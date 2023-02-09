Read full article on original website
SFGate
Man Allegedly In Possession Of Stolen Vehicle Facing Fresh Firearm Charges
SALINAS (BCN) A Salinas man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle and a firearm. Monterey County Sheriff's Detectives working with multi-agency auto theft and property crime units saw the stolen vehicle at Natividad Creek Park on the 1300-block of Nogal Drive at 1:30 p.m., which was allegedly being driven by Zachary McQuaid, 18, according to a press release from the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Sunset home explosion; facing manslaughter, drug manufacturing charges
SFGate
19-Year-Old Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Shooting Last October
SAN MATEO (BCN) A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of a shooting last year in San Mateo, police said. Leimarion Johnson, 19, was in custody in Contra Costa County Jail but was bailing out on Wednesday. San Mateo police detectives met Johnson and arrested him as he was released from custody and booked him in to San Mateo County Jail.
Neighbors react to arrest of suspect, recount day of deadly SF house explosion
wufe967.com
California baker who died in robbery wouldn't have wanted killer locked up, family says
Family and friends of an Oakland baker who was dragged to her death during a robbery say that she would not have wanted her killer to be prosecuted. “I think Jen would affirm that of course that’s what people have been trained to believe is the answer, to lock people up,” Emily Harris, a close friend of Jen Angel, told the San Francisco Chronicle. “But we know that if the people who cause her harm are sent to jail, all we’re doing is perpetuating more harm.”
Arrest made in San Mateo robbery, shooting of cannabis dispensary worker
SAN MATEO – Authorities in San Mateo have arrested a man in connection with the robbery and shooting of a man driving home from his job at a cannabis dispensary late last year.Police said on the afternoon of October 3, the victim left work at an Oakland dispensary. On his way home, he noticed two men in a Volkswagen following him on the San Mateo Bridge. The victim pulled off the freeway and backed his vehicle into a parking spot near the 700 block of Fathom Drive.The suspects then pulled up next to the victim's minivan. As the victim attempted...
'Zip tie murder': 'Unsolved Mysteries' features bizarre Bay Area case
"I wish I had a theory for that," one Stanislaus County detective said. "I don't."
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly explosion, fire at SF home; Evidence shows drug lab
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man arrested in Jan. 22 homicide
WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man has been arrested for fatally shooting Armando Saldana on Jan. 22 in an apartment complex on the 200 block of Sunnyhills Drive. The suspect, 29-year-old Felipe Jimenez, was tracked down by detectives in San Jose and arrested on murder charges Monday night, said Michelle Pulido, spokeswoman for Watsonville Police. He was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail.
SFGate
Concord Man Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison In Connection With 14-Year-Old's Fentanyl Overdose Death
OAKLAND (BCN) A Concord man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in the overdose death of a 14-year-old girl, U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds announced Thursday. Alejandro Valentino Urias, 22, admitted he supplied a fentanyl-laced counterfeit M30 pill to the 14-year-old, prosecutors said. Urias pleaded guilty...
San Francisco Examiner
Family sentenced after running human trafficking ring at Peninsula daycare
Three of the four family members who were convicted of running a human trafficking ring out of a Peninsula daycare center have been sentenced to multiple years in prison, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Wednesday. A San Mateo County Superior Court judge sentenced Joshua Gamos, 46, to nine...
KTVU FOX 2
Dealer of fentanyl-laced pills gets 8-years in death of 14-year-old Concord girl
CONCORD, Calif. - A drug dealer convicted of selling fentanyl-laced pills that resulted in the death of a Concord teen was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday. Authorities said Alejandro Urias was responsible for the death of 14-year-old Valentina Langhammer, who was a freshman at Concord High School.
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect sobs in court during hearing on media access
REDWOOD CITY -- A judge on Friday barred attorneys from talking to the press about the criminal case of a farmworker accused of killing seven people last month in back-to-back shootings at two San Mateo County mushroom farms.San Mateo County Judge Elizabeth K. Lee on Friday issued a gag order prohibiting prosecuting and defense attorneys, as well as the alleged killer and the county Sheriff's Office, from talking to reporters about the facts of the case or sharing opinions about what happened. They can still discuss rulings that were made in open court and the procedural status of upcoming hearings.Earlier,...
Mountain View police searching for hit-and-run driver
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Mountain View police are asking for help in identifying a driver and finding a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman. Shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, multiple 911 callers told dispatchers that a pedestrian was struck by a car on El Camino Real, between Clark and […]
Female pedestrian dies in Friday morning San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE -- An adult female pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose early Friday morning, according to police.Police said the collision was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road near Cataldi Park in northeast San Jose. Arriving officers rendered aid to the woman who was taken to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity was not released as the coroner attempted to notify her next of kin.The driver fled the scene and remained at large. Investigators have yet to release a description of the vehicle.The fatality was the third pedestrian death on San Jose city streets so far in 2023.
sfstandard.com
Official Raises Red Flag on Home Drug Labs as Suspect Arrested in SF Explosion
2 arrested after shooting, fight at Hercules residence
HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — One person was shot and two were taken into custody after an incident at a Hercules home on Friday morning, according to the Hercules Police Department (HPD). The incident involved a woman, her boyfriend, and her three adult sons who all lived at the residence. Hercules police officers responded to the […]
Cyclist who died after collision in Union City identified
A cyclist who died after a collision on Jan. 31 has been identified by authorities, according to the Union City Police Department.
SFist
Saturday Links: Lawsuit Alleges Scandal-Plagued Bayview Homeless Services Org Funds Went to CEO's “Lavish” Lifestyle
A former employee of Bayview homeless services nonprofit, United Council of Human Services (UCHS), filed a lawsuit this week alleging that its chief executive, Gwendolyn Westbrook, used the organization’s funds to buy Teslas and offer relatives gifts and kickbacks, all while turning a blind eye to drug dealing and sex work in its housing programs. This lawsuit comes after concerns that UCHS is still receiving city funding, but has lost its state nonprofit status, and has actually been referred to the FBI for possible criminal investigation. [Chronicle]
San Jose statue depicting heroic Indian ruler found after being stolen
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A statue weighing more than 400 pounds was stolen right out of a park in San Jose at the end of January. It has since been found, but where it was found is the bizarre part of the story. The stolen statue is of Shivaji Maharaj, an Indian warrior sitting […]
