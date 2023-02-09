ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Police: Queens man arrested following fatal overdose investigation in Nassau

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A Queens man is under arrest following a fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident.

Detectives tell News 12 an investigation led them to 48-year-old Derrick Perry.

Perry was placed under arrest last night just after 5:30 p.m. in Valley Stream.

Police say a dozen illegal pills were recovered.

Perry is facing multiple charges and will be arraigned later this morning in Hempstead.

