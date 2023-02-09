Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Germany to ease visa conditions for some earthquake victims
BERLIN (AP) — The German government wants to temporarily ease visa restrictions for survivors of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria who have close family ties to Germany if they are facing homelessness or were injured. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser tweeted late Saturday that “it’s about helping in times of need. We want to make it possible for Turkish or Syrian families in Germany to bring close relatives from the disaster region.” German news agency dpa reported that earthquake victims who wish to apply for a three-month visa need to prove that they have close family members in Germany who have German citizenship or a permanent right of residence.
US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program
BEIJING (AP) — The United States has blacklisted six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing’s aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. airspace. The economic restrictions announced Friday followed the Biden administration’s pledge to consider broader efforts...
Commercial Passenger Airplane Crashes Fast Facts
Here’s a look at commercial passenger airplane crashes. For crashes caused by military acts or by terrorism, see Terrorism and War-Related Airplane Crashes Fast Facts. On August 12, 1985, the largest number of deaths in a single commercial airplane crash occurred when a Japan Air Lines Boeing 747 crashed into Mt. Ogura in Japan, killing 520 passengers and crew members.
