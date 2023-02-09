Read full article on original website
Related
CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
Polygon
The 5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this February
It’s February, Polygon readers. The weather is fickle, but your movie choices are not. As we’ve been doing each month, we’ve picked out five great thrillers that are perfect for your February viewing and are available on Netflix. We’ve got a mix of cold-weather hits, movies with stars doing other big things, underseen 2022 gems, and more for you to dive into.
Hugh Hudson Dies: Oscar-Nominated ‘Chariots Of Fire’ Director Was 86
Hugh Hudson, whose first feature directing effort Chariots of Fire won four Academy Awards including Best Picture, has died, according to a statement from his family obtained by the BBC. He was 86. Hudson began his career making documentaries and television commercials, which he continued to do even after his big-screen breakthrough with Chariots of Fire. He worked alongside Alan Parker, Ridley Scott and Tony Scott for Ridley Scott Associates (RSA). His first filmmaking job was as a second-unit director on Parker’s Midnight Express. Vincent Canby wrote of Hudson’s Oscar-winning debut in 1981: “It’s to the credit of both Mr. Hudson...
crimereads.com
The Life and Legacy of James Ellroy
Steven Powell’s just released book Love Me Fierce in Danger: The Life of James Ellroy is an ambitious biography of one of American crime fiction’s most influential and controversial figures. Powell, an Honorary Fellow in the English Department at the University of Liverpool, UK, wrote the book with Ellroy’s cooperation. It is a sustained piece of literary scholarship that combines an in-depth analysis of the author’s multifaceted career with deep insights into his personal history and life.
crimereads.com
The Many Levels of Mystery: ‘Whodunnit?’ to ‘Whydunnit?’ and Beyond
I didn’t know I was a mystery writer until my editor informed me. Finding out started me thinking about the nature of mystery generally and the mystery story in particular. In time I decided I was more interested in Mystery than in mystery and that the distinction is significant both for writers and for readers.
Comments / 0