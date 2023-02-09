Read full article on original website
Related
Pelosi annoyed with MSNBC for coverage of Biden documents story: 'I'm not a big fan'
Nancy Pelosi slammed MSNBC during an interview published Sunday and said she was "not a big fan" of their coverage of President Biden's classified documents.
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China, and he buried the crisis behind junk fees for concert tickets.
Newsom accused of 'hypocrisy' for calling Second Amendment a 'suicide pact' while surrounded by armed guards
The National Rifle Association (NRA) called California Gov. Gavin Newsom a hypocrite for advocating for tougher gun measures while flanked with armed guards.
Utah GOP Governor to Californians fleeing to his state due to crime, taxes: 'Stay in California'
Utah's Republican Governor said Friday that the state is having issues with population growth, and California "refuges" looking to move should stay put in California.
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Harrison Ford: ‘I was raised Democrat’ and ‘my moral purpose was being a Democrat with the big D’
Movie star Harrison Ford reflected on his early life, telling an interviewer: "I was raised a Democrat" and "my moral purpose was being a Democrat."
Kamala Harris angers Arizona officials by ignoring border on visit to state: 'Trying to hide the truth'
Arizona Sherriff joined "Fox & Friends" to respond to Kamala Harris' refusal to visit the border during Arizona visit, says the Biden administration is responsible for the crisis.
The real reasons why Biden will be waving goodbye in 2024
The real reasons why Biden will be waving goodbye to his job in 2024 are tied to the president’s failed leadership that made Americans poorer and less safe.
Major Democrat donor tied to Biden indicted for allegedly embezzling millions from suffering clients
Tom Girardi, a major Democratic donor who hosted a fundraiser for Joe Biden, was indicted by federal grand juries for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from legal clients.
Washington Examiner
‘You know nothing yet’: Megyn Kelly blasts Leftists for rushing to make California shootings about race
Podcast host Megyn Kelly blasted several Democratic leaders for jumping to conclusions about recent California shootings, saying they were quick to spin the tragedies into a Leftist agenda of racial hate crime. At least 19 people are dead following three recent California shootings. Since a shooting in Monterey Park happened...
Biden slammed after giving his 'word as a Biden' that America's future looks great: 'We’re screwed'
President Biden was mocked on social media on Sunday after he tweeted that he gave his "word as a Biden" that he was optimistic about the future of the United States.
Rep. Jim Jordan criticized online after saying 'only Americans should vote in American elections'
Republican Jim Jordan caused a splash on social media with a tweet after the House of Representatives voted to overturn a Washington D.C. bill allowing non-citizens to vote.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders says Biden surrendered presidency to ‘woke mob’ who can't define 'woman'
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused President Biden on Tuesday of having surrendered his presidency to a "woke mob" which is unable to define what a woman is.
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed VP Harris for her lack of political skill, warning she is 'utterly incapable' of ever becoming the president.
Ark. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says US would be better now with Trump; stops short of 2024 endorsement
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she believes the U.S. would be better off with former President Trump in office, but would not say if she will endorse him for 2024.
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
House Dem says there is 'no doubt' that Biden classified docs scandal is an 'embarrassment'
Rep. John Garamendi on Sunday weighed in on the scandal involving classified documents being discovered at President Biden's Wilmington home, calling it an "embarrassment."
Veterans sue Biden administration over new gun restriction
Military veterans from Texas and Wisconsin filed the first lawsuit against the Biden Administration's new rule that recategorizes up to 40 million pistols with stabilizing braces as 'short-barreled rifles.'
These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024
A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024
Fox News
962K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 9