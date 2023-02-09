Read full article on original website
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston saw a 104% jump in high-income renters — but not as much as this Mass. city
Nationally, the Hub landed at 10th on RentCafe's list of millionaire hotspots. The number of Boston renters earning more than $150,000 a year doubled between 2015 and 2020, according to a report listing database RentCafe released Friday, but another Massachusetts city saw a whopping 125% increase. Hello, Worcester, we see...
‘Congestion pricing’ and other traffic mitigation options are back on the table. And this time they could actually pass.
The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022. Legislators say a proposed mobility pricing commission could offer solutions. Boston’s traffic congestion was recently ranked fourth worst in the world, and second worst in the United States. The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022.
‘A nail-biter every single day’: Renting in a post-pandemic Boston
Why Boston experienced bigger rent fluctuations during the pandemic than Worcester and Providence. If you’re a renter, you know all too well that pre-pandemic price tags are a thing of the past. Renters in Boston have seen significant fluctuations in leases since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020...
Major Walgreens update will see mass closure of pharmacies – see if store near you will be impacted
WALGREENS' million-dollar acquisition of a smaller pharmacy has caused mass closures in California. Brooklyn, New York-based Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies will shutter 22 of its storefronts after it was bought by Walgreens. Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies filed for bankruptcy in December, which prompted the deal between them and the pharmacy giant. On...
WCVB
Secretary of Energy visits Massachusetts facility pioneering fusion energy power plant technology
DEVENS, Mass. — State and federal dignitaries, including U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, gathered in Massachusetts on Friday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at a facility that aims to pioneer fusion energy power plants. Commonwealth Fusion System's campus in Devens is working with MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center...
Fast Food Franchise Opening First of Many in Massachusetts Next Week
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into its first location in the Bay State. And it's the first of many more to come. Last Fall, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening...
WCVB
Natick AMVETS Passion Plunge raises $30K for Special Olympics Massachusetts
NATICK, Mass. — About 200 people participated in the 18th Passion Plunge hosted by Natick American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 79 on Saturday, raising $30,000 for Special Olympics Massachusetts by running into the waters of Lake Cochituate during the winter. The Passion Plunge is Natick's name for its local Polar...
universalhub.com
Jamaica Plain coffeehouse opens to protests
The coffee shop is owned by Amanda Oicle, the leader of the Public Church, which says it plans to make the small coffeehouse the hub for community life at Public Church. As four protesters held signs outside, a friend of Oicle's came out to talk to a reporter and photographer. She said that the coffeehouse is not affiliated with the church, that it's unfair to protest a locally owned small business because of the owner's religion.
Essence
The City Of Boston Appoints Members To Its New Reparations Task Force
Over the next 18 months, the task force members will meet and work on proposing recommendations to Mayor Wu for reparative solutions for the descendants of enslaved persons. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced the appointment of 10 members to the city’s newly formed Reparations Task Force, which was implemented to study the lasting impact of slavery in Boston.
Mass. town residents see no change in coyote activity since sharpshooters were brought in
NAHANT, Mass. — It's been two months since officials in Nahant, Massachusetts, announced a plan to kill off habituated coyotes using trained sharpshooters. But pet owners say they are still not seeing much of a difference. For months, coyotes have terrorized the seaside town, killing countless pets. It became...
New Massachusetts gun ban bill changes language to target any weapon with a semiautomatic mechanism
BOSTON, MA. - Massachusetts recently introduced a new bill, HD.353, to regulate firearms in the state. The bill is comprehensive in its approach and amends several sections of the state's General Laws, including sections 61, 121, 123, 131M, 131Q, 17, 18, 18A, 21A, 22, and 24B of chapter 140 and chapter 265.
Wayland schools superintendent files discrimination complaint
Nearly two months after becoming the alleged target of racist graffiti, the Wayland Schools Superintendent is filing a discrimination complaint.
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
WCVB
Boston mayor's administration and finance director charged with money laundering
BOSTON — The administration and finance director in Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office is on unpaid administrative leave, facing two charges. Freda Brasfield was indicted by a grand jury on December 15 on one count of money laundering and one count of conspiracy. She was arraigned on Friday, entered a plea of not guilty, and released on personal recognizance.
whdh.com
Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston
Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
WCVB
Friday, February 17: Celebrating History
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We meet the grandson of a world-renowned sculptor who made her home right nearby in Framingham and talk to the Harvard professor whose new book profiles the first Black female federal judge in the United States. Shayna Seymour talks to Ted Reinstein about his new book that highlights the unsung local heroes who helped break Major League Baseball’s color barrier. And we visit Lynn and Cambridge, which are digging more deeply into the history of their Black communities.
universalhub.com
Founders of oldest church in Roxbury were slaveowners
In a report for and on the First Church in Roxbury, Aabid Allibhai chronicles some of the horrible exploits of the colonial founders of the church, including its founding minister, as enslavers of both Blacks and natives, from their involvement in the slave trade to owning slaves themselves, to giving away newborn Black children "like puppies."
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
WCVB
Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason announces retirement
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced his plans to retire after nearly 40 years in law enforcement. Mason began as a natural resource officer in Barnstable in 1985 and graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 1993. Prior to becoming superintendent...
