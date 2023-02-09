Read full article on original website
Westfield Athenaeum, symphony musicians launch 2nd chamber music series
The Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra will launch a second concert season at the Westfield Athenaeum on Feb. 23 with a chamber music concert at 7 p.m. in the Lang Auditorium. Violinist Beth Welty, horn player Sarah Sutherland and pianist Elizabeth Skavish have chosen Frederic Duvernoy’s “Trio No. 1...
Reading to Westfield preschoolers was highlight of Senator’s week (Letters)
It finally felt like winter there for a second this past weekend. I hope everyone was able to stay safe and warm in those extreme temperatures. I started off my week Sunday morning in Springfield at the Winter Walk to End Homelessness. This wonderful event, organized by the Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness, is aimed at raising awareness as well as funds to support various organizations in Western Massachusetts who work to end homelessness. Many of my elected colleagues and over 400 community members joined and made this walk a huge success.
MassLive.com
Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns colleen, honors award winners
The Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade Committee had a grand evening on Saturday, crowning colleen Caitlyn Feeley at the coronation ball at the Springfield Sheraton Monarch Place. Feeley, along with members of her court, Ayden-Maeve Bradley, Kiley Arsenault, Meghan Curley and Norah Doyle were honored at the event that also...
wamc.org
From severed fingers to opioid overdoses, Berkshire Community College class to teach lifesaving skills to locals
In partnership with County Ambulance, Berkshire Community College is holding a course on lifesaving skills at its main Pittsfield, Massachusetts campus on Saturday. The subject got renewed attention last month when Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field but was saved by quick-acting responders. Trainings will be offered in adult and child CPR, defibrillator use, how to stop a bleeding wound, Narcan application, basic first aid, and more. Tiffany Moreno is the Instructional Program Manager for Health & Wellness at BCC. She tells WAMC anyone can save a life with the right training.
Massachusetts Organization Will be Awarding $25K to 1 Lucky Winner on Feb. 25
Massachusetts residents are still feeling the strain of high food costs, high heating costs, and difficulty in finding affordable housing. It seems like there is no end in sight. In these current times, people are in need of money and assistance more than ever. One organization that is giving away...
Black History Month 2023: 15 years after his Springfield church was burned by arsonists, Bishop Bryant Robinson’s faith remains unshaken
When Bishop Bryant Robinson, Jr., speaks, it helps a bit to lean forward, especially if the pastor of the Macedonia Church of God in Christ is wearing his protective mask. That’s a very small concession to make for words worth hearing. “I watched the fire that consumed our structure....
A tribute to sacrifice: Chicopee breaks ground of new post Sept. 11 veterans and dog park
CHICOPEE — City officials and employees, state legislators, veterans, children and even dog owners joined together to ceremonially break ground the start of construction on a new park that is going to offer something for almost everyone. The new Western Massachusetts Post 9/11 and Service Dog Memorial Park is...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MA [2023 Updated]
Springfield has no shortage of great restaurants when trying to find a good meal. Whether you’re looking for American fare, Mexican food, or something else entirely, you’re sure to find a restaurant that satisfies your cravings. Here are some of the best restaurants in Springfield, MA. Red Rose...
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno requests City Council approve orders supporting city retirees
SPRINGFIELD — Ahead of its Feb. 13 meeting, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is requesting that the City Council approve three orders aimed at supporting city retirees. The first order seeks to approve a transfer of $15 million from the certified free cash amount into the city’s pension reserve fund, which would bring it to approximately $17 million.
Worcester Wares closing its Canal District Worcester Public Market location
A little more than three years after opening, Worcester Wares is closing its second location in Worcester Public Market on March 19, according to owner Jessica Walsh. Walsh opened the store’s main location in the DCU Center in 2015 and opened the second location in the Canal District in the fall of 2019. The DCU Center store is not closing.
Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs
Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
spectrumnews1.com
Gwen's Crafty Crocheting connecting community to Black History Month
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Teaching her community how to craft and crochet is how Gwendolyn Smith is using her sowing business, Gwen's Crafty Crocheting, to educate people on Black culture. What You Need To Know. Gwen's Crafty Crocheting is a Black-owned business owned by Gwendolyn Smith. Smith is a craft maker...
thereminder.com
Springfield native to bring New York Fashion Week to city
SPRINGFIELD – Fashion designer and tailor Justin Haynes has had his work featured at Paris Fashion Week (conducted at the Eiffel Tower), New York Fashion Week, LA Fashion Week, and Miami Fashion Week. This year the Springfield native is bringing the New York Fashion Week to his hometown. He...
Individuals dumped dead Pitbull in West Springfield
West Springfield Animal Control is searching for the individuals responsible for dumping a deceased dog in West Springfield.
More Mass. trivia featured on ‘Jeopardy!’ — this time a Springfield question
Massachusetts-related questions have been a common occurrence on “Jeopardy!” this week. Wednesday night’s contestants drew blanks when asked to identify the former name of an iconic Boston skyscraper. Monday’s players fared no better on another Boston question, this one asking about the city’s first Black police officer.
Police accuse Luis Ruiz of Springfield of robbing banks in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
Longmeadow and East Longmeadow police worked together to identify and arrest a Springfield man in connection with bank robberies that occurred days apart in each town, according to the Longmeadow Police Department. Luis Ruiz, 43, is facing two counts of armed robbery while masked in connection with the robberies of...
‘Night to Shine’ Chicopee prom to celebrate people with special needs and disabilities
Chicopee’s Lifepoint Church is hosting a prom dedicated to people with special needs and different disabilities on Friday night. Lifepoint Church’s “Night to Shine” event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, will take place at The Castle of Knights ballroom located at 1599 Memorial Drive in Chicopee. The free event will provide a prom night experience for people with special needs and individuals living with disabilities aged 14 and older.
Western Massachusetts post-9/11 & service dog memorial park
The city of Chicopee will break ground on a dog park at the Westover Air Base honoring post-9/11 veterans and service dogs.
February’s lack snowfall in the Pioneer Valley
We are now almost into the middle of February and the Pioneer Valley has yet to see any measurable snowfall so far this month.
‘They believe in brotherhood; they believe in family’: Hampden Charter East wrestling wins WMass D-III crown
SHELBURNE FALLS – The Hampden Charter East wrestling team was crowned Western Massachusetts Division III sectional champions Saturday afternoon, winning its second sectional title in program history. “We had to overcome adversity throughout the season,” coach Omar Velez said. “It’s a testament of this week. We had a really...
MassLive.com
