Area news in brief for Feb. 9

By The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
RODMAN BOARD – Rodman Public Library’s Board of Trustees plans its 2023 meetings at 4 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Main Library unless otherwise announced.

COLUMBIANA ELECTIONS – Columbiana County Board of Elections will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at its offices. Among items to be discussed are candidates and issues for the May 2 primary election.

CHURCH BREAKFAST – Damascus United Methodist Church and Middle Sandy Presbyterian Church plan their monthly community breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Damascus church, 300 Valley Road. Breakfast features all-you-can-eat, made to order pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, toast, juice and coffee. The cost is donation only. Proceeds will benefit the upcoming summer mission trip.

MAHONING LAND BANK – The Finance Committee of Mahoning County Land Bank’s Board of Directors will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 21 in the Land Bank suite, City Center One, 100 E. Federal St., Suite 300, downtown Youngstown. The Board of Directors will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 28, also in the Land Bank suite.

MOUNT UNION RECITAL – The Performing Arts Department of University of Mount Union will play host to a guest artist recital featuring clarinetist Kevin Schempf at 3 p.m. Feb. 26 in Presser Recital Hall in the Cope Music Hall. Schempf is a professor of clarinet at Bowling Green State University and has performed as substitute clarinetist with The Cleveland Orchestra. Mount Union faculty pianist Brent Schloneger will be collaborative pianist for the program. The recital is free and open to the public. For more information, call 330-823-2473.

SEBRING PARKS – Sebring Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in Village Council Chambers at Village Hall. Discussions are expected to include pool repairs and a possible discussion of fees for 2023.

ALLIANCE PLANNING − Alliance Planning Commission plans a public hearing at 4:33 p.m. Feb. 15 at Alliance Area Senior Center, 602 W. Vine St. Purpose of the meeting is to discuss a conditional use permit for a drive-up window for Meijer, at 2500 W. Main St., submitted by Fairmount Properties.

