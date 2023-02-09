ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Springs, KY

lakercountry.com

Commodities to be given out at fairgrounds Thursday

On Thursday, Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court, in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be distributing commodities at Veterans Fairgrounds in Russell Springs. Distribution begins at 11 a.m. until all commodities are given away. Attendees are asked to enter at the fairgrounds...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Glen Blankenship, Jr., age 54, of Russell Springs

Glen Blankenship, Jr., 54, of Russell Springs, KY, passed away at 1515 Military, Saturday, February 11th, while in the company of family, at Casey County Hospital, Liberty, County, After a long illness. Glen was born in Ann Harbour, MI on February 14, 1968, a son of the late Unknown and...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision In Campbellsville

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (February 10, 2023) – On Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at approximately 5:43 P.M. EST, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of US 68 and West Main Street in Campbellsville. The preliminary investigation revealed that Steve Hovious, age...
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION ON U.S. 127 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, KENTUCKY

HUSTONVILLE, KY (February 7, 2023) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 8:00 P.M., Monday, February 6, 2023 in reference to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on U.S. 127 South in Lincoln County. The inital investigation indicates a 2013...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

KSP: Crash in Campbellsville kills 58-year-old man

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 58-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Campbellsville. Around 5:43 p.m., Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 68 and West Main Street. Early investigation revealed that Steve Hovious of Campbellsville was headed east on US...
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: 1 detained, 1 dead in Glasgow shooting

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police say a shooting took place on North Race Street around 7:30 on Friday night. Major Terry Flatt tells News 40 that one person has been detained. One victim was transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Flatt has confirmed the victim has died as of...
GLASGOW, KY
wymt.com

Wayne County man arrested following string of burglaries

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Monticello man was arrested following a home burglary investigation. The investigation started on Wednesday after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a burglary report. Officials said several items were taken from a home and an outside garage...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people from North Carolina are facing theft charges in Southern Kentucky. Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said the case started when several items and vehicles were stolen from K&A Auto Sales in the Three Point community Tuesday. Deputies found one suspect,...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
lakercountry.com

Restaurant and Retail Inspections Report

The following is the latest retail and restaurant inspections report from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. These inspections took place earlier this month and in January. Dollar General Store at 166 Apache Avenue: Retail 100%. Stop & Save: Retail 99% Coffee stir sticks not properly dispensed. Jamestown Handi Mart:...
JAMESTOWN, KY
935wain.com

Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments: January 2023

Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments – Commonwealth Of Kentucky: Indictments Feb No. 23-CR-00014 thru 23-CR-00019_Redacted. *Reminder — Indictments are not a finding of guilt. All individuals are innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law. (Annetta Burton – Deputy Clerk – Adair County Circuit Clerk)...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Somerset, Kentucky

Quick Guide to Somerset, Kentucky: A Charming Southern City with Plenty to Offer. Somerset is a small Kentucky city known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and friendly community. With a population of just over 11,000 people, Somerset offers a quaint and peaceful atmosphere while still having plenty of things to see and do.
SOMERSET, KY
wcluradio.com

Victim dies after shooting in Glasgow

UPDATE (9:02 p.m.): The victim involved in Friday night’s shooting in Glasgow has died. Glasgow Police confirmed with WCLU News late Friday evening that the victim in the below-mentioned shooting has died at the TJ Samson Hospital. Police are still working to get more details released. Stay tuned to...
GLASGOW, KY

