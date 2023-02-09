ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck Supports Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner's Relationship With John Miller & Would 'Never Interfere' In Her Happiness

By Aaron Johnson
 3 days ago
Mega

Jennifer Garner 's wedding plans to John Miller might be put on hold — but her ex-husband, Ben Affleck , had nothing to do with the pause. The Justice League actor — who said "I do" to Jennifer Lopez in July — has been nothing but supportive of Garner's romance with Miller, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"He's very pleased Jen has found a guy to make her happy, someone who clearly treats her well and who's respectful to their kids," one source said, adding that Garner and Affleck "speak all the time" about their brood but respect each other's boundaries.

Mega

"Jennifer keeps out of his relationship with J Lo and he doesn't pry into the situation with John," noted another pal. "That's not something either of them would interfere in."

A third source said Miller has been welcomed into the extended family with open arms.

"John has run the gauntlet to show that he's husband and stepdad material, which meant he had to prove himself not just to Jennifer but to Ben as well," explained the insider. "Luckily, he's passed all those tests with flying colors."

Blending families is a major undertaking — as Affleck and J Lo know far too well — but it hasn't been as tough for Garner and Miller.

Mega

While the second source said their children have been hanging out more and more frequently — and that Garner may even put one of Miller's kids in an upcoming film — they're being careful not to uproot them completely.

"They don't want to disrupt their kids' lives right now," noted the friend.

They may even postpone the wedding until the kids are out of the house. Garner shares three children — Violet , 17, Seraphina , 14, and Samuel , 10 — with Affleck while Miller is a dad of two.

Mega

"They're still young, and John and Jennifer are thinking they'd like to start their marriage with just the two of them," spilled one source, adding there's talk of them tying the knot after all of their children are in college.

"Until then, they're very content with the way things are."

Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, Garner was prepared to move full steam ahead with wedding plans but had a change of heart, with an insider spilling "she's not in a hurry to rush down the aisle and marry John just yet."

The Yes Day actress and the CEO first began dating in 2018. After a brief split in 2020, the couple reunited in 2021 , and Garner was spotted wearing a sparkling diamond on that finger — but has remained hush on their secret engagement news, despite pals claiming Miller secretly proposed on the actress' 50th birthday last April.

Comments / 12

Annette C
1d ago

Since when is Jennifer Garner in need to have Ben Falsfleck permission who her Partner is or not? Jenn considers herself very lucky to be rid of Ben...

Reply
7
Ivy Smiley
3d ago

I'm just glad she found a nice guy who can take care of himself and doesn't need babysitting.

Reply
22
Judy Moyer
3d ago

you have no rights to infere. the only rights you have to love and support your children.

Reply
11
RadarOnline

