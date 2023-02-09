Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania to end 'force on force' battle reenactment at state-owned sites
There’s a big change coming for war reenactments in Pennsylvania. State officials say it’s for safety reasons and the preservation of historical resources.
The Rise and Fall of Pennsylvania's Steel Industry
As a native of Pennsylvania, I have always been fascinated by the state's industrial heritage, particularly the rise and fall of the steel industry. So, when I heard about a tour that would take me through the history of the steel industry in the state, I jumped at the chance.
State orgs launch research to fight Chronic Wasting Disease in deer population
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) — an always-fatal and untreatable neurological disease affecting white-tailed deer and elk — continues to expand across Pennsylvania. But it’s not going unchallenged. Several research initiatives launching this year aim to increase understanding of CWD and develop tools to confront it. The first project will look at the impact of CWD on deer in Bedford and Fulton counties, which have produced about 90% of known CWD-positive...
Pennsylvania witness describes multiple sphere-shaped objects
A Pennsylvania witness at Lake Lynn reported watching two, sphere-shaped objects that appeared and disappeared in the morning sky at 8:06 a.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OSHA fines Pennsylvania factory after 2 workers fell into chocolate tank in 2022
A central Pennsylvania confectionary company was fined more than $14,500 after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate at an M&M/Mars factory last June, federal safety officials said.
Pennsylvania Instant Check System leads to firearm purchase denials, arrests
Harrisburg, Pa. — The fourth quarter of 2022 was the second highest quarter for the year for firearms background checks, according to the PA state police. State police said the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter. In addition, the state police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022. Established...
New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
Montana Sen. Daines Demands Answers From Pentagon Over Closed Air Space
Part of Montana skies got closed down Saturday by the FAA, shortly after the U.S. shot down another unidentifiable object.
The outdoor industry, Pennsylvania's $14 billion secret
Reprinted from DCNR's Good Natured Blog While it is easy to think of outdoor recreation as a great way to spend quality time with your friends and family on a sunny Saturday afternoon or to decompress after a long day of work, it is important to also think of outdoor recreation as one of Pennsylvania’s leading industries. As an industry sector, outdoor recreation added $14 billion to Pennsylvania’s gross domestic...
playpennsylvania.com
Do Ventilation Systems Really Combat Smoking in Casinos? Experts Weigh In
Two Pennsylvania casinos in the latter stages of 2022 decided to bring back smoking. Mount Airy Casino and Rivers Casino Philadelphia banned smoking voluntarily earlier in year, only to bring it back. Mount Airy did so in August and Rivers Casino Philadelphia followed suit in October. Parx Casino Bensalem and...
Penn
How gun commerce has changed in Pennsylvania since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Pennsylvania since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
‘Like a warzone’: Turks in central Pa. implore community to help with earthquake relief
Turks living in central Pennsylvania are left feeling like any help they give can never be enough after two large earthquakes devastated the eastern region of Turkey on Monday. “As soon as I heard it on the news, I called up my families—they live close to the center of the...
Senator Raises These 2 Questions About Flying Object Shot Down Over Alaska
The "high-altitude object" was shot down by an F-22 fighter jet off the northern coast of Alaska following an order from President Joe Biden.
Uncovering the Mysteries of Pennsylvania's Amish Country
As a traveler, I have always been fascinated by the unique cultures and traditions of the world, and Pennsylvania's Amish Country is no exception. So, when I had the opportunity to take a tour of this fascinating region, I jumped at the chance.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Department of Revenue warns of tax letter scam
(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is encouraging Pennsylvanians to be on the lookout for scams that are designed to trick people into turning over personal information. One recurring scam that has been reported to the department involves phony letters that are sent to taxpayers through the mail.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams 'Nasty Women' After Being Faced With Protests
Protesters gathered ahead of the congresswoman's speech at a Republican dinner in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Shapiro took office with strong mandate to help Pa.’s workers. It’s time to deliver. | Opinion
Gov. Josh Shapiro took office last month with a strong mandate after Pennsylvania voters helped him trounce his opponent, Doug Mastriano, in November. Now, we’re looking for him to deliver for the working people that put him there. During the campaign season, Shapiro rightfully stood firm in opposing the...
This Restaurant Serves Pennsylvania's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
wdiy.org
PA Democrats Aim at Cracking Down on ‘Worker Misclassification’
Freelance work has become more common with the rise of the gig economy. But Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are also misclassifying workers more frequently as independent contractors when they should be treated as employees. WESA’s An-Li Herring reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/6/23)
abc27.com
5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous?. Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the...
