Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Has a very popular IN-N-OUT Burger RestaurantS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Lulu's Caafe' Restaurant Has a Second Location in Rancho Santa Margarita, CaliforniaS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Love Sushi is Located in Orange County, CaliforniaS. F. MoriOrange County, CA
Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Assaulting A Minor While On DutyWestmont Community NewsFullerton, CA
Selma's Chicago Pizzeria is in Rancho Santa Margarita, CaliforniaS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Related
Boxing Scene
Richardson Hitchins Wants Teofimo Lopez: “He’s Dangerous, Powerful But I’m A Different Level Skillfully”
There’s nothing Richardson Hitchins would enjoy more than a shot at the current title holders at 140 pounds. However, despite his desires, the former Olympian is well aware that he’ll be forced to play the waiting game. This past weekend, at the Hulu Theater in New York’s Madison...
Boxing Scene
‘Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez Says He Wants To Be Country's Next Great Fighter
LOS ANGELES — Marco Antonio Barrera. Erik Morales. Juan Manuel Marquez. Oscar De La Hoya. Those were just some of the handful of Hall of Fame fighters that David Benavidez named off the top of his head as his favorite Mexican boxers. The 26-year-old knockout star has been fighting...
Boxing Scene
Harrison on Tszyu: Tough Fighter But... So Basic To Me; Just Somebody I See Around The Block
Tony Harrison will gladly embrace the underdog role that comes with his upcoming clash with Tim Tszyu. What the former WBC junior middleweight titlist can’t accept, however, is the argument that he will be facing a superior boxer when they meet. “To be honest, Tim is a tough fighter...
Boxing Scene
Rey Vargas, O'Shaquie Foster Separated On Stage After Making Weight For 130-Pound Title Fight
O’Shaquie Foster and Rey Vargas eventually had to be separated Friday after they made weight in San Antonio. Vargas and Foster flexed for the cameras, before Foster took exception to Vargas touching him once they met their contractual obligations for a 12-round, 130-pound championship match Saturday night at nearby Alamodome. Mexico’s Vargas and Foster, of Orange, Texas, both officially weighed in at 129½ pounds for their “Showtime Championship Boxing” main event.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua on What Motivates Him: Money, I Like Making Money
Anthony Joshua has revealed he is now motivated primarily by money as he prepares to take on Jermaine Franklin on April 1. Joshua is returning from back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk against the Michigan heavyweight, who was beaten by Dillian Whyte in November. AJ knows victory is crucial to his...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Proposes Two-Fight, Boxing/MMA Deal With Ngannou: ‘That Gon’ Be a Marvel Fight Right There’
Francis Ngannou may have felt hamstrung and marginalized in his final years with the UFC, but he is already looking like a hot commodity in boxing without having even ducked through the ropes. The former UFC heavyweight champion became the subject of another intriguing hypothetical matchup when Deontay Wilder, the...
Boxing Scene
Lenier Pero: I Wanna Steal Show Against Viktor Faust; Prove Why PBC Put Trust In Me
Lenier Pero has just eight fights on his professional record, but the Cuban heavyweight believes he is ready for opponents with much more professional experience than him. Pero’s plan is to prove exactly that by beating undefeated Ukrainian Viktor Faust in their 10-round fight Saturday night in San Antonio. Showtime will televise Pero-Faust as the opener of a three-bout broadcast from Alamodome (9 p.m. ET).
Boxing Scene
Photos: Rey Vargas, O’Shaquie Foster - Face To Face at Final Presser
Undefeated two-division champion Rey Vargas and top 130-pound contender O’Shaquie Foster squared off and exchanged verbal barbs at Thursday’s final press conference before they meet for the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship this Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in San Antonio in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
Boxing Scene
Barrios: Would Give Myself A C-Level Rating For Thurman Fight; I’m Capable Of A Lot More
Once Mario Barrios became sure he could take Keith Thurman’s power, the former 140-pound titleholder went away from his game plan during his 147-pound debut. Barrios’ lack of focus led to what he deemed a subpar performance against the ex-WBA/WBC welterweight champion a year ago in Las Vegas. After a long rest, the 27-year-old Barrios intends to start proving Saturday night that he is capable of accomplishing more in the 147-pound division than his outing against Thurman indicated.
Boxing Scene
Santiago: I Need To Better Than With Broner, So Judges Have To Give Me Win Against Barrios
The odds obviously are against Jovanie Santiago entering his fight against Mario Barrios on Saturday night. The shorter Santiago has moved up from the junior welterweight limit of 140 pounds to the 147-pound division to battle Barrios. Santiago hasn’t fought in nearly two years, either, not since 140-pound contender Gary Antuanne Russell stopped him after the sixth round of their May 2021 bout in Carson, California.
Boxing Scene
Bob Santos: Beating Knockout CP Freshmart Will Put Rosa on Everyone's Radar
Erick “Mini-Pacman” Rosa (5-0) is certain that he will be able to defeat Thammanoon Niyomtrong when they square off on March 1st. The fight was ordered at last month’s WBA convention in Orlando. The fight will take place in Niyomtrong’s native Thailand and will be a consolidation...
Boxing Scene
Mayer on Baumgardner Rematch: It's What I've Been Asking For This Whole Time
The sport’s best rivalry now carries increased stakes—if there is a sequel. Alycia Baumgardner fully unified the junior lightweight division in a little more than a year. The latest step came in a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Paris’ Elhem Mekhaled (15-2, 3KOs) this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. Baumgardner won the WBA title and defended her WBC, IBF, IBO and WBO belts to become undisputed queen.
Boxing Scene
Former PBC Production Exec Building ‘Boxing TV’ Audience With Free Live Fights, Vast Library
Anthony Bailey learned during his time as a production and technology executive for Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions that it takes consistency to build boxing audiences. On a smaller scale, that is Bailey’s blueprint for Boxing TV, a free platform that offers boxing content 24 hours a day.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison Will Air Live on Showtime on March 11
It will be announced on tonight’s Showtime Championship Boxing telecast that Tim Tszyu, son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and an undefeated action fighter, will return to his birth place of Sydney, Australia to face former world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison for the vacant Interim WBO 154-pound title in the main event of a Showtime telecast live on Saturday, March 11 (Sunday, March 12 in Australia).
Boxing Scene
O'Shaquie Foster Title Win Likely To Come With Back-To-Back Mandatory Defenses
O’Shaquie Foster is as aware of what’s in his future as he was in the ring to win his first major title. Back-to-back mandatory title defenses await the 29-year-old Orange, Texas native following his twelve-round, unanimous decision victory over two-division titlist Rey Vargas. Judges Alejandro Rochin (119-109), Tim Cheatham (117-111) and David Sutherland (116-112) all scored for Foster, who claimed the vacant WBC junior lightweight title Saturday evening at Alamodome in San Antonio.
Boxing Scene
Yarde Calls For Beterbiev Rematch, Also Wants Bivol, Canelo, Buatsi
Anthony Yarde apparently has little desire to coast after his grueling donnybrook in his last fight. The British, 175-pound contender put up a spirited effort against unified champion Artur Beterbiev of Russia a couple of weeks ago in London but he ultimately came up short, getting stopped in the eighth round after this corner threw in the towel.
Boxing Scene
Tank Davis: Guys Get Few Wins, Think Highly Of Themselves – Come See Me For Real Fight, Real Check
The events involving Gervonta Davis usually equate to big business and box office success. For the Jan. 7 show featuring Davis and Hector Luis Garcia, Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions leveraged the Baltimore native’s fan base in the area to generate over $5 million in ticket revenue at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC – a new all-time gate record, breaking a previous mark set during a Rolling Stones concert. The sellout event – a ninth-round stoppage win for Davis – featured 19,731 fans.
Boxing Scene
Mayer on Baumgardner: She Has No Stamina; Completely Gassed Out Against Mekhaled By Third
Mikaela Mayer wasn’t too impressed by Alycia Baumgardner’s latest performance. Michigan's Baumgardner recently unified all four belts in the women’s 130-pound division with a unanimous points win over France’s Elhem Mekhaled last Saturday at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Baumgardner unified three titles in her weight class when she defeated Mayer last October in London.
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo, Broner-Williams, Navarrete, Romero, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Emanuel Navarrete and his recent win over Liam Wilson, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Adrien Broner vs. Michael Williams, Women's boxing, Rolando Romero, and more. Hey Bread, hope all is well with you. Good luck with Caleb Plant for...
Boxing Scene
Zak Chelli Outworks Anthony Sims Over Ten, Viddal Riley Wins
ZAK CHELLI out-hustled Anthony Sims Jr over 10 to claim a unanimous decision and add the biggest name to his record at the Wembley Arena. This had looked like a fight sure to provide fireworks but there was no fuse and in the end there were very few flashpoints whatsoever.
Comments / 0