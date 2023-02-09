ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, CA

Boxing Scene

Rey Vargas, O'Shaquie Foster Separated On Stage After Making Weight For 130-Pound Title Fight

O’Shaquie Foster and Rey Vargas eventually had to be separated Friday after they made weight in San Antonio. Vargas and Foster flexed for the cameras, before Foster took exception to Vargas touching him once they met their contractual obligations for a 12-round, 130-pound championship match Saturday night at nearby Alamodome. Mexico’s Vargas and Foster, of Orange, Texas, both officially weighed in at 129½ pounds for their “Showtime Championship Boxing” main event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Anthony Joshua on What Motivates Him: Money, I Like Making Money

Anthony Joshua has revealed he is now motivated primarily by money as he prepares to take on Jermaine Franklin on April 1. Joshua is returning from back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk against the Michigan heavyweight, who was beaten by Dillian Whyte in November. AJ knows victory is crucial to his...
MICHIGAN STATE
Boxing Scene

Lenier Pero: I Wanna Steal Show Against Viktor Faust; Prove Why PBC Put Trust In Me

Lenier Pero has just eight fights on his professional record, but the Cuban heavyweight believes he is ready for opponents with much more professional experience than him. Pero’s plan is to prove exactly that by beating undefeated Ukrainian Viktor Faust in their 10-round fight Saturday night in San Antonio. Showtime will televise Pero-Faust as the opener of a three-bout broadcast from Alamodome (9 p.m. ET).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Photos: Rey Vargas, O’Shaquie Foster - Face To Face at Final Presser

Undefeated two-division champion Rey Vargas and top 130-pound contender O’Shaquie Foster squared off and exchanged verbal barbs at Thursday’s final press conference before they meet for the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship this Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in San Antonio in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Barrios: Would Give Myself A C-Level Rating For Thurman Fight; I’m Capable Of A Lot More

Once Mario Barrios became sure he could take Keith Thurman’s power, the former 140-pound titleholder went away from his game plan during his 147-pound debut. Barrios’ lack of focus led to what he deemed a subpar performance against the ex-WBA/WBC welterweight champion a year ago in Las Vegas. After a long rest, the 27-year-old Barrios intends to start proving Saturday night that he is capable of accomplishing more in the 147-pound division than his outing against Thurman indicated.
FLORIDA STATE
Boxing Scene

Santiago: I Need To Better Than With Broner, So Judges Have To Give Me Win Against Barrios

The odds obviously are against Jovanie Santiago entering his fight against Mario Barrios on Saturday night. The shorter Santiago has moved up from the junior welterweight limit of 140 pounds to the 147-pound division to battle Barrios. Santiago hasn’t fought in nearly two years, either, not since 140-pound contender Gary Antuanne Russell stopped him after the sixth round of their May 2021 bout in Carson, California.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Bob Santos: Beating Knockout CP Freshmart Will Put Rosa on Everyone's Radar

Erick “Mini-Pacman” Rosa (5-0) is certain that he will be able to defeat Thammanoon Niyomtrong when they square off on March 1st. The fight was ordered at last month’s WBA convention in Orlando. The fight will take place in Niyomtrong’s native Thailand and will be a consolidation...
Boxing Scene

Mayer on Baumgardner Rematch: It's What I've Been Asking For This Whole Time

The sport’s best rivalry now carries increased stakes—if there is a sequel. Alycia Baumgardner fully unified the junior lightweight division in a little more than a year. The latest step came in a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Paris’ Elhem Mekhaled (15-2, 3KOs) this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. Baumgardner won the WBA title and defended her WBC, IBF, IBO and WBO belts to become undisputed queen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison Will Air Live on Showtime on March 11

It will be announced on tonight’s Showtime Championship Boxing telecast that Tim Tszyu, son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and an undefeated action fighter, will return to his birth place of Sydney, Australia to face former world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison for the vacant Interim WBO 154-pound title in the main event of a Showtime telecast live on Saturday, March 11 (Sunday, March 12 in Australia).
Boxing Scene

O'Shaquie Foster Title Win Likely To Come With Back-To-Back Mandatory Defenses

O’Shaquie Foster is as aware of what’s in his future as he was in the ring to win his first major title. Back-to-back mandatory title defenses await the 29-year-old Orange, Texas native following his twelve-round, unanimous decision victory over two-division titlist Rey Vargas. Judges Alejandro Rochin (119-109), Tim Cheatham (117-111) and David Sutherland (116-112) all scored for Foster, who claimed the vacant WBC junior lightweight title Saturday evening at Alamodome in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Yarde Calls For Beterbiev Rematch, Also Wants Bivol, Canelo, Buatsi

Anthony Yarde apparently has little desire to coast after his grueling donnybrook in his last fight. The British, 175-pound contender put up a spirited effort against unified champion Artur Beterbiev of Russia a couple of weeks ago in London but he ultimately came up short, getting stopped in the eighth round after this corner threw in the towel.
Boxing Scene

Tank Davis: Guys Get Few Wins, Think Highly Of Themselves – Come See Me For Real Fight, Real Check

The events involving Gervonta Davis usually equate to big business and box office success. For the Jan. 7 show featuring Davis and Hector Luis Garcia, Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions leveraged the Baltimore native’s fan base in the area to generate over $5 million in ticket revenue at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC – a new all-time gate record, breaking a previous mark set during a Rolling Stones concert. The sellout event – a ninth-round stoppage win for Davis – featured 19,731 fans.
WASHINGTON, DC
Boxing Scene

Mayer on Baumgardner: She Has No Stamina; Completely Gassed Out Against Mekhaled By Third

Mikaela Mayer wasn’t too impressed by Alycia Baumgardner’s latest performance. Michigan's Baumgardner recently unified all four belts in the women’s 130-pound division with a unanimous points win over France’s Elhem Mekhaled last Saturday at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Baumgardner unified three titles in her weight class when she defeated Mayer last October in London.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo, Broner-Williams, Navarrete, Romero, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Emanuel Navarrete and his recent win over Liam Wilson, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Adrien Broner vs. Michael Williams, Women's boxing, Rolando Romero, and more. Hey Bread, hope all is well with you. Good luck with Caleb Plant for...
Boxing Scene

Zak Chelli Outworks Anthony Sims Over Ten, Viddal Riley Wins

ZAK CHELLI out-hustled Anthony Sims Jr over 10 to claim a unanimous decision and add the biggest name to his record at the Wembley Arena. This had looked like a fight sure to provide fireworks but there was no fuse and in the end there were very few flashpoints whatsoever.

