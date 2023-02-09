Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Related
Gov. Shapiro has opened doors for thousands of workers without college degrees | Opinion
In his first executive order since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro removed a requirement of a four-year college degree for 92% of all state government jobs. The decision affects 65,000 commonwealth government jobs, including about 550 currently open on the state’s job website. The new governor’s move is aligned with national hiring trends in the private and government sectors.
DELCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley
Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Administrative Support Coordinator. This position will serve as a point of contact for student questions and concerns;...
WGAL
Fixing Pennsylvania's public school funding system could be pricey
The way Pennsylvania funds public schools was ruled unconstitutional this week. But how much will it cost to fix the problem? And what will a fix actually look like?. One major issue is that property taxes are how schools are funded, and districts in lower-income or high-rental communities often have a hard time keeping up.
Phillymag.com
Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid
The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
PA among 30 states ending key COVID-era SNAP benefits
A key emergency COVID benefit payment is officially ending while food prices across the nation remain at an all-time high. The emergency benefits that boost payments to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients during the pandemic will soon be coming to an end. Pennsylvania, along with about 30 other states, will see a shrink in […]
Pennsylvania should expand school choice, not prop up a broken public school system | PennLive Editorial
Sharon Sedlar makes a strong point that every good parent can support. No child should be forced to go to a school they hate. No child should have to go to a school where they don’t feel safe. They shouldn’t have to go to a school where bullying is rampant, discipline is lax, and teachers lack the energy and motivation to inspire their students.
The Rise and Fall of Pennsylvania's Steel Industry
As a native of Pennsylvania, I have always been fascinated by the state's industrial heritage, particularly the rise and fall of the steel industry. So, when I heard about a tour that would take me through the history of the steel industry in the state, I jumped at the chance.
Main Line Media News
Will Wood: Angst over school property tax and fund balances is misplaced
Call me naive, but I really do not understand the uproar over school taxes. I mean, obviously no one likes taxes, I get that. But I think we need to take a few deep breaths here. It is a given that our current system of funding schools has led to...
Shapiro, Pa. lawmakers face multibillion-dollar budget question after major school funding ruling
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A long-awaited ruling on how Pennsylvania funds its public schools could have a seismic impact on state finances in the coming years as policymakers face a multibillion-dollar funding disparity. A Commonwealth Court judge ruled Tuesday that Pennsylvania’s school...
abc27.com
Shapiro Administration introduces ‘Occupational Crosswalk’ to help veterans obtain employment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt and Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veteran’s Affairs unveiled a military occupational crosswalk. This occupational crosswalk will assist veterans and service members in...
The outdoor industry, Pennsylvania's $14 billion secret
Reprinted from DCNR's Good Natured Blog While it is easy to think of outdoor recreation as a great way to spend quality time with your friends and family on a sunny Saturday afternoon or to decompress after a long day of work, it is important to also think of outdoor recreation as one of Pennsylvania’s leading industries. As an industry sector, outdoor recreation added $14 billion to Pennsylvania’s gross domestic...
wdiy.org
PA Democrats Aim at Cracking Down on ‘Worker Misclassification’
Freelance work has become more common with the rise of the gig economy. But Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are also misclassifying workers more frequently as independent contractors when they should be treated as employees. WESA’s An-Li Herring reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/6/23)
Uncovering the Mysteries of Pennsylvania's Amish Country
As a traveler, I have always been fascinated by the unique cultures and traditions of the world, and Pennsylvania's Amish Country is no exception. So, when I had the opportunity to take a tour of this fascinating region, I jumped at the chance.
beckerspayer.com
Highmark fined $205K for wrongly denied claims, untimely payments
The Pennsylvania Insurance Department fined Highmark Inc. $205,000 for violations including incorrectly denied claims, untimely payments and violations of mental health parity requirements. The insurance department found the issues during an audit of the state's largest health insurers. The time period audited was from January 2017 to March 2018, according...
philasun.com
Shapiro administration urges Medicaid, CHIP recipients to update contact information before federal changes take effect
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro administration and the Department of Human Services (DHS) is urging anyone enrolled in Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program, also known as Medical Assistance (MA), to make sure their contact information is correct so they can receive timely updates about their benefits. Under new federal law, continuous MA eligibility will be separated from the public health emergency and will end on April 1, 2023. By keeping contact information up-to-date, recipients of MA and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) will receive timely, necessary updates about their coverage and benefits, so they are ready when it is time to renew their coverage.
local21news.com
Made in America: The Future of Manufacturing and Infrastructure in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – Manufacturing and infrastructure were among the top domestic issues President Biden focused on in his State of the Union address. “To maintain the strongest economy in the world, we need the best infrastructure in the world,” he said during his speech Tuesday night. “[It]...
wdiy.org
Rural Pennsylvanians Say High Living Costs Are Their Biggest Issue
The high cost of living is the biggest problem for rural voters, according to a new national survey commissioned by the Save the Children Action Network. WPSU’s Katie Knol reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/9/23)
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Department of Revenue warns of tax letter scam
(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is encouraging Pennsylvanians to be on the lookout for scams that are designed to trick people into turning over personal information. One recurring scam that has been reported to the department involves phony letters that are sent to taxpayers through the mail.
Widener’s Specialty Housing Fosters Community and Belonging
Students in the Business LLC attended the Philadelphia Phillies College Nights series at Citizens Bank Park. Garrett Kluthe ’26 was searching for a campus housing option where he could connect with fellow engineering students and benefit from their shared experiences. Drew Nutt ’26 was looking for a home, not...
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits Pittsburgh-area home to tout Biden abandoned well money
Pa. expected to get $330 million over 10 years to plug wells. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was in Western Pennsylvania Thursday touting new funding available to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in 2021, allocated a record $4.7 billion for...
DELCO.Today
