Lunaz Transforms Ultra-Rare Bentley Continental S2 Into A Classic Electric Vehicle
Lunaz Design, the automotive firm that transforms legendary classics into electric restomods, has revealed its latest project based on the gorgeous 1961 Bentley S2 Continental. Fitting a classic car with an electric drivetrain is nothing new, and several outfitters will happily transform your vintage vehicle into a zero-emissions cruiser. Doing...
ECD Automotive Design's Latest Defender Is A Drop-Top With LS3 V8 Power
ECD Automotive Design has dropped its latest one-of-one classic Land Rover Defender builds with an LS3 engine swap, a black convertible roof, and gloss Subaru Sunshine Orange paint. It's the longer wheelbase 110 model, so there's room in the back for the side-mounted jump seats, making this the perfect summer family and friends off-roader.
Manhart Introduces Surprisingly Subtle 626 HP BMW M4
If the standard BMW M4 Competition isn't exciting enough, perhaps the Manhart MH4 600 is the sports coupe of your dreams. The German tuner has worked its magic on the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six, boosting outputs to 626 horsepower and 576 lb-ft of torque, permitting some stunning performance. Manhart claims the MH4 600 can race from 0 - 124 mph in a mere 10.5 seconds.
Lose An Hour In Bentley's Augmented Reality Configurator
Using Bentley's augmented reality app (Bentayga EWB AR Visualiser), you can place, design, and drive a Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) in or outside your house. We scaled ours down to fit on the desk, but people with a more serious mindset can check out what a Bentayga would look like in the driveway, configure it inside and out, and take it for a virtual drive in a real-life location.
2017-2022 Porsche Panamera And 2020 Bentley Continental GT Could Catch Fire
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced two separate recalls for the same problem within the VW Group, specifically an issue with an external coolant pump on 2017-2022 Porsche Panamera and 2020 Bentley Continental models. Curiously, older Continental models are not noted. The problem stems from a sealing...
2024 VW Atlas And Atlas Cross Sport Facelift Ditches The VR6 For New High-Power Turbo-Four
Volkswagen has introduced a range of substantial updates to its Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs for the 2024 model year, and the changes go beyond just a few styling upgrades as VW has overhauled the interiors of both models and replaced both previous engine options with an all-new one.
Mercedes Celebrates 22 Millionth Mercedes-Benz Vehicle To Roll Out Of Sindelfingen In Germany
The Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant in Germany has been in operation since 1915 and has built the 22 millionth vehicle since it started keeping records in 1946. The landmark car is an EQS 580 4MATIC in Manufaktur Hyacinth Red Metallic paint. Sindelfingen also produces all variants of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. However, Mercedes is particularly proud of how quickly different models and drive variants were integrated into the running line without too much disruption. Deliveries of the S-Class rose to over 90,000 units in 2022, an increase of 5% over 2021. Mercedes produced 19,200 EQS models in 2022.
1969 Chevrolet Camaro Fenix Is 1,180 HP Of Supercharged Beauty
A gorgeous 1969 Chevrolet Camaro resto-mod nicknamed "Fenix" just debuted at the 2023 Grand National Roadster Show in Pomona, CA, and it'll make any muscle car lover envious. Penned by famous designer Sean Smith and built by the team at Driven Speed Shop, the car owned by Micheal Shields is a gorgeous combination of style, luxury, and raw power with 1,180 horses under the hood thanks to a supercharged 427 LS7 V8.
Mercedes-Maybach's First-Ever Plug-In Hybrid Revealed
Mercedes-Maybach has announced the company's first-ever plug-in hybrid model with the upcoming S580e. It marks a new direction for the ultra-luxury company and is in line with Mercedes greater goals of becoming an environmentally conscious automaker. It's somewhat surprising that it has taken Maybach this long to debut a plug-in...
1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale Could Fetch $700k At Auction
A 1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale will be auctioned off by Gooding & Company at an Amelia Island event running from March 2 to 3, 2023. The estimated price is set between $600,000 to $700,000, which is a reasonable price for an extremely rare car with such a prestigious racing history. Its many victories shouldn't come as a surprise, as Lancia designed it specifically to go racing. The Stratos replaced the Fulvia sedan, which Lancia used to go racing for the first time since it left F1 in 1955. Because of its sedan roots, the Fulvia struggled. It was inherently flawed, so Lancia moved on to a new platform.
New Porsche Cayenne Teased Traversing Extreme Conditions In Final Development
The 2024 Porsche Cayenne is in the final phase of its strict testing regime in preparation for its global premiere this spring, with the automaker showcasing the new SUV's final development prototypes tackling the harshest terrain the world over as its final test. Porsche introduced the third-generation Cayenne in 2017...
Posh Midsize SUV Comparison: 2024 BMW X5 Vs. 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
In the world of the posh midsize SUV, the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class rule the roost. The pair have a rivalry that stretches back to the late '90s and, with both vehicles having received a refresh for the 2024 model year, the strife between Munich and Stuttgart has only grown stronger.
Ford Mustang Dark Horse's Carbon Fiber Wheels Save More Than 10 Lbs At Each Corner
Ford is showing off its carbon fiber wheel option for the 500-horsepower Mustang Dark Horse at the Chicago Auto Show. The track-focused variant will be part of the Mustang's next-generation lineup, and now we know it will have an option for wheels typically reserved for supercars and race cars. The Dark horse's carbon fiber wheels not only look awesome but weigh just over 20 pounds each, making for a weight saving of approximately 37% over the Dark Horse's standard aluminum wheels. Ford also assures us that the wheels have undergone over 200 tests for structural and environmental validation to ensure strength and rigidity alongside weight savings. This is important, as replacing them after hitting a pothole would be costly if the price of similar wheels from the Shelby GT500 is anything to go by.
One Of 10 Pagani Zonda R Evolutions Is For Sale
Pagani builds some of the world's most exclusive and expensive supercars, and this 2010 Pagani Zonda R Evolution, for sale by RM Sotheby's, is a prime example of this Italian carmaker's skill and vision. While most fans are currently busy drooling over new models such as the Pagani Utopia, many...
The Rolls-Royce Spirit Of Ecstasy Was Nearly Inspired By Nike
The famous Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy is celebrating her 112th birthday, and she's still looking pretty fine, it has to be said. Rolls-Royce first filed intellectual property rights for the mascot on 6 February 1911, and ever since, she's been associated with grace, elegance, and wealth. She is also the most famous mascot of them all.
Volkswagen VR6 Engine Officially Dead In America
It's a sad thing to have to announce, but the Volkswagen VR6 that's powered some of the great Volkswagen models won't be available in a new car in the US again. Volkswagen has never been afraid of updating its engines but emissions are the VR6's problem. "The VR6 engine is...
Mercedes And Moncler Tease Crazy G-Class Art Car For London Fashion Week
Mercedes-Benz is teasing us with a new art car in collaboration with outdoor fashion house Moncler, with the final product to be revealed during London Fashion Week on February 20, 2023. Mercedes promises a unique art piece created exclusively for the collaboration by Mercedes' head designer Gorden Wagener and will appear at 9PM London time at Moncler's "Art of Genius" live show. For those that can't make it, the show will be live-streamed on Moncler's website.
SPIED: This Is Our First Look At The 2024 Audi Q7 Facelift
It's winter testing season for Europe's automakers, and the latest new car to be spied undergoing development is the facelifted 2024 Audi Q7. This is somewhat surprising, as the Q7 was predicted to be replaced by an all-new model to carry it through the next few years, considering all internal combustion engines in the automaker's lineup are to be phased out by 2033. Instead, it seems that Audi will allow the existing version to soldier on with some minor updates, at least in terms of styling. We do not yet know if any changes will be coming to the powertrains, but if so, it's possible that hybrid assistance will be prominent.
Scioto Coupe Is A Stunning Track Weapon Inspired By 1960s Sports Cars
If you've got more than $115,000 to burn and you're looking for a track-focused sports car, the Scioto Coupe from Fields Auto Works may be a fine choice. With retro-inspired looks, the Scioto is an ode to sports and race cars of days gone by. The profile harks back to the '60s Le Mans racers, and the front end shares a resemblance with the Ford GT. There's also a hint of the Nissan R390 (a 24 Hours of Le Mans veteran) in the rear profile and overall shape. While it gains inspiration from several sources, there's no denying it's quite the looker.
Dodge's Seventh Last Call Model To Debut March 20th In Vegas
Dodge has revealed more details about the "Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas" event that will see the debut of the seventh and final Last Call model. Now, besides the name being a mouthful, it seems Dodge is going all out for the event as it also appears to be functioning as a final sendoff for the Hemi-powered Charger and Challenger lines.
