The Galesburg Silver Streaks boys basketball team takes on the Rock Island Rocks at Rocky Fieldhouse in a Western Big 6 Conference matchup. The Streaks are 9-21 and 4-8 in the conference after their win at Alleman Tuesday night. The Rocks sit at 17-11 and 6-6. Brad Bennewitz and Jason Wessels bring you the action at 6:40 for the pre-game and a 7:00 tip on 93.7 FM & 1400 AM WGIL and wgil.com.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO