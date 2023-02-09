Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Salisbury Artist Jesse Mireles Featured in NHAA Show ¡Expresionismo! in Portsmouth NHAllen MirelesPortsmouth, NH
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
Related
WMUR.com
Passengers react to bomb threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Passengers at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport were stuck in the terminal and on the tarmac after abomb threat against a Spirit Airlines flight on Saturday. One woman who was on Spirit Airlines flight 2025 to Tampa told News 9 that they got evacuated from the plane 10...
NH safety officials monitoring reported security threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
A reported security threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport drew state and federal investigators to the busy airport on Saturday, New Hampshire Department of Safety officials said.
‘Security Threat’ Closes Manchester, NH Airport
🔴 An "incident" occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday morning that put the airport on a ground stop. 🔴 Passengers needed to be rescreened before returning to their gates. A security threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport closed the airport late Saturday morning. The airport on its Twitter account said...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
WMUR.com
FBI, police investigating bomb threat against Spirit Airlines flight at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bomb threat against a Spirit Airlines flight at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Saturday morning prompted an evacuation and search of a plane, airport officials confirm. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport's director of aviation, Ted Kitchens said, around 10:50 a.m., the airport's communication center received a call, indicating...
Ex-state adviser implicated in NH youth center abuse lawsuits
David Ball retired from the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester in 2014.
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast. Not a balloon, genius. A spy. In fact, one of the most famous spies in U.S. history. Born in Rye, Herb Philbrick was a...
FOX 28 Spokane
New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate
Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit students at Milford Middle School and Milford High School from using urinals or shared spaces in locker rooms. The ban was the culmination of a long debate about district procedures that say students can access the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity consistently asserted at school.
Space Heater Blamed for Portsmouth, NH Camper Fire
A space heater is being blamed for igniting a fire inside a camper in Portsmouth that spread into a building Saturday morning. Portsmouth Fire Chief William McQuillen said firefighters were called to the fire on McDonough Street that spread from a camper parked outside into a building housing Safeway Storage around 10:50 a.m. The building's sprinkler system helped keep the fire from spreading.
Is National Gang Behind Four Vehicle Burglaries at Puddle Dock Pond?
❄ Four vehicles have been burglarized while parked at Puddle Duck Pond in Portsmouth. ❄ The thefts follow the pattern of the Felony Lane Gang, which targets vehicles driven by women. ❄ "Portsmouth is a safe city, but is not immune to crime," Deputy Police Chief Michael Maloney said. While...
WMUR.com
Russian smuggling ring ran through New Hampshire town, federal investigators say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Alexey Brayman's house in the Meadow-Woods neighborhood of Merrimack looks like the other 70 or so other homes in the development, but it's what allegedly happened behind closed doors that had federal agents knocking. In December, Brayman was taken into custody and accused of aiding Russia's...
WMUR.com
Nikki Haley announces she will hold two town hall events in New Hampshire next week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nikki Haley is coming to New Hampshire next week after her anticipated announcement of a presidential run in 2024. Haley will hold town hall events on Thursday at Exeter Town Hall in Exeter and Friday at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester.
Seacoast Region Man Guest of First Lady at State of the Union
🔴 President Biden highlighted Doug Griffin and the death of his daughter to fentanyl in 2014. 🔴 Doug Griffin, the New Hampshire senior director of the Addiction Policy Forum. 🔴 Biden's message was interrupted by several Republicans who yelled "it's your fault" President Joe Biden used a...
WMUR.com
Shaheen calls for relief funds to be used to boost affordable child care
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Kendra Brook gave birth to her third son, Liam, just one week ago, but she is already back on the job, working from home, as a real estate agent. Finding affordable child care for her children has been near impossible, Kendra said, adding that she has simply "given up" on identifying other options.
NECN
Woman Injured on I-93 in Bow, NH
A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
Dover NH’s First Street Closed Monday for Old Courthouse Project
Another delivery of prefabricated walls to the old courthouse will close First Street in Dover on Monday. The street will be closed between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. to allow a mobile crane to unload the prefabricated walls. The city will also prohibit parking on First Street between Central Avenue...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 0