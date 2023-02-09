ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rise and Fall of Pennsylvania's Steel Industry

As a native of Pennsylvania, I have always been fascinated by the state's industrial heritage, particularly the rise and fall of the steel industry. So, when I heard about a tour that would take me through the history of the steel industry in the state, I jumped at the chance.
State orgs launch research to fight Chronic Wasting Disease in deer population

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) — an always-fatal and untreatable neurological disease affecting white-tailed deer and elk — continues to expand across Pennsylvania. But it’s not going unchallenged. Several research initiatives launching this year aim to increase understanding of CWD and develop tools to confront it. The first project will look at the impact of CWD on deer in Bedford and Fulton counties, which have produced about 90% of known CWD-positive...
Pennsylvania Instant Check System leads to firearm purchase denials, arrests

Harrisburg, Pa. — The fourth quarter of 2022 was the second highest quarter for the year for firearms background checks, according to the PA state police. State police said the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter. In addition, the state police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022. Established...
New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
The outdoor industry, Pennsylvania's $14 billion secret

Reprinted from DCNR's Good Natured Blog While it is easy to think of outdoor recreation as a great way to spend quality time with your friends and family on a sunny Saturday afternoon or to decompress after a long day of work, it is important to also think of outdoor recreation as one of Pennsylvania’s leading industries. As an industry sector, outdoor recreation added $14 billion to Pennsylvania’s gross domestic...
Pennsylvania Department of Revenue warns of tax letter scam

(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is encouraging Pennsylvanians to be on the lookout for scams that are designed to trick people into turning over personal information. One recurring scam that has been reported to the department involves phony letters that are sent to taxpayers through the mail.
PA Democrats Aim at Cracking Down on ‘Worker Misclassification’

Freelance work has become more common with the rise of the gig economy. But Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are also misclassifying workers more frequently as independent contractors when they should be treated as employees. WESA’s An-Li Herring reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/6/23)
5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous?. Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the...
