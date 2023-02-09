Read full article on original website
iheart.com
US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies At Age 31 While Skiing
United States freestyle skier Kyle Smaine died at the age of 31 after being caught in an avalanche while skiing in Japan on Sunday (January 29), his family confirmed to NBC News. Smaine, of Lake Tahoe, California, posted that he was in Japan for the "unbelievable snow quality," according to...
Figure skating-Russian Olympic champion has feet amputated - Izvestia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic ice dance champion Roman Kostomarov has had his feet amputated after a severe case of pneumonia, the Izvestia newspaper reported. The 46-year-old Kostomarov, who won gold alongside Tatiana Navka in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, was hospitalised on Jan. 10 after complaining of weakness and chest pain.
Chock and Bates lead at Four Continents figure skating
Madison Chock and Evan Bates began preparing for the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships even before they were crowned U.S. ice dance champions for the fourth time in their careers. It’s clearly paying off. Chock and Bates took the lead after the rhythm dance at Four Continents on Friday night, scoring 87.67 points to their program set to “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie. That was enough to edge Canadian champs Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen, who scored 86.28 points, and Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, who scored 79.04 points. “We were prepared and we let our training carry us into this week,” said Chock, who along with Bates won Four Continents in 2019 and 2020. “It feels so good to be skating the way we are training.”
NBC Sports
Jasmine Flury is surprise downhill champion at Alpine skiing worlds
Swiss Jasmine Flury‘s first top-level downhill victory came at the world championships, a stunning win from bib two, after which all of the favorites couldn’t match her in Meribel, France. Flury, a 29-year-old with one World Cup super-G victory from December 2017, prevailed by four hundredths of a...
The woman who holds the world record for the tallest professional model
The world record for the longest legs a woman was once held by Ekaterina Lisina. She is a Russian model and a former basketball player who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest legs of a woman. Her legs measure 52.2 inches from hip to heel.
King Charles cancels annual ski trip for first time in 45 years
King Charles III has cancelled his annual skiing trip to Klosters for the first time in 45 years.The King traditionally visits the Swiss ski resort in either February or March – but the winter holiday will not go ahead this year.It has been widely reported that the move is aimed at avoiding potential injury ahead of the coronation in May. Sources have reportedly said the Royals are also mindful of the message a ski trip would send during the cost of living crisis. The Sun has quoted a senior palace source as saying: “There are many factors at play, not least...
tennisuptodate.com
"I wasn't surprised": Rybakina on disrespectful court placing at Australian Open despite being Grand Slam champion
Elena Rybakina started her Australian Open journey on court number 13 which many found disrespectful considering she's the reigning Wimbledon champion. It was a bit odd to see Rybakina play on that court considering the circumstances and it was a story picked up by many tennis reports. She was questioned about that during the Australian Open but didn't seem bothered by it and she once again confirmed it didn't bother her. Tennis in the past years taught her there are many things you can't control:
Pro tennis player Alexander Bublik flew into a rage and smashed 3 rackets on court, and as usual, the commentators are the most memorable part of it all
Alexander Bublik smashed his racket against the court five times, then strode over to his bag and mangled two other rackets.
WOWK
Kim leads Levito at Four Continents skating championships
Yelim Kim breezed through a near-flawless short program to build the slimmest of leads over 15-year-old American rival Isabeau Levito on Thursday night at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The 20-year-old from South Korea, performing to the moody piano piece “Mercy,” was fluid through an...
Ron Roddan dead: Linford Christie left heartbroken after beloved Team GB Olympic legendary coach passes away
LINFORD CHRISTIE has been left “broken” after the death of his legendary former coach Ron Roddan. The Team GB Olympic icon shared a photo of them together on Instagram to announce the sad news on Friday morning. And he captioned it with: “Broken R I E P RON...
BBC
Bobsleigh World Cup: Team Brad Hall wins sixth medal of season with silver in Igls
Great Britain's four-man bobsleigh won their sixth World Cup medal of the season with silver in Igls, Austria. Pilot Brad Hall and his crew Arran Gulliver, Taylor Lawrence and Greg Cackett clocked a time of one minute 40.84 seconds across their two runs. It put them just 0.19 seconds behind...
Yardbarker
The Race for the Oldest Olympics Tennis Champion: Nadal vs. Djokovic in Paris 2024
The 2024 Paris Olympics are just around the corner and tennis fans are already getting excited for the tournament that will take place at the Roland Garros on clay courts. The tournament promises to be one for the history books, as two of the world's greatest tennis players, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, have the opportunity to make their mark as the oldest Olympics singles champions in men's tennis history.
CBC News
Swiss skier Flury wins women's world downhill while favourites falter in France
Swiss skier Jasmine Flury won gold in the women's downhill at the world championships Saturday on a rough day for Sofia Goggia and most other pre-race favourites. Flury edged Austrian skier Nina Ortlieb by 0.04 seconds, finishing in one minute 28.03 seconds, for her first career medal at major championships.
Figure skating-South Korea's Lee wins gold at Four Continents
Feb 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's Lee Hae-in won the biggest figure skating title of her career on Friday, bagging gold at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado.
Massive Avalanche Kills Nine
At least nine people have died after a deadly avalanche hit Austria and Italy over the weekend. Before the fatal avalanche struck, heavy snowfall drew skiers to the Alps to spend their weekend on the slopes. While some of the deceased have yet to be identified, officials have announced the...
CBC News
Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking claims World Cup halfpipe silver
Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking capped her World Cup halfpipe season Friday the same way she started, which was standing on the podium. The 21-year-old from Longueuil, Que., finished second in Calgary's halfpipe to Japan's Mitsuki Ono. Hosking earned her first career World Cup medal — also silver — in Copper...
BBC
Matt Weston: Briton wins fourth skeleton World Cup gold of season
World champion Matt Weston won his fourth skeleton World Cup gold of the season with victory in Austria. The 25-year-old Briton set two track records in Igls on his way to a third successive World Cup win. He clocked a combined time of one minute 42.96 seconds to finish 0.36...
CBC News
Canada's Jack Crawford keeps coming up big on skiing's brightest stages
This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here. Almost exactly one year from the day he captured an improbable Olympic bronze medal, Canadian ski racer Jack Crawford pulled off an even bigger surprise today at the alpine world championships in France, slaying several giants of the sport to win gold in the men's super-G.
BBC
European Track Championships: Josie Knight and Will Perrett win medals for Great Britain on day four
Josie Knight and Will Perrett won silver and bronze medals for Great Britain on day four of the UEC European Track Championships in Grenchen. Knight, 25, won silver in the women's individual pursuit after being beaten by Germany's Franziska Brausse by more than three seconds in the final. In the...
BBC
World Rally Championship: Craig Breen second in Sweden as Ott Tanak triumphs
Estonia's Ott Tanak deprived Ireland's Craig Breen of a maiden World Rally Championship win in Sweden on Sunday. Hyundai driver Breen, 33, led for more than half the rally in the snow and ice before being overhauled on Saturday evening by Tanak in his Ford Puma. World champion Tanak, the...
