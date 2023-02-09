Police: Queens man arrested following fatal overdose investigation in Nassau

A man died and another three were injured in a broad-daylight quadruple shooting in the Bronx on Friday, cops said. The shooting broke out around 2:30 p.m. at 641 E. Tremont Ave. in front of a Popeyes, according to cops. A 24-year-old man who was shot in the stomach was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died, police said. Another man was shot in the torso and is fighting for his life at the same hospital, according to cops. Two more men were shot, one in the ankle and the other in the buttocks, police said. Both were expected to survive. An unidentified suspect was taken into custody Friday night, cops said. No charges have been filed, and it is unknown if there are additional suspects. Just over two hours later in Brooklyn, four others were shot on Coney Island. Police said a minivan pulled up to the group 3222 Mermaid Ave. and opened fire. Two men, ages and 25 and 26, were shot in the leg, cops said. A 17-year-old was shot in the torso and another unknown man was hit in the leg, cops said. All were taken NYU Langone Hospital and were in stable condition. Additional reporting by Valentina Jaramillo

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO