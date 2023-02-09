Read full article on original website
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Verify: Renter's rights in Georgia
You have rights as a renter and there's accountability for landlords. Let's verify the fast facts, according to the Georgia landlord-tenant handbook.
wuga.org
Rep. Gaines on Cold Cases, Expanding HOPE Scholarship
Athens Representative Houston Gaines garnered attention recently for a bill he sponsored targeting District Attorneys by requiring them to prosecute certain cases. Gaines is also supporting a number of additional, lower-profile, pieces of legislation. He is pushing for a measure that would assist in cracking so-called cold cases in the state.
News4Jax.com
Georgia lawmakers consider bill to crack down on gang violence
ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia lawmakers are cracking down on gangs and gang violence. This week Gov. Brian Kemp backed a bill that will make prison sentences harsher for gang-related crimes. No city is immune to gang violence or crime. It can happen anywhere. It’s even plaguing communities in Brunswick,...
2 bills in Georgia's legislature would address renters' living conditions
ATLANTA — Two new bills in the legislature would take on deplorable conditions in rental properties. One bill requires upkeep. Another would keep track of crime that happens on apartment complex properties. The legislation highlights how little protection there is now in state law for rental properties and their...
claytoncrescent.org
GA committee OKs heavier truck weights after long hearing
Legislation to increase the limit on commercial truck weights in Georgia cleared a state House committee Thursday over the objections of local government officials, traffic safety advocates, and the Georgia Department of Transportation. The House Transportation Committee approved the bill 18-11 following an afternoon-long hearing that lasted more than five...
Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care
The Georgia Legislature has joined the surge of GOP-controlled states to seek to restrict doctors’ ability to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, even with parental permission. A bill filed Thursday by Gwinnett Republican Sen. Clint Dixon would restrict health care providers from prescribing puberty blocking drugs or sex hormones or performing surgery or procedures […] The post Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
Georgia House panel rolls with bill to allow bigger rigs on state, local roads despite safety and damage worries
A state House panel gave the green light to a controversial trucking bill that would permit big rigs on Georgia highways to weigh five tons more than pre-pandemic limits. A long, contentious and high-stakes legislative hearing Thursday pitted businesses pushing for higher weight allowances on Georgia roads against city and county governments, the Georgia Department […] The post Georgia House panel rolls with bill to allow bigger rigs on state, local roads despite safety and damage worries appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia officials award $150.3M worth of transportation projects
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 31 projects valued at more than $150.3 million in December. The largest single investment was a roughly $16 million award to E.R. Snell Contractor. As part of the project, the company will mill and resurface nearly 10.9 miles of U.S. Route 20/Georgia Highway 402 from west of Columbia Drive to the Rockdale-DeKalb county line. This and 15 other resurfacing contracts...
wfxg.com
'Izzy's Law' bill introduced by Georgia lawmakers
ATLANTA (WFXG) - Georgia lawmakers have introduced a new bill to enact "Izzy's Law" which would provide clearer safety plans for private swim instructors. The proposed bill is listed on the Georgia General Assembly website as:. A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Title 31 of the O.C.G.A.,...
Lawmaker wants to up weight limit for trucks on state roads… but is it safe to do so?
GDOT points out that trucks can only weigh 80,000 pounds on the interstates. But some Georgia truckers and businesses want to have 90,000 pounds on those state roads.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
Georgia ‘Karen’ Says She Brought a Gun to the Polls Because Black Voters ‘Intimidated’ Her
A Georgia woman who complained she was “intimidated” by voters donning “Black Votes Matter” shirts and handing out bottles of water in 2020 is now the subject of a probe herself for allegedly bringing a gun into a polling place. The state's election board voted unanimously Tuesday to open an investigation into Sarah Webster for carrying the gun within 150 feet of a polling place—a crime in Georgia for civilians. The ordeal occurred in Macon, south of Atlanta, with witnesses alleging Webster bizarrely told a group of Black people handing out water, “Communism is great until you have to cook your puppy for dinner.” Webster claimed she was in “fear for her life” as things escalated, citing the arguing, the shirts, and the playing of hip-hop music, so she armed herself. “I was completely, absolutely in horror when I pulled up to the polls,” Webster told the election board. Others present, however, said Webster was the only one making threats. Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake Near Atlanta
Atlanta is not only the capital of Georgia but is a major regional economic and cultural hub for the entire southeastern United States. Its subtropical climate makes winters generally mild but summers can be humid and blazing hot. That’s why so many locals as well as visitors to the state flock to nearby lakes to relax and cool off. Deep water often means cold water. So if you’re in Atlanta and need to cool off fast, where can you go? Let’s discover the deepest lake near Atlanta. But first, what’s the deepest lake in Georgia?
wuga.org
Athens Diaper Bank supports bill to help families
The Athens Area Diaper Bank, a local nonprofit, is supporting a proposed bill that would lessen the financial burden on families due to diaper need. House bill 211 proposed to exempt the sale and use tax of any absorbent diaper, undergarment or pads. The bill was introduced by state house representatives Ron Stevens, Houston Gaines and Patty Bentley.
Georgia bill looks to cut college degree requirements for certain state jobs
ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would instruct an agency to examine qualifications for state government jobs and not require a college degree unless truly necessary. The Senate voted 49-1 for Senate Bill 3, sending it to the House for more debate. The bill...
41nbc.com
Bibb County Judge appointed as new board member for Georgia DJJ
DECATUR, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new judge has been appointed to the Board of Juvenile Justice — and she’s from Bibb County. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appointed Judge Quintess Gilbert to the Board of Juvenile Justice to serve as the 8th Congressional District Representative. She was sworn in on January 26th, 2023, and will serve a 5-year term with current board members.
IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
The IRS announced Friday that most relief checks issued by states last year aren’t subject to federal taxes, providing 1...
wtoc.com
DA responds to lawmakers proposal to create oversight committee for prosecutors
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County’s district attorney is responding to a call for oversight on people in her position. Shalena Cook Jones said she’s being scrutinized because of her race. The Chatham County district attorney responded to criticism from Rep. Jesse Petrea, saying in part, “Now...
Ga. workers who care for disabled people are in line for a pay hike. But allies say more is needed
Workers who assist people with disabilities would receive about a $5-per-hour salary increase if decision-makers heed the recommendations packed into an ongoing wage review. The increase would cost the state about $91 million and lift the hourly wage of caregivers to $15.18, up from $10.63, according to cost estimates released Thursday by the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
Comments / 3