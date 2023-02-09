ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public invited to comment on plans to replace deteriorating Girard Township culvert

By Valerie Myers, Erie Times-News
 3 days ago
The Erie County Department of Planning is accepting comments on a plan to replace the Miller Road culvert in Girard Township.

The township will use federal Community Development Block Grant funds to help pay the estimated $407,350 cost.

The county is required to seek public comments on the project since the culvert is located in a 100-year floodplain.

"Because the culvert is in a floodplain and appears to be in wetlands, we're required to go through a process that includes a notice informing the public, a public comment period and publishing a notice with our findings," said Joe Berdis, of the Erie County Department of Planning and Community Development.

After that, and after an environmental review is complete, the department will request the release of funding for the project, Berdis said.

The environmental review so far indicates that replacing the culvert will have no significant effect on the environment, Berdis said.

The culvert is a kind of small bridge and drainage system that carries Miller Road over Brandy Run. The aging culvert is in poor condition with collapsed sections and buckling steel plates.

Miller Road would have to be closed if the culvert continues to deteriorate or fails. Miller Road runs between Tannery and Daggett roads and is a local connector to Route 20 and Interstate 90.

The township plans to replace the culvert with a 60-foot long corrugated steel structure. The $407,350 cost would be paid with $293,826 in Community Development Block Grant funding for 2020 through 2022 and $113,524 in local funding.

Written comments on the project will be accepted through Feb. 23. Comments should be sent to: Erie County Department of Planning, 150 East Front St., Suite 300, Erie, PA 16507, attention: Joseph T. Berdis, or emailed to: jberdis@eriecountypa.gov.

Findings will be published after March 1. After that, public comments will be accepted again before funding is released, Berdis said.

Contact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com.

Erie Times News

Erie Times News

