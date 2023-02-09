Read full article on original website
newsnet5
FORECAST: Warming up; Active later this week
CLEVELAND — It is a cold morning, but temperatures will once again climb into the 40s with light winds and plenty of sunshine! A system to our south will stay far enough away for NE Ohio to stay dry all day, but you may notice more clouds. This is especially true in our eastern and southern communities.
newsnet5
FORECAST: Partly Cloudy Sunday; Warmer Sunday
CLEVELAND — A few clouds filter in during the overnight, as lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s across the region. Sunday stays partly cloudy with light winds and highs in the middle and upper 40s. Temperatures continue to climb into the 50s and 60s next week!
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
I-90 W reopened in Cleveland after crash
Authorities are on scene and working to clear a crash on I-90 westbound Saturday afternoon.
Power restored for thousands in Cuyahoga County
FirstEnergy reported just over 1,000 outages statewide as of 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Popular cookie chain coming to Boardman
A cookie chain store with locations throughout Ohio is coming to Boardman.
Squeezed by I-480, abused section of Cuyahoga River tributary West Creek to become more fish friendly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – West Creek, a 9-mile meandering tributary of the Cuyahoga River that drains a large portion of Parma and parts of several neighboring suburbs, has received a lot of attention from conservationists over the years. One section has even been incorporated into Cleveland Metroparks, the string of...
cleveland19.com
Land where Euclid Beach Park once stood will now transition to city green space
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, which sits on the site of the former iconic amusement park Euclid Beach Park, will become part of the city’s park system with hopes that it will be managed by the Cleveland Metroparks. This comes after an extensive land use...
Ohio COVID-19 county map improves to the best that it has been since July; Cuyahoga, most of Northeast Ohio yellow: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and most northern Ohio counties stayed yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, while most of the rest of the state turned green for low spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. There were 75 counties classified as green, the highest number...
cleveland19.com
89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say
GIRARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Animal Welfare League (AWL) Humane Agents executed a search warrant at a Girard home on Friday that removed 13 additional cats after a previous warrant rescued 76 cats from the same home, officials say. The 13 cats were rescued from a home located on East Broadway...
3 More Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Locations To Close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will shutter 150 more stores across the country.
Semi flips over: SR-2 ramp to I-90 reopened
The State Route 2 westbound ramp toward Interstate 90 eastbound was closed after a semi-truck flipped over Thursday morning, according to the Euclid Fire Department.
New owners take over Doc Howard’s Distillery in Lake County
PERRY, Ohio – New owners have taken over Doc Howard’s Distillery in Lake County’s Perry Township. Anthony Schimizzi of Willowick and Ron Johnston of Madison plan to continue retired owner Ken Howard’s focus on whiskey. That’s appropriate as Howard made seven variations on the popular spirit, some of which are available in liquor agencies in Greater Cleveland.
Rollover crash sends driver to hospital in Trumbull County
It happened on Route 82 Eastbound shortly before 3 a.m.
cleveland19.com
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial collapse of an exterior wall during high winds
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that high winds of about 60 miles per hour may be partially responsible for the partial collapse of the facade of an Elyria business on Thursday. Large pieces of sandstone crashed down onto the sidewalk from the century-old building that houses Suzin...
tourcounsel.com
Summit Mall | Shopping mall in Fairlawn, Ohio
Summit Mall is a one-story, 850,000-square-foot (79,000 m2) enclosed shopping mall located at 3265 W. Market Street in the Akron suburb of Fairlawn and with the closing of both Chapel Hill Mall and Rolling Acres Mall, is the only remaining mall in Summit County. Edward J. DeBartolo Sr.'s DeBartolo Corporation...
cleveland19.com
97-year-old missing from Huron County found safe
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willard Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for 97-year-old Luther Moomaw Jr. Police say Moomaw drove away from his home at 9 a.m. Friday morning and has not returned. Moomaw suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Police describe...
cdrecycler.com
Newspaper building in Ohio could face demo
A downtown Akron, Ohio, office building that has stood since about 1929 could be on borrowed time, with city officials asking the building owner to make progress on renovation plans. The building on Exchange Street hosted newspaper offices in Akron from about 1930 until 2019, when the Akron Beacon-Journal moved...
ocj.com
CAUV changes in Lorain County￼
After several meetings with Lorain County Farm Bureau members, County Auditor Craig Snodgrass will be making some major changes in how his office applies Ohio’s Current Agricultural Use Value program. CAUV allows farmland devoted exclusively to commercial agriculture to be valued based on its value in agriculture, rather than...
Youngstown DJ dies after serving the Valley 50+ years
McCullough has been a voice of the Valley for over 50 years.
