Geauga County, OH

FORECAST: Warming up; Active later this week

CLEVELAND — It is a cold morning, but temperatures will once again climb into the 40s with light winds and plenty of sunshine! A system to our south will stay far enough away for NE Ohio to stay dry all day, but you may notice more clouds. This is especially true in our eastern and southern communities.
FORECAST: Partly Cloudy Sunday; Warmer Sunday

CLEVELAND — A few clouds filter in during the overnight, as lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s across the region. Sunday stays partly cloudy with light winds and highs in the middle and upper 40s. Temperatures continue to climb into the 50s and 60s next week!
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say

GIRARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Animal Welfare League (AWL) Humane Agents executed a search warrant at a Girard home on Friday that removed 13 additional cats after a previous warrant rescued 76 cats from the same home, officials say. The 13 cats were rescued from a home located on East Broadway...
New owners take over Doc Howard’s Distillery in Lake County

PERRY, Ohio – New owners have taken over Doc Howard’s Distillery in Lake County’s Perry Township. Anthony Schimizzi of Willowick and Ron Johnston of Madison plan to continue retired owner Ken Howard’s focus on whiskey. That’s appropriate as Howard made seven variations on the popular spirit, some of which are available in liquor agencies in Greater Cleveland.
Summit Mall | Shopping mall in Fairlawn, Ohio

Summit Mall is a one-story, 850,000-square-foot (79,000 m2) enclosed shopping mall located at 3265 W. Market Street in the Akron suburb of Fairlawn and with the closing of both Chapel Hill Mall and Rolling Acres Mall, is the only remaining mall in Summit County. Edward J. DeBartolo Sr.'s DeBartolo Corporation...
97-year-old missing from Huron County found safe

WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willard Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for 97-year-old Luther Moomaw Jr. Police say Moomaw drove away from his home at 9 a.m. Friday morning and has not returned. Moomaw suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Police describe...
Newspaper building in Ohio could face demo

A downtown Akron, Ohio, office building that has stood since about 1929 could be on borrowed time, with city officials asking the building owner to make progress on renovation plans. The building on Exchange Street hosted newspaper offices in Akron from about 1930 until 2019, when the Akron Beacon-Journal moved...
CAUV changes in Lorain County￼

After several meetings with Lorain County Farm Bureau members, County Auditor Craig Snodgrass will be making some major changes in how his office applies Ohio’s Current Agricultural Use Value program. CAUV allows farmland devoted exclusively to commercial agriculture to be valued based on its value in agriculture, rather than...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH

