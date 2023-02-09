ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Mount Vernon man charged with kidnapping, criminal use of firearm

MOUNT VERNON - Mount Vernon police detectives are investigating an alleged kidnapping that happened early Friday morning. Police said they were alerted just before 3 a.m. Friday that a woman was being held against her will at an address on East 4th Street in the city. That report came from...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
YAHOO!

Man taken for psychiatric evaluation after Porter standoff

Feb. 11—A man was taken into custody early Saturday morning following a standoff at a home on Ransomville Road in the Town of Porter. Police were called to the home on the 3000 block of Ransomville Road about 3:20 a.m. for a report of a man armed with a firearm making suicidal threats following a domestic incident.
PORTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy