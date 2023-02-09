BERLIN (AP) — The German government wants to temporarily ease visa restrictions for survivors of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria who have close family ties to Germany if they are facing homelessness or were injured. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser tweeted late Saturday that “it’s about helping in times of need. We want to make it possible for Turkish or Syrian families in Germany to bring close relatives from the disaster region.” German news agency dpa reported that earthquake victims who wish to apply for a three-month visa need to prove that they have close family members in Germany who have German citizenship or a permanent right of residence.

9 HOURS AGO