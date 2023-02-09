Parents concerned about school safety after Randolph teacher taken to hospital due to unknown tablet found in coffee

Read full article on original website
Police probing ‘malicious act of vandalism’ at Billerica Memorial High School, superintendent says
Police and school officials are investigating a “malicious act of vandalism” at Billerica Memorial High School that resulted in water damage to several floors of the building, the superintendent of schools said.
Parents question safety at Randolph school after teacher's coffee drugged
RANDOLPH - Parents in Randolph confronted school administrators in two meetings after a student allegedly put a drug in a teacher's coffee cup at the Donovan Elementary School. The incident comes after several bullet casings were found just a few weeks ago."It's hard for me to send my daughter to school and just try not to think of the worst," said concerned parent Desa Garcia. "It's definitely been concerning and just anxiety provoking with everything and all the new developments that have been happening. With the latest being the poisoning." "You go in there as a parent and you want...
Randolph elementary teacher sent to hospital after finding an ‘unknown substance’ in their coffee
Shell casings were found in the teacher's fourth-grade classroom twice last month. A Randolph elementary school teacher was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation Wednesday after finding an “unknown substance” in their coffee. In an email to parents, Donovan Elementary School Principal Beth Gannon said the teacher...
Wayland schools superintendent files discrimination complaint
Nearly two months after becoming the alleged target of racist graffiti, the Wayland Schools Superintendent is filing a discrimination complaint.
whdh.com
Boston middle school student found with knife
BOSTON (WHDH) - A middle school student at the James F. Condon School in South Boston was found in possession of a knife Thursday, according to a letter from the school’s principal to the school community. Principal Carlitta Camillo said the knife was found on Thursday morning. School staff...
whdh.com
7 hospitalized, teen critical after fire crews rescue residents from multi-alarm blaze in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews rescued five people from a burning home in Brockton early Sunday morning after a fast-moving blaze ripped through the structure and left a teen in critical condition, officials said. Crews responding to a reported blaze in Central Square around 1 a.m. used ground ladders...
capecod.com
Bourne Police Chief issues statement on incident at Bourne Bridge
BOURNE -These are always the toughest community notifications. And unfortunately, I have had to make too many of these since assuming the position of Chief of Police last year. Tonight, the Bourne Police Department and Massachusetts State Police received calls reporting an individual possibly scaling the Bourne Bridge. Officers from multiple agencies responded immediately to the area, unable to locate anyone. The US Army Corps and Coast Guard began searching the Cape Cod Canal and located a 22 year old male from Wareham deceased in the water a short time later. The family has been notified. Words can not express the sorrow we feel for the young man’s family and friends and we pray for them in this dire hour.
whdh.com
Former Everett Public Schools superintendent found guilty of indecent assault and battery
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Everett Public Schools superintendent Fred Foresteire was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and battery Thursday following a jury trial, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie announced. Foresteire had been the superintendent of the Everett Public Schools for...
whdh.com
Brockton Hospital still closed after fire
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Hospital was still closed as of Friday, days after a 10-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning. The hospital announced Friday that all emergency services, elective procedures and patient care visits are still unavailable. While the hospital itself remains closed, officials with Signature Healthcare said all...
texasbreaking.com
Tragedy Strikes Wealthy Massachusetts Family: 911 Call Reveals Murder-Suicide Result of Domestic Violence
Early Thursday morning, a 911 call from inside a $2 million Andover, Massachusetts home revealed a disturbing and tragic situation. Andrew Robinson, 56, his wife Linda, 55, and their 12-year-old son Sebastian were found dead with gunshot wounds. Andrew’s death was ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
whdh.com
Upton police looking to identify break-in suspect
UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a break-in suspect. The break-in occurred on Pleasant Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upton police Det. Bergstrom at 508-529-3200 or email jbergstrom@uptonma.gov. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This...
One woman dead, one person injured, juvenile arrest after double-stabbing in Jamaica Plain
One woman is dead, one person is injured, and a minor was arrested after double-stabbing in Jamaica Plain, police say
Boston Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy
Boston Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing 14-year-old boy that hasn’t been seen since January 25.
whdh.com
2 arrested in Jamaica Plain double stabbing that left victims with life-threatening injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Jamaica Plain on Saturday that left the victims hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said. Officers investigating a reported stabbing on Woodside Avenue found the victims suffering from stab wounds after they arrived at a nearby...
Uber driver escapes after being shot in Brockton
BROCKTON - An uber driver who does not want to be identified is thankful to be alive after he says he was shot while he was dropping his rider off on Ford Street in Brockton. "I could've been killed there because the guy was shooting at us," the man said. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday morning. "I picked the guy up from one location and I was going to drop him off at the second location, and when we got there, someone started shooting at us. Four shots. Four or five shots," the man said.The driver says he sustained...
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
Lexington man who tossed banana peels on his neighbors’ property pleads guilty to racial harassment
LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to repeatedly tossing banana peels onto his neighbors’ property in what prosecutors said was a case of racial harassment, and to having more than 70 guns in his home that he was not legally allowed to possess. Robert Ivarson, 55, of Lexington was sentenced to up to nine years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to criminal harassment, a criminal civil rights violation and more than 100 weapons charges, District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement Thursday. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims and undergo a mental health evaluation and any recommended treatment. A message seeking comment was left with Ivarson’s attorney. Ivarson was arrested in December 2016 after a Black family from Haiti in his neighborhood reported finding banana peels on their property on 30 to 40 occasions over several months, authorities said. Police even saw him throw the peels in the days prior to his arrest.
WCVB
Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said. Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
whdh.com
Lowell fire leaves 7 displaced
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell early Saturday morning. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Mt. Hope St. around 3 a.m. found smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials. The blaze spread...
whdh.com
St. John’s Prep mourns student killed in apparent double murder-suicide in Andover
DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members came together at St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers on Thursday to mourn the loss of 12 year old Sebastian Robinson, who authorities said was killed by his father in an apparent double murder-suicide. Officials said Robinson and his mother, Linda, were shot...
