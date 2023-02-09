NYPD officer fatally shot in Brooklyn laid to rest on Long Island

Family and friends said their final farewells to an NYPD officer from Deer Park on Thursday.

As News 12 has reported, Adeed Fayaz, 26, was shot in Brooklyn while off-duty last weekend during an attempted robbery. The suspected shooter, Randy Jones, was arrested less than two days later.

A viewing for Officer Fayaz took place at a Muslim Community Center in Brooklyn.

His funeral service was also held at Makki Mosque in Brooklyn.

The officer's family says they are devastated by Fayaz's loss.

"I just cannot describe my heavy heart," Fayaz's uncle said.

Fayaz leaves behind a wife and two children.

Members of the 66th Precinct said he loved his children so much and would even take off of work to help at school events.

"He moved his family to Deer Park for a better house and to give a better life to his children," said Commander of the 66th Precinct Jason Haganstad.

Officer Fayaz was buried at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Farmingdale.