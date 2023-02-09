Read full article on original website
Engadget
The Morning After: Our verdict on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its 200-megapixel camera
Samsung's flagship phone of 2023 is here – if you don’t count the foldables. The Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200 and has a big, beautiful OLED screen, better cameras, a new chip for even better performance and some revamped software. And, of course, there’s still a built-in S Pen for all your drawing and note taking. The highlight feature since last year’s S22 Ultra is the new 200MP sensor, which offers more options for advanced content creation. And, with five rear cameras, there are a lot of options.
Biden admin. dangles $7.5B Tesla subsidy if Musk unlocks Supercharging network
Department of Transportation requirements for generous electric vehicle subsidies may pressure Tesla to open its proprietary charging stations to other models.
Better Buy: Tesla vs. Rivian
Tesla is more proven, but Rivian has a good case to be a better investment today.
Motley Fool
Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?
In 2022, Amazon stock suffered its sharpest decline in more than two decades, and the company reported its first full-year loss since 2014. High inflation will likely be a serious headwind for Amazon in the near term, but the company has plenty of room to grow its business in the long run.
'Terrible': Even Elon Musk Admits Twitter's Newest Product Release Has Been Disastrous
Elon Musk gives a short response to a complaint about long tweets and promises to take care of it.
Engadget
The Apple Watch Ultra is $50 off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
torquenews.com
Tesla Just Made a Bold Move Indicating a Bewildering Picture
Tesla just made a bold small move in China, increasing the price of the Model Y. This is very telling, especially about the orders they are seeing in the world's largest automotive market. But there is a confusing part, the company is still quoting the same delivery time for the base Model Y.
motor1.com
Another Tesla Cybertruck spotted, and it looks different, smaller?
Yet another Tesla Cybertruck has been seen out in public, and this particular example is generating lots of conversation. This is because each time another Cybertruck is spotted in the wild, Tesla fans, owners, and investors begin sleuthing to find what's new, what's the same, and what has clearly changed.
Engadget
Opera is adding ChatGPT integration for webpage and article summaries
Opera is going all-in on artificial intelligence. This week, the company to integrate generative AI capabilities into its web browser, starting with “Shorten,” a feature that will use ChatGPT to create summaries of articles and webpages. When the tool becomes available to the public, you’ll see a new icon to the right of the address bar. Tapping it will open a sidebar where ChatGPT will provide a bulleted summary of the webpage you’re looking at.
Elon Musk Backs Controversial Decision by Japan
The country has just made a spectacular about-face on nuclear power.
Engadget
SpaceX's first attempt to fire all 33 Starship engines at once ends with mixed results
SpaceX has completed its first full static fire test for Starship, if not quite in a way that makes the first orbital test flight next month sound realistic. The company hoped to fire all 33 Raptor engines at once, but Elon Musk noted that two engines didn't make it — the mission team shut off one before startup, while the other "stopped itself." The 31 that did fire lasted the full duration, however, and Musk claims that's enough to reach orbit.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now?
Mighty online retailer Amazon posted its first annual loss in almost 10 years. The economy is slowing it down, but parts of its business are demonstrating progress. Investors should expect Amazon to bounce back, but not necessarily in the near term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Engadget
A Japanese conveyor-belt restaurant will use AI cameras to combat 'sushi terrorism'
A viral video trend in Japan has got conveyor-belt restaurants racing to prevent food tampering. One chain, Kura Sushi, said it will use artificial intelligence to look for "suspicious opening and closing of sushi plate covers," reported this week. Kura Sushi to start upgrading existing cameras, which are used to...
Engadget
The second-gen HomePod may be easier to repair than the first
The original HomePod was notoriously difficult to repair, to the point where cutting tools were sometimes necessary. Apple isn't giving nearly as much grief with the second-gen model, however. iFixit has torn down the new smart speaker and discovered that it's far easier to pry open. The large amounts of glue are gone — you can get inside using little more than a screwdriver, and the internal components are similarly accessible. Combine this with the detachable power cord and it should be feasible to fix at least some parts yourself.
Engadget
Sony A7R V review: Awesome images, improved video, unbeatable autofocus
It’s only marred by excessive rolling shutter. Packed with prebiotics to help keep guts healthy. Sony’s full-frame A7R IV was one of the best mirrorless cameras I’ve ever reviewed, so there was a lot of pressure on its successor. The company’s answer is the 61-megapixel A7R V, designed to deliver the maximum amount of detail for portrait and landscape photography.
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: Microsoft and Google’s budding AI rivalry
What a wild week chock full of news all over tech! Microsoft and Google both unveiled their AI products for the masses, with Microsoft holding a whole event this week to show off the new Edge and Bing. Google also had an event in Paris and unveiled the first Android 14 developer preview, while OnePlus launched its first-ever tablet alongside a new phone. Cherlynn is joined this week by guest co-host Sam Rutherford to tear into the week’s onslaught of news, and check in to see how we feel about Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra while reviewing it.
Engadget
Amazon's Ring video doorbells and cameras are up to 35 percent off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Engadget
1Password will soon skip passwords in favor of passkeys
1Password is going all-in on passkeys starting this summer, as the company announced today that its users would soon have the option of using passwordless logins. The move follows Google's and Apple’s passkey support starting last year. Passkeys can replace passwords by providing unique digital keys stored locally on...
Engadget
Flipboard brings its notes feature to iOS and Android
The company says notes are an easy way to share ideas and kick off conversations. iOS and Android apps now include the notes feature that the company . The update brings more social elements to the Flipboard mobile apps. The company says notes are a simple way to start conversations, share ideas and perhaps build micro communities around a shared interest or theme.
Engadget
Microsoft could show off AI-powered versions of Word and Outlook this March
The company reportedly plans to integrate its Prometheus model and productivity apps. Microsoft reportedly plans to introduce upgraded Office apps with AI features in the coming weeks. According to The Verge, the tech giant is preparing to show what its Prometheus AI technology and OpenAI's language AI can do for Word, PowerPoint, Outlook and other Microsoft 365 apps as soon as this March. Microsoft recently launched a reimagined Bing that can generate conversational responses to search queries, thanks to the Prometheus model, which was built with the help of OpenAI.
