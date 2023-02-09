ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies At Age 31 While Skiing

United States freestyle skier Kyle Smaine died at the age of 31 after being caught in an avalanche while skiing in Japan on Sunday (January 29), his family confirmed to NBC News. Smaine, of Lake Tahoe, California, posted that he was in Japan for the "unbelievable snow quality," according to...
Reuters

Figure skating-Russian Olympic champion has feet amputated - Izvestia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic ice dance champion Roman Kostomarov has had his feet amputated after a severe case of pneumonia, the Izvestia newspaper reported. The 46-year-old Kostomarov, who won gold alongside Tatiana Navka in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, was hospitalised on Jan. 10 after complaining of weakness and chest pain.
The Associated Press

Chock and Bates lead at Four Continents figure skating

Madison Chock and Evan Bates began preparing for the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships even before they were crowned U.S. ice dance champions for the fourth time in their careers. It’s clearly paying off. Chock and Bates took the lead after the rhythm dance at Four Continents on Friday night, scoring 87.67 points to their program set to “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie. That was enough to edge Canadian champs Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen, who scored 86.28 points, and Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, who scored 79.04 points. “We were prepared and we let our training carry us into this week,” said Chock, who along with Bates won Four Continents in 2019 and 2020. “It feels so good to be skating the way we are training.”
NBC Sports

Jasmine Flury is surprise downhill champion at Alpine skiing worlds

Swiss Jasmine Flury‘s first top-level downhill victory came at the world championships, a stunning win from bib two, after which all of the favorites couldn’t match her in Meribel, France. Flury, a 29-year-old with one World Cup super-G victory from December 2017, prevailed by four hundredths of a...
The Independent

King Charles cancels annual ski trip for first time in 45 years

King Charles III has cancelled his annual skiing trip to Klosters for the first time in 45 years.The King traditionally visits the Swiss ski resort in either February or March – but the winter holiday will not go ahead this year.It has been widely reported that the move is aimed at avoiding potential injury ahead of the coronation in May. Sources have reportedly said the Royals are also mindful of the message a ski trip would send during the cost of living crisis. The Sun has quoted a senior palace source as saying: “There are many factors at play, not least...
tennisuptodate.com

"I wasn't surprised": Rybakina on disrespectful court placing at Australian Open despite being Grand Slam champion

Elena Rybakina started her Australian Open journey on court number 13 which many found disrespectful considering she's the reigning Wimbledon champion. It was a bit odd to see Rybakina play on that court considering the circumstances and it was a story picked up by many tennis reports. She was questioned about that during the Australian Open but didn't seem bothered by it and she once again confirmed it didn't bother her. Tennis in the past years taught her there are many things you can't control:
WOWK

Kim leads Levito at Four Continents skating championships

Yelim Kim breezed through a near-flawless short program to build the slimmest of leads over 15-year-old American rival Isabeau Levito on Thursday night at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The 20-year-old from South Korea, performing to the moody piano piece “Mercy,” was fluid through an...
Yardbarker

The Race for the Oldest Olympics Tennis Champion: Nadal vs. Djokovic in Paris 2024

The 2024 Paris Olympics are just around the corner and tennis fans are already getting excited for the tournament that will take place at the Roland Garros on clay courts. The tournament promises to be one for the history books, as two of the world's greatest tennis players, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, have the opportunity to make their mark as the oldest Olympics singles champions in men's tennis history.
CBC News

Swiss skier Flury wins women's world downhill while favourites falter in France

Swiss skier Jasmine Flury won gold in the women's downhill at the world championships Saturday on a rough day for Sofia Goggia and most other pre-race favourites. Flury edged Austrian skier Nina Ortlieb by 0.04 seconds, finishing in one minute 28.03 seconds, for her first career medal at major championships.
Outsider.com

Massive Avalanche Kills Nine

At least nine people have died after a deadly avalanche hit Austria and Italy over the weekend. Before the fatal avalanche struck, heavy snowfall drew skiers to the Alps to spend their weekend on the slopes. While some of the deceased have yet to be identified, officials have announced the...
CBC News

Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking claims World Cup halfpipe silver

Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking capped her World Cup halfpipe season Friday the same way she started, which was standing on the podium. The 21-year-old from Longueuil, Que., finished second in Calgary's halfpipe to Japan's Mitsuki Ono. Hosking earned her first career World Cup medal — also silver — in Copper...
BBC

Matt Weston: Briton wins fourth skeleton World Cup gold of season

World champion Matt Weston won his fourth skeleton World Cup gold of the season with victory in Austria. The 25-year-old Briton set two track records in Igls on his way to a third successive World Cup win. He clocked a combined time of one minute 42.96 seconds to finish 0.36...
CBC News

Canada's Jack Crawford keeps coming up big on skiing's brightest stages

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here. Almost exactly one year from the day he captured an improbable Olympic bronze medal, Canadian ski racer Jack Crawford pulled off an even bigger surprise today at the alpine world championships in France, slaying several giants of the sport to win gold in the men's super-G.
BBC

World Rally Championship: Craig Breen second in Sweden as Ott Tanak triumphs

Estonia's Ott Tanak deprived Ireland's Craig Breen of a maiden World Rally Championship win in Sweden on Sunday. Hyundai driver Breen, 33, led for more than half the rally in the snow and ice before being overhauled on Saturday evening by Tanak in his Ford Puma. World champion Tanak, the...

