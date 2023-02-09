This is one of my nephews favorite things to eat. He asks me to make these copy cat Taco Bell Meximelts whenever he’s over. He’s my nephew so how can i say no?? A lot of times I think he stops in, just to eat - lol. Not to mention, I would be lying if I didn’t owe up to the fact that I love these Meximelts too almost as much as my nephews impromptu visits! These are easy to make and much healthier than the ones you get at Taco Bell (in my opinion better tasting too!).

