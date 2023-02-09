Susannah Faulkner plans to 'dive into the process' of serving on Erie City Council

Susannah Faulkner stood confidently at the lectern in the Bagnoni Council Chambers at Erie City Hall on Thursday night and made her pitch.

With six members of Erie City Council listening, Faulkner declared herself the best choice to fill the vacancy on the seven-member panel created by the sudden resignation of Council President Liz Allen.

“We are a city in transition,” said Faulkner, 34, the director of development at the Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network. “And I am the candidate most suited for the current council(‘s) needs.”

Councilwoman steps down: Liz Allen, citing frustration with politics, colleagues, resigns from Erie City Council

City Council agreed.

During a City Council session on Thursday night, council selected Faulkner to fill its vacancy. The Democrat will be sworn in at Wednesday night’s City Council meeting and will serve in Allen’s seat until at least Jan. 1, 2024.

Faulkner was selected from a pool of 20 Erie residents who expressed interest in the vacancy by submitting a one-page resume along with a cover letter to City Clerk Laurie Watson's office by noon on Jan. 27.

Council then reviewed those submissions and collectively decided to bring 11 people to Thursday’s meeting for in-person interviews, streamed live on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Here's the list: Former councilwoman Kathy Schaaf among those seeking vacant Erie City Council seat

After those interviews, City Council chose Faulkner for the appointment via a points-based vote.

Who is Susannah Faulkner?

A west bayfront resident, Faulkner described herself to council members as someone with expertise in local and economic policy who works for a nonprofit that serves vulnerable Erie residents.

Faulkner pointed out that she has experience with organizational budgeting and grant writing, and that she earned a master’s degree from the London School of Economics.

Faulkner is a 2007 Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy graduate who earned her bachelor’s degree in politics and international communication from Ithaca College.

She also spent several years in California, working in San Francisco as a public affairs consultant and in Oakland helping to develop and advocate for mental health and anti-poverty policies/programs for youth.

“You want people to come back to Erie and grow our population? I’m the example,” Faulkner told council members. “And I believe in this city.

“I left Erie for 13 years,” Faulkner said. “And now I’m back and ready to serve.”

Councilwoman Jasmine Flores said she looks forward to working with Faulkner.

“I was impressed with her education and (I’m) delighted to work with her in serving all of our Erie community,” Flores said.

Faulkner, who is in a relationship, also works as a judge of elections for the Erie County Board of Elections, and she is a youth dance instructor for the Erie Dance Theater and the Martin Luther King Center.

Faulkner said she plans to “completely dive into the process” of serving on City Council.

“All of my government experience has been in support or advocacy roles,” Faulkner said. “I know how government works, but I’m really excited to bring a voice to kids and families who don’t feel like they have one.”

She also wants to host town hall meetings in Erie “to put myself out there and give myself opportunities to meet folks I haven’t had a chance to interact with.”

The council seat Faulkner will occupy must also be placed on the ballot for May's municipal primary for a two-year term.

The candidate who wins the November election for the two-year seat will serve from Jan. 2, 2024, until the term ends on Jan. 1, 2026.

Faulkner said she is considering seeking election to the two-year term, but has not made a final decision about launching a primary campaign.

Allen announced at council’s Jan. 4 meeting that she was stepping down with roughly three years left on her second term. She cited frustration with some of her council colleagues and the often toxic climate of local politics.

A former editor and reporter at the Erie Times-News, Allen was first elected to City Council in 2017. She was reelected in 2021.

City Council members serve part-time and currently earn $6,000 a year; council’s president gets $7,500 annually.

Council members are also eligible for city-paid health insurance benefits.

Salaries for City Council members have not increased since 1986. Council, however, is considering a salary increase for members of the panel.

Contact Kevin Flowers at kflowers@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ETNflowers .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Susannah Faulkner plans to 'dive into the process' of serving on Erie City Council