wtvbam.com
Thirteen from Bronson and 9 from UC advance to MHSAA Individual Regionals
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings advanced 13 and the Union City Chargers advanced nine wrestlers into the M.H.S.A.A Individual Regionals Saturday at the Districts held in Bronson. The host Vikings had four district champs. They were Carson Norton (157), Jacob Britten (175), Owen Kimmons (120) and Perry Lake (126). Others who advanced were Gabe Erwin (3rd at 144), Drew Seekman (2nd at 150), Mason Lindsey (2nd at 157), Jacob Dixon (2nd at 190), Everado Lozada (4th at 285), Aiden Fill (3rd at 113), Logan Long (3rd at 126), Layne Knisely (2nd at 138) and Mathew Blankenship (2nd at 215). The Chargers had district five champs. They were Logan Mears (113), Landyn Crance (132), Aidan Taylor (138), Colton Russell (150) and Grady Iobe (215). Others who advanced were Mason Hawthorne (2nd at 113), Maddox Miller (3rd at 157), Garrett Halder (4th at 215) and Hunter Gillies (2nd at 285).
wtvbam.com
Coldwater’s Miller advances to Individual Regionals at 138 pounds
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Tre Miller was the only Coldwater wrestler to advance out of the M.H.S.A.A Division Two Individual Districts on Saturday at Harper Creek. Miller finished fourth at 138 pounds after he was beaten by Braedyn Baryo of Stevensville Lakeshore 9-8 in the third place match. Miller advanced to the regional tournament at Jackson Northwest.
wtvbam.com
Friday night boys hoops: Bronson prevails at UC, Quincy loses to Big 8 co-leaders
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Bronson spoiled Union City’s Snocoming game with a 60-41 victory at the McNett Fieldhouse. The Vikings roared out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Kamron Brackett led all scorers with 17 points and 6 steals, while Aden...
wtvbam.com
Girls Hoops: Bronson stays one game ahead in Big 8, Quincy and UC suffer conference losses
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings remained undefeated in the Big 8 Conference Thursday night with a 67-47 home court win over Homer. Aubree Calloway led Bronson with 18 points while Haylie Wilson added 15 points. The Vikings remain one game ahead of Springport for first place...
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Hackett overcomes coaching scare to defeat Schoolcraft in boys hoops
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI – Rivalry bragging rights, a conference championship and district tournament seeding were all on the line in Friday’s boys basketball game between Kalamazoo Hackett and Schoolcraft. And it would have been totally understandable for Hackett’s collective consciousness to be wandering away from what was happening on...
wtvbam.com
CHS Boys swim/dive team win eight events in meet victory over K Central
KALAMAZOO, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater varsity boys swim and dive team continued SMAC competition Thursday with a 104-65 victory at Kalamazoo Central. Coldwater started with a win in the 200 Medley relay and never looked back, winning 8 of the 12 events. Taylor Eberts won the 200 and...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater bowlers split with Northwest in season’s final home meet
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater bowlers split with Jackson Northwest at Midway Lanes on Thursday afternoon for their last home meet of the season. The Coldwater Varsity Girls team kept up their winning way, as they dominated the Mounties 28 to 2. Coldwater won both regular games 711-597...
Decades of an unresolved issue are catching up with Michigan State
One major problem has festered in Tom Izzo's program for far too long...
Report: Ford, Calhoun Co. discussing battery plant at ‘Marshall Megasite’
Ford Motor Company is reportedly closing in on a deal to build a factory in West Michigan. The Detroit News reported Thursday morning that talks between Ford and Calhoun County leaders are progressing to build a battery plant in the Marshall area.
Report: Ford will confirm Marshall-area battery plant Monday
Ford Motor Co. is expected to announce the construction of an electric vehicle battery plant near Marshall on Monday, Crain's Detroit Business is reporting.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to car-train crash in Osceola
Former Rep. Fred Upton's documents meant for Michigan's archives delivered to Ohio State. Upton donated the materials to his alma mater, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, but movers had different plans. Caracas Bistro unveils Valentine's Day milkshake. Updated: 14 minutes ago. It features ice cream, an ice cream...
OnlyInYourState
You Have To Visit This Incredible Dinosaur Park In Michigan
No evidence has been found to show dinosaurs roamed the Great Lake State. But that hasn’t stopped a university from creating an impressive dinosaur park in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Your favorite dinosaur enthusiast (or dinophile) will love exploring this fun and educational park. At the park, you’ll see creatures from...
wtvbam.com
Opening of new WMU student center delayed until July 2023
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The new student center on the Western Michigan University campus in Kalamazoo won’t be open until late July 2023. WMU officials had planned to open it in August 2022, and that was delayed to January 2023 before the latest announcement. The $60 million...
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan
FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Tickets now on sale for Coldwater Area Chamber’s March 9 Awards Dinner
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Tickets are now on sale for the 69th annual Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner. After a change of location and dates during the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards dinner has returned to the month of March and will be held for the first time since 2020 at the Dearth Community Center on March 9, 2023 starting at 6:00 p.m..
wtvbam.com
Ford reportedly close to announcing battery plant at Marshall Megasite
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ford Motor Company is reportedly nearing a deal with Marshall area leaders to build a multibillion-dollar battery plant for its electric vehicles. The Detroit News says that came from an elected Calhoun County official who does not have authorization to disclose details of the...
LISTEN: Ozzy Osbourne Show From Kalamazoo Wings Event Center In
A video just uploaded yesterday on YouTube has the entire show from Ozzy Osbourne's stop in Kalamazoo at the Wings Event Center on February 9, 1982. This was uploaded 41 years to the day of the original show during the Diary of a Madman Tour and the uploader shared his excitement for the recording, which may be the last soundboard recording of Randy Rhodes:
WNDU
AM General receives contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - AM General has received a contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka. The projected $8.6 billion dollar contract will oversee the manufacturing of “Joint Tactical Vehicles” or JLTVs, the successor to the Humvee. The South Bend-based AM General will be producing the cars in its Mishawaka manufacturing campus.
