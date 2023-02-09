Open in App
Possible record warmth for Friday ahead of some cooler air

By News 12 Staff,

11 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Another warm day is in sight for Friday, with a chance of hitting a record high. (56 - 2022). After that, we'll cool down heading into Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKTJE_0khXXMAC00

WHAT'S NEXT: A large storm will try to move up the East Coast on Sunday, giving us a chance for rain Sunday afternoon/evening. It'll pull away Monday midday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p8SQj_0khXXMAC00

News 12 Storm Watch Meteorologist Addison Green says there will be potentially record-breaking temperatures for the end of the workweek ahead of cooler air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOGRy_0khXXMAC00

OVERNIGHT: Clouds fade along with rain chances. Temps stay mild along with breezy winds. Lows: upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temps will be very mild. RECORD: 56 (2022). Highs: low to mid 50s. Lows: low 30s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with rain shower chances for the second half of the day. Highs: low to mid 40s. Lows: mid 30s.

MONDAY: Early showers to fairer skies later on along with breezy winds. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: low 30s.

TUESDAY: Valentine's Day – Mostly sunny and mild. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s. Lows: upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s. Lows: upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & above average temperatures. Highs: low to mid 50s. Lows: low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mild with showers and breezy winds. Highs: low to mid 50s. Lows: mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs: mid 30s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with milder temps. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: upper 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9hYh_0khXXMAC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vsXUR_0khXXMAC00
