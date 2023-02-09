It finally felt like winter there for a second this past weekend. I hope everyone was able to stay safe and warm in those extreme temperatures. I started off my week Sunday morning in Springfield at the Winter Walk to End Homelessness. This wonderful event, organized by the Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness, is aimed at raising awareness as well as funds to support various organizations in Western Massachusetts who work to end homelessness. Many of my elected colleagues and over 400 community members joined and made this walk a huge success.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO