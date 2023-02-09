ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly TikTok Chef To Appear On FOX Show After Super Bowl

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7Duz_0khXXIdI00
Cassie Yeung Photo Credit: Instagram/Cassyeungmoney

After the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, audiences can stay tuned to root for someone else with Philadelphia ties.

Cassie Yeung is a chef and TikTok influencer who will appear alongside Gordon Ramsay on FOX's "Next Level Chef." The competition series puts culinary pros head-to-head to test their skills under the leadership of TV's most recognizable celebrity chefs — including the famously prickly Ramsay.

"He's intimidating by nature but honestly so supportive," Cassie tells Daily Voice. During filming, Cassie was chosen to compete for Ramsay's team, an honor she described as "nerve-wracking."

"Before I went on the show, one of my biggest fears was naturally being yelled at by the one-and-only Gordon Ramsay," she said. "I was so nervous during my first interaction with him but come to find out he's really kind!"

Growing up in South Brunswick, NJ, Cassie says she always loved to cook.

"I was always curious in the kitchen and constantly asked my mother to be able to help," she recalled. "My family never really ordered takeout, and my mom raised me with a 'there's food in the house' mindset."

Still, she'd never considered it as a career path until she came back home from California last spring.

"I moved back to the east coast in May and I was unhappy with my career," Cassie said. "I decided that I wanted to take a shot at being a content creator, so I started posting some cooking videos on TikTok."

Now, eight months later, Cassie's account has nearly 650,000 followers and over 13 million total views. She's also since relocated from her native New Jersey to Philadelphia to be closer to her sister.

"It's been a dream that's opened up so many opportunities," she said, including her upcoming television appearance. Cassie says she was called by a FOX representative about appearing on Next Level Chef after one of her cooking videos went viral on TikTok.

"I actually thought it was a scam," she laughed. "After that, the process moved rather quickly," and "before I knew it I was packing my bags up and was on my way!"

Cassie can't reveal much about how things turned out on set — viewers will have to catch the season premiere on Super Bowl Sunday to see how she and Team Ramsay fared.

But it's just as well for the Philly-based chef, who told Daily Voice that her love for cooking has little to do with competition.

"My goal is to share my love for cooking and show how it can be a therapeutic and creative outlet," Cassie said. "That it doesn't need to be perfect or intimidating."

Season two of Next Level Chef premieres on FOX on Sunday, Feb. 12.

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Corvette Driver Killed In Route 80 Crash Was Dedicated Roofer, Obit Says

The 29-year-old Bergen County Corvette driver killed over the weekend in a crash on Route 80 was being remembered as a devoted husband, son and business owner. Luis Ramirez-Cano, of Bogota, died when his vehicle was struck by a Lexus RX3 around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Ramirez-Cano, formerly of Lodi, was pronounced dead at the scene.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Sobbing Child Abandoned In Stroller Prompts Child Neglect Investigation: Baltimore Police

The sounds of a child sobbing in an alley led to the recovery of a non-verbal kid in Baltimore whose guardian was caught on camera leaving him behind, police said. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, the Baltimore Police Department received a report of possible child neglect after a child was found inconsolable and restrained in a stroller in the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Bucks Woman Has Not Been Heard From Since 2021, Police Say

A Bucks County family has not heard from their loved one in over a year, and police are asking for the public's aid in locating her. Cassandra Stinger, 41, last had contact with her family in August 2021, Perkasie police said in a statement. At the time she was living on Church Street in the Frankford neighborhood of Philadelphia's northeast section, police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
475K+
Followers
66K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy