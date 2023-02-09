Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be given out at fairgrounds Thursday
On Thursday, Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court, in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be distributing commodities at Veterans Fairgrounds in Russell Springs. Distribution begins at 11 a.m. until all commodities are given away. Attendees are asked to enter at the fairgrounds...
lakercountry.com
Glen Blankenship, Jr., age 54, of Russell Springs
Glen Blankenship, Jr., 54, of Russell Springs, KY, passed away at 1515 Military, Saturday, February 11th, while in the company of family, at Casey County Hospital, Liberty, County, After a long illness. Glen was born in Ann Harbour, MI on February 14, 1968, a son of the late Unknown and...
'Committed to making progress': More changes headed to Kentucky's Department of Juvenile Justice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's governor announced Thursday more changes are headed to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ). According to a press release, two Kentucky State Troopers will now be stationed at the facilities in Adair, Warren and Fayette Counties. The troopers began their assignments at the high-security boy...
2 men dead after Lincoln County murder-suicide
Kentucky State Police are investigating a Lincoln County murder-suicide.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision In Campbellsville
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (February 10, 2023) – On Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at approximately 5:43 P.M. EST, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of US 68 and West Main Street in Campbellsville. The preliminary investigation revealed that Steve Hovious, age...
wymt.com
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
wymt.com
Laurel County ambulance service finds creative way to honor founder
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County has been serving the area since 1977, and first responders found a way to honor the man who started it all. “Well, I like it. I was surprised. It just, it ain’t got my smile on there,” Ambulance Inc. Founder Bill Smith said laughingly.
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION ON U.S. 127 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
HUSTONVILLE, KY (February 7, 2023) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 8:00 P.M., Monday, February 6, 2023 in reference to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on U.S. 127 South in Lincoln County. The inital investigation indicates a 2013...
WBKO
Glasgow Detective placed on administrative leave as investigation continues
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department and Kentucky State Police are investigating a complaint involving Glasgow Police Detective Guy Turcotte. Turcotte has been placed on administrative leaving pending the outcome of the investigation. We will have more information as it is released.
Wave 3
KSP: Crash in Campbellsville kills 58-year-old man
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 58-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Campbellsville. Around 5:43 p.m., Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 68 and West Main Street. Early investigation revealed that Steve Hovious of Campbellsville was headed east on US...
wnky.com
UPDATE: 1 detained, 1 dead in Glasgow shooting
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police say a shooting took place on North Race Street around 7:30 on Friday night. Major Terry Flatt tells News 40 that one person has been detained. One victim was transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Flatt has confirmed the victim has died as of...
wbontv.com
KSP Post 7 Richmond opens case on apparent murder/suicide today in Lincoln County
Today, February 10, 2023, just before 4:00 p.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond officials received a call from Bluegrass 911 requesting investigative assistance stating two individuals had been shot at a residence on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County. According to early information in the preliminary report, KSP says evidence...
clayconews.com
Barbourville Man arrested for Methamphetamine during a Complaint Investigation in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Stephen Walker along with Deputy Wes Brown arrested Alonzo Colson Brown age 43 of Dickerson St., Barbourville, KY on Sunday afternoon February 5, 2023 at approximately 4:34 PM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot...
wymt.com
Wayne County man arrested following string of burglaries
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Monticello man was arrested following a home burglary investigation. The investigation started on Wednesday after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a burglary report. Officials said several items were taken from a home and an outside garage...
wymt.com
Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people from North Carolina are facing theft charges in Southern Kentucky. Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said the case started when several items and vehicles were stolen from K&A Auto Sales in the Three Point community Tuesday. Deputies found one suspect,...
lakercountry.com
Restaurant and Retail Inspections Report
The following is the latest retail and restaurant inspections report from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. These inspections took place earlier this month and in January. Dollar General Store at 166 Apache Avenue: Retail 100%. Stop & Save: Retail 99% Coffee stir sticks not properly dispensed. Jamestown Handi Mart:...
935wain.com
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments: January 2023
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments – Commonwealth Of Kentucky: Indictments Feb No. 23-CR-00014 thru 23-CR-00019_Redacted. *Reminder — Indictments are not a finding of guilt. All individuals are innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law. (Annetta Burton – Deputy Clerk – Adair County Circuit Clerk)...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Somerset, Kentucky
Quick Guide to Somerset, Kentucky: A Charming Southern City with Plenty to Offer. Somerset is a small Kentucky city known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and friendly community. With a population of just over 11,000 people, Somerset offers a quaint and peaceful atmosphere while still having plenty of things to see and do.
wcluradio.com
Victim dies after shooting in Glasgow
UPDATE (9:02 p.m.): The victim involved in Friday night’s shooting in Glasgow has died. Glasgow Police confirmed with WCLU News late Friday evening that the victim in the below-mentioned shooting has died at the TJ Samson Hospital. Police are still working to get more details released. Stay tuned to...
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested On Outstanding Warrant After Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky man was arrested Thursday night on an outstanding warrant after fleeing from police. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24 year old Justin Moore of London last night after being dispatched to a call concerning a man acting out of control. When deputies arrived,...
