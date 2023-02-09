ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

The PARC in Amarillo in need of more space as memberships grows

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Since the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center, also known as the PARC-- has been in Amarillo, members have been slowly increasing. Around this time last year, the average amount of members in attendance was about 15 during the day. Since just yesterday, attendance was at a high of...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Scooters vs Dutch Bros: The Battle For Amarillo Continues

So a couple of months ago, I took note of the sparking rivalry between two franchises that could become the caffeinated equivalent of the Pak-A-Sak vs Toot-N-Totem rivalry in Amarillo. Dutch Bros and Scooters Coffee have introduced a new level of convenience to Amarillo's coffee market with their drive-through business...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Problem With Dining In Amarillo

Its time to acknowledge this problem about Amarillo and it's food. When it comes to having a diverse selection of food, there's not a very wide selection of food here. When it comes to casual dining, chain restaurants like Walk-Ons, Cheddars, Saltgrass and so many more pretty much dominate the dining landscape.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo announces 5 more candidates for May election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo reported this week five more candidates have filed to be on the May 6, ballot. Sam Burnett is now in the race for mayor. Council Place One has the most candidates with Kelsey Richardson and Josh Craft joining the race. Katt Massey...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Facts you might not know about Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re passing through on Route 66 or your end goal is to reach Amarillo by morning, the cultural and economic center of the Texas Panhandle has something to offer to everyone. While it may be best known for its involvement in Route 66 or attractions such as Wonderland Amusement Park […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo is implementing a new digital water meter system

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is upgrading more than 70,000 traditional water meters. The update will modernize water service for every customer with a cutting-edge digital system. Phase 1 started earlier this week and consists of 1,065 addresses that will be upgraded. Additional phases will be announced...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?

The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Is the Big Texan Opening in Westgate Mall?

Amarillo is a great city and has a lot of great touristy things to experience. One of the biggest tourist attractions is the Big Texan. It's the home of the 72oz Steak Challenge, which thousands have tried, but few have accomplished (except for Molly Schuyler, and who's done 3 full meals in 20 minutes). It has its own pet rattlesnake. It's just the epitome of a steakhouse.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Medicaid changes could cause issues for Amarillo patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After three years the public health emergency will expire in May, meaning continuous Medicaid coverage will end by the first of April. With covering ending it could leave many children, new mothers and young adults uninsured. “There are certain people that have been under expanded eligibility...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Church in Amarillo donates 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank today. “The church has multiple farms, ranches, feed lots through out the country, out the world really. The whole intent is to produce these products for donation,” said Brock Blaser, stake president, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

