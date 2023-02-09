ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Reading to Westfield preschoolers was highlight of Senator’s week (Letters)

It finally felt like winter there for a second this past weekend. I hope everyone was able to stay safe and warm in those extreme temperatures. I started off my week Sunday morning in Springfield at the Winter Walk to End Homelessness. This wonderful event, organized by the Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness, is aimed at raising awareness as well as funds to support various organizations in Western Massachusetts who work to end homelessness. Many of my elected colleagues and over 400 community members joined and made this walk a huge success.
WESTFIELD, MA
Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns colleen, honors award winners

The Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade Committee had a grand evening on Saturday, crowning colleen Caitlyn Feeley at the coronation ball at the Springfield Sheraton Monarch Place. Feeley, along with members of her court, Ayden-Maeve Bradley, Kiley Arsenault, Meghan Curley and Norah Doyle were honored at the event that also...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
From severed fingers to opioid overdoses, Berkshire Community College class to teach lifesaving skills to locals

In partnership with County Ambulance, Berkshire Community College is holding a course on lifesaving skills at its main Pittsfield, Massachusetts campus on Saturday. The subject got renewed attention last month when Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field but was saved by quick-acting responders. Trainings will be offered in adult and child CPR, defibrillator use, how to stop a bleeding wound, Narcan application, basic first aid, and more. Tiffany Moreno is the Instructional Program Manager for Health & Wellness at BCC. She tells WAMC anyone can save a life with the right training.
PITTSFIELD, MA
14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MA [2023 Updated]

Springfield has no shortage of great restaurants when trying to find a good meal. Whether you’re looking for American fare, Mexican food, or something else entirely, you’re sure to find a restaurant that satisfies your cravings. Here are some of the best restaurants in Springfield, MA. Red Rose...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs

Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
CHICOPEE, MA
Gwen's Crafty Crocheting connecting community to Black History Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Teaching her community how to craft and crochet is how Gwendolyn Smith is using her sowing business, Gwen's Crafty Crocheting, to educate people on Black culture. What You Need To Know. Gwen's Crafty Crocheting is a Black-owned business owned by Gwendolyn Smith. Smith is a craft maker...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield native to bring New York Fashion Week to city

SPRINGFIELD – Fashion designer and tailor Justin Haynes has had his work featured at Paris Fashion Week (conducted at the Eiffel Tower), New York Fashion Week, LA Fashion Week, and Miami Fashion Week. This year the Springfield native is bringing the New York Fashion Week to his hometown. He...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
‘Night to Shine’ Chicopee prom to celebrate people with special needs and disabilities

Chicopee’s Lifepoint Church is hosting a prom dedicated to people with special needs and different disabilities on Friday night. Lifepoint Church’s “Night to Shine” event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, will take place at The Castle of Knights ballroom located at 1599 Memorial Drive in Chicopee. The free event will provide a prom night experience for people with special needs and individuals living with disabilities aged 14 and older.
CHICOPEE, MA
‘They believe in brotherhood; they believe in family’: Hampden Charter East wrestling wins WMass D-III crown

SHELBURNE FALLS – The Hampden Charter East wrestling team was crowned Western Massachusetts Division III sectional champions Saturday afternoon, winning its second sectional title in program history. “We had to overcome adversity throughout the season,” coach Omar Velez said. “It’s a testament of this week. We had a really...
HAMPDEN, MA
