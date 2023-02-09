ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Liquor store the latest victim in smash-and-grabs throughout Rochester

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OAgmh_0khXQJlU00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The latest in a series of smash and grabs occurred overnight on Thursday at Universal Liquor on University Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPS said that a sedan drove into the front of the liquor store before the suspects entered the store, took property, and then fled in the sedan.

Police then found a damaged vehicle in the area of Prince Street and East Main Street. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but it led to a short pursuit. RPD said that the officers stopped the chase due to the vehicle driving at an unsafe speed.

No suspects have been taken into custody and the vehicle has yet to be located as RPD continues to investigate.

There have been four smash-and-grab attempts that occurred in Rochester — three of which have been successful. At the end of January, the Record Archive and Comedy at the Carlson had their entrances damaged after cars were used to ram the entrance. Items were stolen from Record Archive and an ATM was taken from Comedy at the Carlson.

Just a few days later, Petit Poutinerie and Heroes Brewing were the latest attempts at smash-and-grabs. Although the attempt at Heroes Brewing was unsuccessful, Petit Poutinerie reported that items were stolen from their business.

RPD asks anyone with information to call 911.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 16

Fablisa1!
3d ago

We need more police, not less. The inmates are running the asylum.

Reply
15
philip dolan
3d ago

leave the youngster's along there just learning things will get better they need time to grow stop picking on them adults are bully's

Reply(2)
3
John Guarrera
3d ago

I say keep chasing them!! They end up crashing anyways!! Then let the dogs out!!

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Greece PD looking to identify man involved in Macy’s shoplifting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a shoplifting incident Friday evening. Friday evening shortly after 5 p.m., the Macy’s security at Greece Ridge Mall investigated a shoplifting incident involving a man. Prior to police’s arrival, the Greece Police Department says the […]
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man connected to accused killer of Officer Mazurkiewicz in jail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man connected to the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz is in the Monroe County Jail tonight. The Monroe County District Attorney has confirmed that Raheim Robinson has been extradited from Boston to Monroe County. In September Robinson was indicted on the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Arrest made in deadly Hancock Street fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest has been made in the investigation of the deadly fire on Hancock Street that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon. Cannon was trapped on the third floor as the house was engulfed in flames on Jan. 27. Police say the residents of an apartment in the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Funeral held for almost-unclaimed victim of Hancock St. fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have made an arrest in the deadly housefire over on Hancock St. last month. 39-year-old Leshawn Scott was arraigned in city court and charged with murder in the second degree, and arson. This happened on the same day of the funeral for Christine Cannon who died trapped in her […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

McDonald’s on Mount Hope Avenue robbed through the drive-thru

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Mount Hope Avenue McDonald’s that happened around 10 p.m. Friday. Police say two men pulled into the drive-thru lane and walked up to the window. One of them sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray at the worker and stole the cash register. Both men then ran back to the car.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: McDonald’s employee pepper-sprayed during robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a McDonald’s employee was pepper-sprayed during a drive-thru robbery. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the Mt. Hope Avenue McDonald’s around 10:00 p.m. They say two male suspects pulled into the drive-thru, got out of their car, pepper-sprayed an employee at the window, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rpchester Police Probe 3 More Smash-and-Grab Burglaries

There have been even more smash-and-grab burglaries at Rochester businesses. Thieves targeted three businesses overnight at the Mount Hope Plaza. The doors were smashed at two restaurants and a nail salon. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

BREAKING: Fire on Grand Avenue started by space heater

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday morning on Grand Avenue. Officials say the fire started at single family residence. An adult female was alert by a smoke detector and saw flames in a back room on the second floor. She was able to gather everyone in the home and all safely exited the home before fire crews arrived.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

1 dead after car crashes into Wayne Co. home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Town of Williamson that occurred late Saturday afternoon. According to troopers, shortly after 4 p.m. state police stopped an individual for speeding east on Ridge Road. While troopers were speaking with the driver, the individual sped away, they said. The car left […]
WILLIAMSON, NY
iheart.com

Another Smash-and-Grab Reported in Rochester

Rochester police are reporting another case of someone breaking into a store by crashing through the doors with a car. It happened around 1 a.m. at University Liquor on University Avenue. The burglar, or burglars, took property from the store and drove off. Police chased a damaged car minutes later...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

First responders from 6+ locations battle house fire in Brighton

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters from several regions came together to put out a hard-to-reach house fire in Brighton Saturday afternoon. According to Aaron Hiller, chief of Brighton Fire Department (BFD), they received a call at around 1:30 p.m. for a fire on Glenn Road, near Corbett’s Glen. When BFD arrived on scene, they saw […]
BRIGHTON, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver killed in Farmington crash identified

UPDATE (2/12): The New York State Police have identified the man who was killed in Friday’s crash in the town of Farmington as 35-year-old Cole Estey from Clifton Springs. ORIGINAL STORY (2/10): ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a crash on Shortsville Road in Farmington Friday. State Police were called to the […]
FARMINGTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Evans administration addressing rash of vehicle thefts around Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says his administration is taking action following the recent reports of vehicle thefts and smash-and-grab robberies in the city. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, more than 400 Hyundais and Kias have been reported stolen in the county since October 2022....
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Shoplifting suspect at Greece Ridge Macy’s threatened security and threw items

GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Police Department needs your help identifying a shoplifting suspect after an incident Friday evening. Police say the it happened at 5:15 p.m. at the Macy’s in the mall at Greece Ridge. Officials tell us a man threatened security and threw items around while making threats. When he learned police were on the way, he left in a truck. Luckily, no one was injured.
GREECE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Structure fire breaks out at Lockport apartment complex

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning structure fire is under investigation, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 4:43 a.m. Saturday, authorities say they responded to the scene of an apartment complex on South Transit Road after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire. Upon arrival, police and fire personnel say […]
LOCKPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy