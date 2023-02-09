The alleged assailant shot and killed by police in Allentown over the weekend was identified by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office as a 20-year-old Coplay man. Xavier Arnold was being pursued by officers following an assault near Eighth and Maple streets in Center City, when he fired a gun at them around 8:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, the Lehigh County DA's Office and Allentown police said in news releases.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO