Maple streets in Center City, when he fired a gun at them around 8:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, the Lehigh County DA's Office and Allentown police said in news releases.
WGAL
Lancaster County man charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is accused of indecently assaulting a girl he knew. Derek Manz, 28, of Lititz, is charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children. Police said...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: 4 suspects identified in Appo HS gun incident; 3 arrested
A man and a 15-year-old boy are facing charges in connection with Monday's incident at Appoquinimink High School, where a gun went off in a hallway during a basketball game. Delaware State Police said Friday that an investigation identified four suspects. 20-year-old Demetrius Lyn-Brown of Bear and a Middletown juvenile were taken into custody without incident Thursday.
Chesco Man Sought On Attempted Murder Charges, Say Cops
An armed and dangerous man is sought in Chester County, authorities say. Police in Coatesville are looking for 25-year-old Matthew C. Rodgers, a Downingtown resident who is accused of attempted murder, the department said in a statement. Officers were called to the 500 block of East Harmony Street at 3...
PA State Police Offer $5K Reward In 2005 Poconos Cold Case
Investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police are re-examining a nearly 20-year-old homicide case — and this time, they're seeking the public's help. Carlos Alamo Jr., known to friends as "Old School," was 50 years old when he was murdered, troopers say. He was discovered dead from a gunshot wound...
lehighvalleynews.com
Coroner IDs man fatally shot by police in Allentown; handgun, shell casings recovered
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities have identified a 20-year-old from Coplay as the man fatally shot by city police Friday night. Xavier Arnold was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio. A man died after being chased and shot by police in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Perkasie Police investigate report of sedan hitting teen
PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County say they are investigating the report of a red BMW sedan that struck a teenage girl Tuesday. The sedan reportedly hit the girl between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Ridge Road and Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Perkasie Borough Police Department.
Pennridge High School principal arrested on suspicion of DUI in Plumstead
The principal of Pennridge High School was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence. Stephen Cashman, 50, of Doylestown, was driving in the area of Swamp Road in Plumstead Township just after midnight when he was stopped by officers, according to Plumstead Township Police. Police said the officer detected a strong odor...
20-year-old dead after officer-involved shooting
COPLAY, LEIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lehigh County man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Allentown. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin tells Eyewitness News the Allentown Police Department fatally shot 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, from Coplay, in a Friday night shootout. The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Maple Street, […]
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
$200 in counterfeit cash used at Dollar General
SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating counterfeit cash used at two separate Dollar Generals on the same day by the same suspect. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers were informed that a fake $100 bill was used at a Dollar General store in Penn Township, Snyder County. Police say the suspect […]
sanatogapost.com
Man’s Wallet, Lost on Casino Floor, Returned by Finder
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – What Pennsylvania State Police reportedly consider a valid mistake, which occurred at the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, has prompted troopers to decline filing charges against an unidentified suspect, the agency said Thursday (Feb. 9, 2023). Skippack-based troopers, on duty at the...
Stolen, Modified Gun Found After Delco Police Chase: Cops
A police chase through Delaware County and Philadelphia ended with a weapons charge, according to authorities. An officer in Darby Township was patrolling Hook Road near the Philadelphia city limits when he spotted a 2012 Dodge Caravan with a fake out-of-state temporary license plate, the department said in a statement.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bensalem man sentenced to 20-51 years in prison for sextortion
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – A Bensalem man found guilty of sexually extorting and harassing 15 victims over the course of several years learned his fate Thursday. Ian Pisarchuk, 27, will serve 20 years to 51 years in state prison. At his sentencing, victims and their families described the emotional damage...
pennrecord.com
Nesquehoning woman says local police officers kicked in her door and struck her body
SCRANTON – A Nesquehoning woman alleges that local police officers serving a warrant at her apartment kicked down her front door, a door which struck the plaintiff and caused her a series of severe injuries. Shana Ramos first filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District...
glensidelocal.com
Two Philly teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Abington
Two teens from Philadelphia were taken into custody Friday after crashing a stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Edgehill Road and subsequently fleeing the scene. Police used drones and a K9 unit to locate one of the fleeing suspects, who was taken into custody after a foot chase. Police...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man charged for allegedly killing, raping ex-girlfriend’s young daughter
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man has been charged after allegedly killing and raping his ex-girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter and leaving her in a freezer, according to Columbia Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. According to officials, Jason Shackelford allegedly admitted to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Forks Twp. Police investigating catalytic converter thefts
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County say they are investigating several catalytic converter thefts. The Forks Township Police Department said catalytic converters were stolen from multiple locations within the township. If you see any suspicious people or vehicles in your neighborhood or around your business, you...
WGAL
Body found in home in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
