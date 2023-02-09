Read full article on original website
CNET
National Pizza Day 2023: Where to Get Free Pizza, Discounts and More
National Pizza Day is Thursday, Feb. 9, and restaurants and pizza parlors nationwide are offering free pies and deep-dish discounts to celebrate. Some 93% of Americans order pizza at least once a month -- and over 40% at least once a week -- adding up to 3 billion pizza pies a year. No wonder NASA tested a 3D printer that can make pizza for astronauts in space.
TODAY.com
Celebrate National Pizza Day with these 18 deals and freebies
There are few foods that are as beloved as pizza. We love it whether it's New York-style, Detroit-style, Chicago-style, or some other variety entirely. And whether it's deep dish or thin crust, cheese or pepperoni, it's always delicious. Pizza is such a national treasure that it's no surprise it has...
WSVN-TV
It’s National Pizza Day!
(CNN) – Treat yourself to and extra slice of one of America’s favorite foods. Today is National Pizza Day, which is observed every year on Feb. 9. It’s a chance to appreciate the history of that cheesy, melty dish so many of us love. The nation’s first...
Pizza Hut Just Brought Back This 90s Fan Favorite To Its Menu—Customers Are Freaking Out!
More than two decades ago, the ‘Big New Yorker’ pizza offering from Pizza Hut became a fan-favorite item due to its huge size, New York inspiration and extra cheesy taste. While it was only available at Pizza Hut chain locations for a brief time in 1999, customers have never forgotten, and been asking for the return of the cult classic ever since.
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
Taco Bell debuts gigantic Mexican Pizza for the Super Bowl, but…
The shareable Mexican Pizza is four times the size of the standard Mexican Pizza.
ABC News
Taco Bell's new Ultimate GameDay Box has crispy chicken wings, Mexican pizza and crunchy tacos
Pizza and wings are quintessential Super Bowl foods, so Taco Bell has incorporated both into a special new trio box ahead of the big game on Feb. 12. For $22, the new Ultimate GameDay Box comes with one Mexican pizza, eight crispy chicken wings, two spicy ranch dipping sauces, and four crunchy tacos meant to be shared with a crowd.
WPMI
Consumer Reports: What is the best tasting frozen pizza?
Most of us have a favorite pizza. But frozen pizza? That’s more of a necessity when you’re in a pizza pinch. Outside the labs, Consumer Reports staffers tried out eight popular cheese pizzas, including ones from DiGiorno, Red Baron, Whole Foods Market and Trader Joe’s to see which ones are worth stocking up on when the next pizza craving strikes.
Taco Bell Meximelts- Copycat Recipe 🌯
This is one of my nephews favorite things to eat. He asks me to make these copy cat Taco Bell Meximelts whenever he’s over. He’s my nephew so how can i say no?? A lot of times I think he stops in, just to eat - lol. Not to mention, I would be lying if I didn’t owe up to the fact that I love these Meximelts too almost as much as my nephews impromptu visits! These are easy to make and much healthier than the ones you get at Taco Bell (in my opinion better tasting too!).
What Exactly Is Subway's Deconstructed Breakfast Taco?
Subway is known for its hearty healthy and affordable sandwiches. Like many other fast food chains, Subway allows customers to fully customize their sandwiches, salads, or wraps with an array of sliced deli meats, veggies, sauces, and bread. Unlike some other large chains, it's rare to find a Subway location that can satisfy your hunger needs at all hours of the night. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Subway locations reduced their hours, but as of 2022, Subway wants locations to be open at least 91 hours per week. Whether or not your nearest Subway has extended hours, you can bank on being able to order breakfast, no matter the time.
Super Bowl is super business for pizza shops
“Today will be the biggest day for pre-orders,” said Walt Smietana, Marketing Director for Franco’s Pizza. Pizza places all across Western New York have been preparing for Sunday’s big game. But it turns out that wings are king on Sunday.
CNET
Chick-fil-A to Start Selling Chickenless Sandwich
Chick-fil-A said Thursday that it'll begin selling a chickenless chicken sandwich starting next week. The new menu item is called the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich, and as its name suggests, it's made with a cauliflower filet instead of chicken. "It's seasoned with the same familiar flavors and pressure cooked like the...
Aldi's Pizza Cookie Has Caught Instagram's Eye
When it comes to pizza night, a delicious pie covered in your favorite toppings is undoubtedly the star of the show. But what is a star without its supporting cast? For a meal centered around the Italian delicacy, chicken wings, garlic knots, and cheesy bread are some of the most common side items to pair with cheesy 'za, and if you're trying to end your pizza night on a high note, there's just got to be a dessert in the final act.
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY OREO PIZZA
Oreo Pizza is made with chocolate chip cookie dough, baked & topped with a sweet cream cheese frosting & chopped Oreo cookies! Perfect dessert for Oreo cookie lovers!. This cookie pizza is fantastic for parties and sharing with family or friends. It is so simple to make too. This chocolate chip cookie pizza is fun for the whole family, get the kids involved to help with the process.
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slices
LOS ANGELES - To promote the return of its famous "Big New Yorker" style slices, Pizza Hit had the absurd (yet awesome) idea to make the largest pizza ever. The Big New Yorker is an extra-large, extra-cheesy pizza that's about 30% bigger than the large-sized pizza currently sold at the chain. A fan favorite in the 90s, Pizza Hut decided to celebrate the return of the famous pizza in a big way.
